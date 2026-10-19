Malaysia Corporate Training And Strategic Management Consulting Market Report, 2026-2031 Digital Upskilling Fuels 6.7% CAGR To Reach USD 3.88 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Levy-funded training and MyDIGITAL fuel demand, with manufacturing leading end-use and the Central Region dominating activity.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Corporate Training and Strategic Management Consulting Industry Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia Corporate Training and Strategic Management Consulting Market to Reach USD 3.88 Billion by 2031

The Malaysia corporate training and strategic management consulting market is projected to expand from approximately USD 2.63 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 3.88 billion by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to record a combined CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2026-2031, with 2025 serving as the base year.

Strategic management consulting services represented about three-quarters of the market's total value in 2025, generating approximately USD 1.95 billion. Corporate training services accounted for the remaining USD 0.68 billion. Although consulting remains the larger segment, corporate training is expected to grow nearly 50% faster than consulting through 2031, supported by workforce transformation, digital capability development and evolving organizational requirements.

The report segments the market by type into corporate training services and strategic management consulting services. It also evaluates demand across Manufacturing, BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Oil & Gas / Energy, IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer and Others.

Manufacturing is the largest end-use sector, accounting for approximately 24% of overall market value. Demand from manufacturers is linked to the need for operational improvement, leadership development, technology adoption and workforce capability enhancement. Other major end-use sectors are also investing in advisory and training services as organizations respond to digitalization, regulatory change and increasingly complex operating environments.

From a regional perspective, the Central Region, comprising Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya, contributes about 45% of Malaysia's corporate training and strategic management consulting market value. The region's leading position reflects its concentration of corporate headquarters, government institutions, financial services providers, technology businesses and major industrial organizations.

Government-backed programs remain important market growth drivers. Levy-funded training support under HRD Corp encourages employers to invest in employee development, while national digital-economy initiatives such as MyDIGITAL are increasing demand for digital skills, organizational transformation and strategic advisory expertise. Together, these initiatives are helping businesses strengthen workforce readiness and align operating models with Malaysia's long-term economic priorities.

Key factors shaping the Malaysia corporate training market and strategic management consulting market include:



Rising investment in digital skills and technology-enabled workforce development

Growing demand for leadership, management and organizational transformation programs

Continued adoption of strategic advisory services across major industries

Government support for employee training and national digital-economy development

Strong market concentration in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya Accelerating corporate training demand relative to consulting services through 2031

The competitive landscape includes international professional services firms, global strategy consultancies and specialist training providers. The report profiles 10 companies: Accenture, PwC Malaysia, Deloitte Malaysia, KPMG Malaysia, McKinsey & Company, EY Malaysia, Trainocate Malaysia, IMTC, Leaderonomics and Edstellar. These organizations serve varied requirements across strategy, operations, technology transformation, leadership development and professional capability building.

In addition to market sizing and forecasts, the report provides Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses. It examines competitive conditions, external market influences, industry strengths and constraints, and opportunities likely to affect demand through 2031. The outlook indicates continued expansion as Malaysian organizations increase investment in strategic transformation and workforce development, with corporate training positioned to deliver the stronger growth rate over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Accenture

PwC Malaysia

Deloitte Malaysia

KPMG Malaysia

McKinsey & Company

EY Malaysia

Trainocate Malaysia

IMTC

Leaderonomics Edstellar

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Accenture (Malaysia)

PwC Malaysia

Deloitte Malaysia

KPMG Malaysia

McKinsey & Company (Malaysia)

EY Malaysia

Trainocate Malaysia

IMTC

Leaderonomics Edstellar

For more information about this report visit

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