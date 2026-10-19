Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 AI Data Centers And Thermal Energy Storage Drive A $6.60 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target chemicals & petrochemicals and Asia Pacific; prioritize medium-temperature, energy-efficient synthetic and bio-based fluids to optimize operating costs.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heat Transfer Fluids Market: Global Forecast To 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heat transfer fluids market is projected to increase from USD 5.33 billion in 2026 to USD 6.60 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by industrialization, growth in chemical and petrochemical processing, energy-efficient process heating requirements, and wider deployment of renewable energy and thermal energy storage systems.

Rising investment in data centers, HVAC infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, food processing, plastics manufacturing, and industrial automation is increasing demand for reliable temperature-control solutions. Manufacturers are also introducing high-performance synthetic fluids and specialized thermal media that offer improved thermal efficiency and operation across wider temperature ranges.

Despite positive growth prospects, fluctuations in crude oil and chemical feedstock prices can raise production costs for mineral- and synthetic-based heat transfer fluids. Additional constraints include fluid degradation, contamination risks, disposal requirements, and the higher cost of advanced formulations. These factors may restrict adoption among cost-sensitive industrial users.

Medium-temperature fluids to lead by temperature range

The medium-temperature (0C to 249C) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the heat transfer fluids market during the forecast period. This temperature range supports a broad spectrum of industrial and commercial processes, including chemical production, petrochemical processing, food and beverage manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, plastics and polymers, HVAC systems, and general manufacturing.

Fluids designed for medium-temperature applications provide a strong balance of thermal performance, stability, operating safety, and cost. They are also compatible with a substantial installed base of thermal systems and typically require less demanding equipment than ultra-high-temperature processes. Continued investment in manufacturing capacity, process automation, and energy-efficient heating systems is expected to sustain segment growth.

Chemicals & petrochemicals to remain the largest end-use industry

The chemicals & petrochemicals segment is projected to retain the largest market share because of its reliance on continuous, energy-intensive processes requiring precise temperature management. Heat transfer fluids are used in reactors, distillation columns, evaporators, heat exchangers, dryers, and related equipment for indirect heating and cooling.

Expansion in the production of chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is increasing the installed base of thermal processing systems. Demand is also being strengthened by the need to improve energy efficiency, maintain product quality, reduce process downtime, and optimize operating costs.

Asia Pacific to hold the leading regional position

Asia Pacific is expected to represent the largest regional market during the forecast period, supported by rapid industrialization and an extensive manufacturing base. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries have significant operations across chemicals, petrochemicals, automotive manufacturing, plastics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and electronics.

Regional demand is further supported by expanding oil & gas infrastructure, solar power development, thermal energy storage projects, data center construction, commercial building activity, and HVAC investment. Industrial modernization and process automation are also encouraging the adoption of advanced synthetic fluids and specialized thermal media.

Research methodology and competitive landscape

The report draws on interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other executives from organizations participating in the heat transfer fluids market. Primary research was supported by secondary research to calculate and validate market sizes across key segments.



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Managers - 15%, Directors - 20%, and Others - 65% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, and South America - 5%

Major heat transfer fluids market participants include Eastman Chemical Company, Dow, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, TotalEnergies, Chevron Corporation, Clariant, Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Lubrizol. The report evaluates these companies through profiles, recent developments, product portfolios, expansion activity, manufacturing capabilities, and market strategies.

Report coverage and strategic insights

The report segments the heat transfer fluids market by temperature range, product type, application, end-use industry, and region. It provides market value estimates, industry trends, player rankings, competitive assessments, and analysis of high-growth segments and regional opportunities.



Market drivers: Rising industrial energy-efficiency requirements and demand for high-performance heat transfer fluids.

Market restraints: Higher costs for synthetic fluids compared with conventional mineral-oil-based alternatives.

Market opportunities: Growing potential for bio-based and low-toxicity fluids as environmental requirements become more stringent.

Market challenges: Maintaining fluid performance across wide operating-temperature ranges.

Innovation analysis: Coverage of emerging technologies, product launches, expansions, and acquisitions.

Market capacity: Available production capacity data and planned capacity additions. Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities among leading suppliers

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