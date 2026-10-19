Used Trucks Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Regional Outlook, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 8% CAGR Driven By Cost-Efficient Fleet Expansion And Digital Resale Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Used Trucks Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added tooffering.

The used trucks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2026-2034, supported by rising freight movement, cost-effective fleet expansion, and the replacement of aging commercial vehicles across logistics, construction, distribution, and industrial operations. Lower upfront costs and faster availability compared with new vehicles continue to strengthen demand among independent operators, small fleet owners, and companies focused on capital expenditure management.

Improving resale platforms, organized auctions, vehicle history reporting, dealer-certified programs, and flexible financing options are making used truck purchases more transparent and accessible. Fleet renewal cycles and emission-compliance requirements are also increasing the supply of vehicles entering the secondary market, giving buyers access to a broader range of models, ages, fuel types, and configurations.

Key Used Trucks Market Drivers

Expansion in e-commerce and last-mile delivery is accelerating demand for light-duty and medium-duty trucks used across urban and regional routes. High new truck prices, extended OEM lead times, and constrained fleet budgets are encouraging businesses to purchase used vehicles for faster deployment. Infrastructure development and construction activity are also supporting demand for mid-size and heavy-duty trucks used in project-based operations.

Structured sales channels, including franchise dealers, independent dealers, peer-to-peer platforms, leasing returns, and auction marketplaces, are improving price discovery and buyer confidence. Financing, warranty coverage, maintenance packages, inspection standards, and transparent service records are further supporting transaction growth.

Market Challenges

Used truck condition, mileage accuracy, maintenance requirements, and service history remain important purchasing considerations. Total ownership costs can vary based on engine condition, component wear, vehicle age, and prior usage. Changes in emission regulations may reduce demand for older vehicles in certain markets while increasing interest in newer used models. Used truck prices may also fluctuate in response to freight cycles, fuel costs, inventory availability, and new truck production. Limited supplies of high-quality vehicles during periods of strong demand can increase average selling prices.

Market Segmentation Insights

By size, the market includes compact, mid-size, and full-size trucks. Full-size vehicles account for a significant share because of their extensive use in commercial freight, construction, and long-haul operations. Mid-size trucks serve regional distribution, municipal services, and light construction, while compact vehicles remain relevant for urban deliveries, small businesses, and applications requiring maneuverability and fuel efficiency.

By type, light-duty trucks benefit from widespread use in service fleets, last-mile delivery, and small business logistics. Medium-duty trucks support retail replenishment, regional distribution, and industrial transport. Heavy-duty trucks represent a high-value segment across long-haul freight, mining, construction, and specialized transport.

The report also analyzes the used trucks market by age, fuel, application, drive, and sales channel:



Age: Up to 3 years, 5-10 years, and above 10 years

Fuel: Gasoline, diesel, electric, and hybrid

Application: Personal and commercial, including construction and heavy equipment, agriculture and farming, landscaping and outdoor services, and utility and municipal use

Drive: Two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive Sales channel: Franchise Dealers, Independent Dealers, and Peer-to-peer

Regional Used Trucks Market Outlook

North America remains a major market due to its large installed vehicle base, substantial freight volumes, and developed dealer and auction networks. Europe is supported by structured fleet replacement cycles and demand for emission-compliant used vehicles across logistics and industrial transport.

Asia Pacific is expected to record strong growth as logistics, construction, and industrial activity expand, particularly in emerging economies prioritizing cost management. Latin America presents moderate growth opportunities, although financing availability and regulatory differences influence purchasing activity. The Middle East and Africa offer additional potential through infrastructure investment, cross-border trade, and demand for durable heavy-duty trucks.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is centered on inventory quality, vehicle certification, inspection standards, financing, geographic coverage, and after-sales support. Market participants are expanding digital listings, auction services, and sourcing capabilities through lease returns, trade-ins, and fleet refresh programs. Warranty protection, service contracts, logistics support, and reliable vehicle history data are becoming increasingly important to customer acquisition and retention.

Companies identified in the report include Daimler, Enterprise Truck Rental, PACCAR, Penske Used Trucks, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Ryder System, Schneider National, TATA Motors, Volvo Trucks, and Werner Enterprises.

Research Scope and Methodology

The report provides quantitative market estimates across geographic regions and qualitative analysis covering market trends, competitive intelligence, micro and macro factors, segment performance, investment opportunities, emerging developments, and strategic recommendations. The research process combines secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review.

Market estimates consider company revenues, manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, end-user volumes, consumption value, pricing, and country-level revenue. Forecasts are validated through data triangulation and top-down and bottom-up approaches to support consistency across market segments and regional projections.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Used Trucks Market

2.2. Global Used Trucks Market, By Size, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Used Trucks Market, By Type, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Used Trucks Market, By Age, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Used Trucks Market, By Fuel, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global Used Trucks Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.7. Global Used Trucks Market, By Drive, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.8. Global Used Trucks Market, By Sales Channel, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.9. Global Used Trucks Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.10. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Used Trucks Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Used Trucks Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Used Trucks Market Vendors

4. Used Trucks Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Used Trucks Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Used Trucks Market: By Size, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Compact

5.3.2. Mid-size

5.3.3. Full-size

6. Used Trucks Market: By Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Light-duty truck

6.3.2. Medium-duty truck

6.3.3. Heavy-duty truck

7. Used Trucks Market: By Age, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Up to 3 years

7.3.2. 5-10 years

7.3.3. Above 10 years

8. Used Trucks Market: By Fuel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Gasoline

8.3.2. Diesel

8.3.3. Electric

8.3.4. Hybrid

9. Used Trucks Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.3.1. Personal

9.3.2. Commercial

9.3.2.1. Construction and heavy equipment

9.3.2.2. Agriculture and farming

9.3.2.3. Landscaping and outdoor services

9.3.2.4. Utility and municipal use

10. Used Trucks Market: By Drive, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.3.1. Two-wheel drive

10.3.2. Four-wheel drive

11. Used Trucks Market: By Sales Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.3.1. Franchise Dealers

11.3.2. Independent Dealers

11.3.3. Peer-to-peer

12. North America Used Trucks Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Used Trucks Market: By Size, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.3. Used Trucks Market: By Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.4. Used Trucks Market: By Age, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.5. Used Trucks Market: By Fuel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.6. Used Trucks Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.7. Used Trucks Market: By Drive, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.8. Used Trucks Market: By Sales Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.9. Used Trucks Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.9.1. U.S.

12.9.2. Canada

12.9.3. Rest of North America

13. UK and European Union Used Trucks Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Used Trucks Market: By Size, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.3. Used Trucks Market: By Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.4. Used Trucks Market: By Age, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.5. Used Trucks Market: By Fuel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.6. Used Trucks Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.7. Used Trucks Market: By Drive, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.8. Used Trucks Market: By Sales Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.9. Used Trucks Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.9.1. UK

13.9.2. Germany

13.9.3. Spain

13.9.4. Italy

13.9.5. France

13.9.6. Rest of Europe

14. Asia Pacific Used Trucks Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Used Trucks Market: By Size, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.3. Used Trucks Market: By Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.4. Used Trucks Market: By Age, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.5. Used Trucks Market: By Fuel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.6. Used Trucks Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.7. Used Trucks Market: By Drive, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.8. Used Trucks Market: By Sales Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.9. Used Trucks Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.9.1. China

14.9.2. Japan

14.9.3. India

14.9.4. Australia

14.9.5. South Korea

14.9.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

15. Latin America Used Trucks Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. Used Trucks Market: By Size, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.3. Used Trucks Market: By Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.4. Used Trucks Market: By Age, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.5. Used Trucks Market: By Fuel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.6. Used Trucks Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.7. Used Trucks Market: By Drive, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.8. Used Trucks Market: By Sales Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.9. Used Trucks Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.9.1. Brazil

15.9.2. Mexico

15.9.3. Rest of Latin America

16. Middle East and Africa Used Trucks Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Used Trucks Market: By Size, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.3. Used Trucks Market: By Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.4. Used Trucks Market: By Age, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.5. Used Trucks Market: By Fuel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.6. Used Trucks Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.7. Used Trucks Market: By Drive, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.8. Used Trucks Market: By Sales Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.9. Used Trucks Market: By Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.9.1. GCC

16.9.2. Africa

16.9.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Daimler

(Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives)

17.2. Enterprise Truck Rental

17.3. PACCAR

17.4. Penske Used Trucks

17.5. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

17.6. Ryder System

17.7. Schneider National

17.8. TATA Motors

17.9. Volvo Trucks

17.10. Other Notable Players

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