Electronic Recycling Market In China Report, 2025-2031 E-Waste Growth, Advanced Automation, And Metal Recovery Create Circular Economy Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through AI-enabled sorting, expanded collection networks, metal recovery, circular reuse and value-chain integration across e-waste applications.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronic Recycling Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2031. China is also expected to record strong growth during the forecast period, supported by rising volumes of electronic waste (e-waste), technological advancements, stricter recycling regulations, and greater awareness of the environmental damage caused by improper disposal.

The outlook for China's electronic recycling market remains promising, with growing opportunities across manufacturers, government agencies, commercial organizations, and consumers.

Key Highlights by Segment

Within the type category, metal is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread use in electronic products and its strong potential for recycling and reuse.

Emerging Trends in the Electronic Recycling Market in China



Advanced recycling technologies: Artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation are improving sorting, dismantling, and material recovery while reducing processing costs and safety risks.

Stronger regulatory oversight: Recycling quotas, certification requirements, and environmental standards are encouraging formal collection and responsible processing.

Expanded collection infrastructure: Drop-off points, collection centers, mobile services, digital platforms, and tracking systems are increasing access to recycling and improving reverse logistics.

Circular economy adoption: Greater emphasis on recovering precious metals, rare earth elements, plastics, and reusable components is reducing reliance on virgin raw materials. International market integration: Partnerships, technology transfer, and the adoption of global standards are strengthening China's role in responsible e-waste processing and recycled-material supply chains.

These trends are making the market more efficient, technology-driven, regulated, and environmentally responsible while supporting higher rates of resource recovery.

Recent Developments



Recycling facilities are deploying more sophisticated sorting and processing systems to recover valuable materials from complex electronic waste streams.

Government reforms and incentives are increasing accountability among manufacturers, recyclers, businesses, and consumers.

Collection and logistics networks are expanding, helping move more e-waste into regulated recycling channels and away from illegal dumping.

Reuse, refurbishment, and product-life extension initiatives are gaining importance as companies adopt circular business models. Collaboration with international organizations and technology providers is improving operating standards and processing capabilities.

Collectively, these developments are improving recycling efficiency, environmental performance, and commercial viability across China's electronic recycling industry.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Consumer electronics: Advanced sorting, refurbishment, and material recovery solutions can capture value from growing volumes of discarded devices.

Industrial equipment: Specialized infrastructure for large machinery and electronic systems can increase component reuse and reduce dependence on raw materials.

Automotive electronics: Growth in electric vehicles is creating demand for battery recycling, electronic-component recovery, and secondary material markets.

Telecommunications: Continued 5G deployment is generating opportunities in equipment dismantling, component recovery, and responsible infrastructure replacement. Medical devices: Secure recycling and refurbishment services can address the specialized compliance, safety, and data-management requirements of electronic medical equipment.

Investment in these applications can support technological innovation, resource conservation, and new revenue streams while reducing the environmental impact of discarded electronics.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Improved recycling processes are increasing recovery rates, lowering costs, and enabling facilities to handle more complex waste.

Government policies: Collection targets, recycling requirements, environmental controls, and industry incentives are supporting formal market development.

Economic growth and urbanization: Rising electronics consumption is increasing e-waste volumes and demand for recycling services. Consumer and business awareness: Greater recognition of environmental risks is encouraging participation in responsible disposal and recovery programs.

Market Challenges



Illegal e-waste disposal: Informal collection and dumping continue to create environmental contamination, health risks, and competition for compliant operators.

Lack of standardization: Inconsistent recycling practices can affect recovery rates, recycled-material quality, and international trade. Environmental and worker-safety risks: Improper dismantling and processing require stronger oversight, enforcement, and investment in safer operating practices.

Sustained market growth will depend on stronger enforcement, consistent standards, safer processing methods, and continued investment in formal recycling infrastructure.

Country Wise Outlook

China is expected to remain a high-growth electronic recycling market through 2031. Its position as a major producer and consumer of electronics creates a substantial supply of recoverable materials, while regulatory reforms and investments in collection, automation, and resource recovery support market expansion. Continued progress in formalizing recycling channels, reducing illegal disposal, and aligning operations with international standards will be critical to strengthening China's position in the global circular economy.

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