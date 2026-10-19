Biontech To Showcase Oncology Late-Stage Pipeline Progress And Pumitamig Novel-Novel Combination Data At ESMO 2026
|Candidate
|Abstract Title
|Abstract Number/Presentation Details
|Pumitamig
|A global phase 2, open-label trial of pumitamig (PD-L1 × VEGF-A bsAb) + docetaxel post-chemoimmunotherapy in mNSCLC: First data from ROSETTA Lung-107
| Abstract #LBA76
Rapid Oral Presentation
NSCLC, Metastatic
Oct 25, 2026: 8:30 - 10:00am CET
|Efficacy of pumitamig (PD-L1 × VEGF-A bsAb) plus chemotherapy in patients with SCLC or TNBC with brain metastases: A subgroup analysis of two phase 2 trials
| Abstract #1951RO
Rapid Oral Presentation
Investigational Immunotherapy
Oct 24, 2026: 8:30 - 10:00am CEST
|First results from a phase 2 trial of second-line pumitamig (PD-L1 × VEGF-A bsAb) plus chemotherapy in unresectable neuroendocrine neoplasms
| Abstract #2393O
Proffered Paper Presentation
NETs and Endocrine Tumours
Oct 26, 2026: 10:15 - 11:45am CET
|ROSETTA RCC-208: A phase 1/2, open-label, randomized study of pumitamig alone or in combination with ipilimumab or cabozantinib in advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
| Abstract #3639TiP
Poster Presentation
Renal Cancer
Oct 23, 2026: 3:15 - 4:00pm CEST
|ROSETTA Gastric-204: A randomized, phase 2/3 study of first-line (1L) pumitamig + chemotherapy versus nivolumab (NIVO) + chemotherapy in advanced or metastatic gastric cancer (GC), gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEJC), or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC)
| Abstract #3081eTiP
ePoster Presentation
Oesophagogastric Cancer
Oct 23 - 27, 2026
|A phase 1/2 trial of first-line pumitamig monotherapy or pumitamig plus ipilimumab in advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (ROSETTA HCC-206)
| Abstract #1762eTiP
ePoster Presentation
Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Oct 23 - 27, 2026
|Pumitamig + elfetabart drozuntecan
|Elfetabart drozuntecan (Elfe-D; DB-1311/BNT324 [B7H3 ADC]) + pumitamig (PD-L1 x VEGF-A bsAb) in patients with advanced solid tumors: First results from a global phase 2 trial
| Abstract #999O
Proffered Paper Presentation
Developmental Therapeutics
Oct 24, 2026: 2:45 - 4:15pm CEST
|Pumitamig + trastuzumab pamirtecan
|Pumitamig + trastuzumab pamirtecan (T-Pam) in patients (pts) with HR+, HER2-low advanced/metastatic breast cancer (a/mBC): Phase 1 results of a phase 1/2, open-label trial (BNT323-03)
| Abstract #1777P
Poster Presentation
HER2+ Breast Cancer
Oct 24, 2026: 12:00 - 12:45pm CEST
|Elfetabart drozuntecan
|Elfetabart drozuntecan (Elfe-D; DB-1311/BNT324 [B7H3 ADC]) in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC): Efficacy and safety data from a Phase 2 dose optimization cohort
| Abstract #1255P
Poster Presentation
Gynaecological Cancers
Oct 26, 2026: 12:00 - 12:45pm CET
|BNT324-03: A phase 3, randomized, open-label trial comparing elfetabart drozuntecan, a B7H3 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), with docetaxel as treatment of patients (pts) with taxane-naïve metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
| Abstract #2300TiP
Poster Presentation
Metastatic Prostate Cancer
Oct 23, 2026: 3:15 - 4:00pm CEST
|Gotistobart
|Gotistobart plus pembrolizumab demonstrates durable antitumor activity in advanced melanoma refractory or resistant to both prior anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-(L)1 therapies
| Abstract #2106P
Poster Presentation
Melanoma
Oct 24, 2026: 12:00 - 12:45 pm CEST
|BNT317
|BNT317: An anti–PD-1 × CD39 bispecific antibody demonstrating preclinical antitumor activity
| Abstract #420P
Poster Presentation
Basic Science
Oct 23, 2026: 3:15 - 4pm CEST
|Beruzatatug pelitecan (YL202/BNT326)
|Clinical outcomes of YL202/BNT326 (HER3 ADC) in advanced/metastatic HR+/HER2-null/low breast cancer (BC) in chemotherapy (chemo)-naïve and exposed patients (pts)
| Abstract #1881P
Poster Presentation
HR+ Breast Cancer
Oct 24, 2026: 12:00 - 12:45pm CEST
|BNT329
|A first-in-human phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion trial of BNT329 (an anti-carbohydrate antigen 19-9 antibody-drug conjugate [CA19-9 ADC]) in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors that express CA19-9
| Abstract #1076TiP
Poster Presentation
Developmental Therapeutics
Oct 23, 2026: 3:15 - 4:00 pm CEST
|Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR)
|Real-world progression-free survival (rwPFS) from chemotherapy initiation in patients with HR+/HER2– metastatic breast cancer (mBC) in the US
| Abstract #1880P
Poster Presentation
HR+ Breast Cancer
Oct 24, 2026: 12:00 - 12:45pm CEST
|Real-world outcomes with first-line pembrolizumab-based chemoimmunotherapy in patients with advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in the USA
| Abstract #2705P
Poster Presentation
NSCLC, Metastatic
Oct 26, 2026: 12:00 - 12:45pm CET
About BioNTech
BioNTech is a global next generation biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. In oncology, BioNTech is committed to transforming how cancer is treated. Its ambition is to develop innovative medicines with pan-tumor or synergistic potential to address cancer from multiple angles and across the full continuum of the disease from early- to late-stage. Its growing late-stage oncology pipeline comprises complementary treatment approaches spanning immunomodulators, antibody drug conjugates, and mRNA cancer immunotherapies. BioNTech has partnered with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators leveraging complementary expertise and resources to accelerate innovation and drive progress, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, and Pfizer.
For more information, please visit .
BioNTech Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioNTech's research and development programs in oncology, including the targeted timing and number of additional potentially registrational trials; BioNTech's and its collaborators' current and future preclinical and clinical trials in oncology, including the investigational bispecific immunomodulator pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545), the investigational anti-CTLA-4 antibody gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392), the investigational B7H3-targeting ADC elfetabart drozuntecan (BNT324/DB-1311) alone and in combination with pumitamig, the investigational HER2-targeting ADC trastuzumab pamirtecan (BNT323/DB-1303) in combination with pumitamig, the investigational anti-PD-1×CD39 antibody BNT317, the investigational HER3-targeting ADC Beruzatatug pelitecan (Beru-Pel/YL202/BNT326), and the investigational CA19-9-targeting ADC BNT329; the nature and characterization of and timing for release of clinical data across BioNTech's platforms, which is subject to peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the planned next steps in BioNTech's pipeline programs, including, but not limited to, statements regarding timing or plans for initiation or enrollment of clinical trials, or submission for and receipt of product approvals and potential commercialization with respect to BioNTech's product candidates; and the potential safety and efficacy of BioNTech's product candidates. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“may,”“should,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on BioNTech's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are neither promises nor guarantees. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond BioNTech's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, projected data release timelines, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as risks associated with preclinical and clinical data, including the data discussed in this release, and including the possibility of unfavorable new preclinical, clinical or safety data and further analyses of existing preclinical, clinical or safety data; the nature of the clinical data, which is subject to ongoing peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the ability to produce comparable clinical results in future clinical trials; the timing of and BioNTech's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates; discussions with regulatory agencies regarding timing and requirements for additional clinical trials; the impact of tariffs and escalations in trade policy; BioNTech's ability to identify research opportunities and discover and develop investigational medicines; the ability and willingness of BioNTech's third-party collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to BioNTech's development candidates and investigational medicines; unforeseen safety issues and potential claims that are alleged to arise from the use of products and product candidates developed or manufactured by BioNTech; BioNTech's and its collaborators' ability to commercialize and market its product candidates, if approved; BioNTech's ability to manage its development and related expenses; regulatory and political developments; BioNTech's ability to effectively scale its production capabilities and manufacture its products and product candidates; risks relating to the global financial system and markets; and other factors not known to BioNTech at this time.
You should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in BioNTech's Report on Form 6-K for the period ended June 30, 2026 and in subsequent filings made by BioNTech with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.
CONTACTS
Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
...
Investor Relations
Douglas Maffei, Ph.D.
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment