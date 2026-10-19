Influential Women Profiles Megan A. Damato: Leading Risk Management With Steady Judgment And A Firm But Kind Approach

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Director of Risk Management for the Town of Greenwich and Greenwich Public Schools Brings a Legal Background, Collaborative Leadership, and a Commitment to Growing the ProfessionMegan A. Damato serves as Director of Risk Management for the Town of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Greenwich Public Schools, a role she has held for nearly a decade since joining the town's legal department in 2013. She is the first woman to hold this position in Greenwich. Her responsibilities include municipal and school insurance programs, claims management, policy renewals, and coordinating emergency preparedness. At the heart of her work is the challenge of balancing operational needs with risk mitigation across both government and education systems. That balance requires steady coordination with internal departments, insurers, and external partners.Before moving into public-sector risk management, Megan built a legal career in Connecticut. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law in 2005 and passed the Connecticut bar exam in 2006. She went on to practice in areas including insurance defense, family law, guardian ad litem work, and contract disputes, and later worked within the Town of Greenwich legal department. Her academic path began at the University of Connecticut, where she completed a bachelor's degree in Human Development and Family Studies in 2002, reflecting an early interest in people-centered systems. Today, she continues to invest in her expertise by working toward the Associate in Risk Management designation through The Institutes.Megan attributes her success to the support of her family, a strong work ethic, and the dedication of a solid team that works alongside her. Each of these, she believes, has played an essential role in her professional growth and accomplishments. The best career advice she has received is to build meaningful relationships and to rely on fellow risk managers to share insights and test ideas, so that she is never operating in isolation. That guidance shapes the leadership style for which she is known, one often described as firm but kind. She places strong emphasis on relationship-building, mentorship, and reducing the isolation that can come with the profession.Her commitment to connection is evident in her work with the Public Risk Management Association (PRIMA). She is a member of the national organization and serves on the board of its Connecticut chapter, where she has held leadership roles including President and Vice President. In 2021, she received PRIMA's Public Risk Manager of the Year Award, becoming the first, and to this day only, recipient from Connecticut. Megan is a speaker at the PRIMA National Conference and PRIMA Institute each year, giving back to the profession and learning about new and relevant topics each and every time she attends. She is grateful for the networking opportunities and the colleagues she can depend on and offer her expertise in return as a member of PRIMA and attending events throughout the years. The support for her professional development from the Town of Greenwich, PRIMA, and CT PRIMA has been crucial in her success in the risk management profession.For young women entering her industry, Megan encourages them to put themselves out there and to seek help when they need it. She urges them to actively work against imposter syndrome and to prioritize building strong professional relationships and networks. In her view, success naturally follows once those foundations are in place. Looking at her field today, she sees its biggest opportunity in educating and recruiting the next generation of public-sector risk managers, ensuring the continued growth and strength of the profession.The values most important to Megan in both her work and personal life are family, career, friendships, self-care, and balancing each of these. She believes that maintaining harmony among these areas is essential to long-term success and overall well-being. Outside of work, she is a single mother to two boys and shares their love of hockey and soccer. Her connection to hockey runs deep, as she played on a boys' ice hockey team for her high school. She has served as team manager and former assistant coach with the Wonderland Wizards Youth Hockey organization, volunteered on an ad hoc facility committee with the Monroe Board of Education, serves on the Board of the Monroe Public Schools Parents' Council and Masuk High School Parent-Teacher Council, and supports various other volunteer and fundraising initiatives.From the courtroom to the town hall, Megan has built a career grounded in sound judgment, collaboration, and genuine care for the people around her. As the first woman to lead risk management in Greenwich and a recognized voice in her professional community, she continues to open doors for those who follow. Through her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to her community, Megan A. Damato shows that protecting public institutions is ultimately about building trust and strong relationships.Learn More about Megan A. Damato:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Profiles Megan A. Damato: Leading Risk Management With Steady Judgment And A Firm But Kind Approach News Provided By Influential Women October 19, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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