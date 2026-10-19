QUHARRISON TERRY, VETERANS EMPOWERMENT ORGANIZATION AND VIGILANT TORCH FOUNDATION UNITE TO RAISE $1 MILLION FOR VETERANS

QuHarrison Terry trains for The Great World Race, a seven-marathon, seven-continent challenge. Through Miles Tell the Truth, he joins Veterans Empowerment Organization and Vigilant Torch Foundation in a campaign to raise $1 million for veterans.

One week. One race around the world. One message: No one should have to endure a mile in life's transitions alone.

- Stewart Williams, CEO, VEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO), Vigilant Torch Foundation (VTF) and Dallas-based technologist and endurance athlete QuHarrison Terry have announced Miles Tell the Truth, an international fundraising campaign with a $1 million goal to support veterans and their families through transitional housing, wellness programs and essential support services.

The campaign coincides with Terry's participation in The Great World Race, a global endurance challenge running November 15 to 21, 2026, with stops in Antarctica, Cape Town, Perth, Singapore, the Algarve and Cartagena, finishing at the 53rd Street Boardwalk in Miami Beach on Saturday, November 21. Each mile draws attention to the challenges veterans face when transitioning to civilian life.

For veterans, the journey home can bring housing instability, isolation and the need for continued wellness support. Terry and the two organizations are turning the visibility of a global athletic challenge into action for those who have served and their families. The campaign is also inviting 800 partner organizations to join in the effort to support veterans.

“Miles Tell the Truth represents the resiliency of the thousands of veterans we serve every year in their journey of reintegration into civilian life. This campaign celebrates each of them - true heroes.” Stewart Williams, CEO, VEO

“QuHarrison embodies a fundamental Special Operations Truth: Humans are more important than hardware. His epic quest into the unknown will test his endurance and self-discipline, just as the men and women we serve must navigate the uncertainty of life beyond the military. Qu's infectious spirit reminds us that we can all choose to serve others. Join us as we run alongside him.” Brian Gellman, CEO, VTF

Launching October 30, the campaign will build momentum into race week. Corporate partners, philanthropic leaders, community organizations and individuals are invited to help reach the $1 million goal. Every contribution helps turn compassion into action and support for veterans and their families. Support the campaign:

About the Partners

Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO) is an Atlanta-based organization providing transitional housing, wellness and workforce development services to veterans working toward stability and independence.

Vigilant Torch Foundation is a Washington, D.C.-based organization supporting initiatives that address the needs of veterans and their families.

QuHarrison Terry is a Dallas-based technologist and endurance athlete using The Great World Race to connect athletic achievement with veteran advocacy and philanthropic impact.

Iris Grant

Veterans Empowerment Organization

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QUHARRISON TERRY, VETERANS EMPOWERMENT ORGANIZATION AND VIGILANT TORCH FOUNDATION UNITE TO RAISE $1 MILLION FOR VETERANS News Provided By VNM USA October 19, 2026, 10:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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