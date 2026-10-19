Scrums Launches Software Factory: AI Agents And Expert Engineers, On Subscription

The Scrums AI Software Factory

New Software Factory Delivery Plans put senior engineers and AI agents on one monthly subscription that takes any software request from backlog to done.

- Jamie Chennells (CIO and co-founder)LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scrums, the enterprise AI Software Engineering Orchestration Platform, today launched the Software Factory and its new Delivery Plans. Delivery Plans give businesses senior engineers and AI agents who work together to build, test and ship software, all through one monthly subscription.Companies subscribe, queue their work and get code in within 48 hours. There is no hiring cycle, no agency contract and no tool sprawl.HOW THE SOFTWARE FACTORY WORKS1. Queue anything. AI, custom software, web, mobile, QA and DevOps requests all go onto one prioritised backlog.2. Humans and agents build. Senior engineers scope and own each task. AI agents speed up the build, and QA and code-review agents check every pull request before a senior engineer approves it.3. Ship and track. First code within 48 hours. Every request, agent run and release shows on one live delivery board.Delivery Plans start at $4,500 (£3,750) a month, down from $8,000 (£6,700), for one active workstream, with unlimited requests on the backlog. That puts a whole Software Factory team, with senior engineers and superintelligence (SI) agents, within reach for less than the cost of one mid-level engineer.BUILT ON 15 YEARS OF DELIVERY EXPERIENCEFor 15 years, Scrums has built software for some of the world's biggest brands. The Software Factory brings that experience to every business, with AI-native software engineering. It runs on the company's enterprise AI platform, AI agent harness and expert engineering network, with teams across five global regions. AI agents speed up the work, and senior engineers stay accountable for every release.“Every company now needs a software factory, but very few can build one,” said Jamie Chennells, CIO and co-founder of Scrums.“With Delivery Plans, you can subscribe to ours in one click. Experts and agents take your backlog to done, and you watch it ship.”AVAILABILITYSoftware Factory Delivery Plans are available today to businesses in the US, the UK and South Africa at .ABOUT SCRUMSScrums is the enterprise AI Software Engineering Orchestration Platform (SEOP): mission control for engineering and product leaders. It lets them deploy AI agents, talent, teams, tools, infrastructure and delivery operations instantly from one platform, with live engineering intelligence, unified reporting and predictable software delivery. One platform. One SLA. One deploy.Software Engineering. Sorted

Chase le Roux

Scrums

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Scrums Launches Software Factory: AI Agents and Expert Engineers, on Subscription News Provided By Scrums October 19, 2026, 10:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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