Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Pen Heartfelt Wishes As Daughter Ekleen Turns 2

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's little princess Ekleen turned 2 years old on Monday, and marking the special occasion both of them wished their little munchkin with heartfelt social media posts.

Reliving the moment she became a mother, Yuvika wrote, "Two years ago, you came into my life and gave my heart a reason to beat in a completely different way. The moment I held you in my arms, I discovered a kind of love I never knew existed - a love so pure, so deep, and so unconditional that words will never be enough to explain it. (sic)."

Calling her daughter her biggest blessing, she added, "Your tiny hands, your innocent smile, your little giggles, your hugs, and even your naughty moments have filled my world with a happiness I never want to lose. Watching you grow is the most beautiful feeling, but a little part of my heart wishes I could freeze time and keep you this little forever."

Yuvika further prayed that her daughter's smile never fades, her heart always remains kind, and she grows up knowing your worth.

Prince also wished his little bundle of joy, saying, "Happy birthday to my beautiful baby love @eekleennarula_ remember one thing mommy papa loves you so much and always thr for you. Papa apko duniya ke sare kushiya la k de ge bec papa ke puri life apke around hai or kuch ab papa ko dikhta he nahe. Main bus yahe pray karta hu ap hamesha healthy raho sab ke respect karo. Dadi dadu nani nanu bua mami mami sab ke jaan ho ap sab ke ladle gudiya. Mujhe nahe pata tha jab ap mere life main aao ge uske baad sab mere liye baad main ap phele ho jao ge. Jab ap papa bolte ho bus us din ka sukoon mil jata hai."

Prince shared that he has ended up changing a lot for his daughter, something she will understand once she grows up.

"U r the reason of my smile i love u my ladli my everything my baby love...i love u happy 2 years baby happy birthday," concluded the post.