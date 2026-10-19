UP Men Pose With Giant Pythons, Try Wrapping Them Around Necks In Risky Stunt

A group of men casually handled giant pythons and posed for photographs with the reptiles, prompting an investigation by the police and forest department in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The young men reportedly also try to wrap the pythons around their necks, apparently treating the encounter as an opportunity for photographs.

Although the men claim to have "rescued" the pythons, their actions have raised concerns over the handling of protected wildlife.

"Pythons are among the protected wildlife species, catching them and displaying them in a public place is a serious issue," district forest officer (DFO) Dr Harendra Singh said.

City CO Prakhar Pandey said police and cyber teams are working to identify those involved, and legal action will follow.

Snake Stunt Turns Dangerous In Karnataka

The incident also brings to light a dangerous snake encounter involving Maaz Syed from Karnataka a few years ago. Syed filmed himself crouching in front of three cobras, pulling their tails and moving his hands around them.

The gestures appeared to provoke the snakes, which reacted aggressively. Footage of the incident, which subsequently went viral, showed one of the cobras lunging at Syed and biting his knee.

The snake refused to release its grip even as the startled man attempted to pull it away.

The Bulandshahr incident is now under investigation, with authorities attempting to establish the identities of the men involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the handling of the pythons.