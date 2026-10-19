Haridwar: Bull Charges At Devotees During Ganga Aarti, Triggers Chaos, Panic (WATCH)

A bull suddenly charged at devotees gathered for the evening Ganga Aarti at Malviya Ghat in Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri, triggering panic and a stampede-like situation. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media, showing people scrambling to escape as the animal charged towards the crowd.

The incident occurred a few days ago, but the footage has only recently emerged. The video captures the bull suddenly jumping and charging towards the gathered devotees, forcing people to run in different directions to avoid being hit. The animal is later seen appearing agitated and ready to charge again, raising fears.

Panic broke out at Har Ki Pauri during the evening Ganga Aarti, when a bull suddenly entered the ghat from the Ghanta Ghar side.

With hundreds of devotees packed in for the aarti, people started running to get out of its way, and for a few moments there was complete chaos. Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 18, 2026

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over the safety of devotees at one of Haridwar's most prominent religious destinations. Representatives of Ganga Sabha expressed serious concern, alleging that despite repeated complaints about stray cattle roaming around the ghats, the local municipal corporation has failed to take effective measures to address the problem.

Har Ki Pauri attracts large numbers of devotees every day, with the evening Ganga Aarti drawing particularly large crowds to the banks of the Ganga. Organised by Shri Ganga Sabha, the religious ceremony is a major attraction for pilgrims and visitors, making crowd management and public safety crucial.

However, the presence of stray cattle in such densely crowded areas poses a significant risk, as sudden animal movements can trigger panic and create dangerous crowd surges.

Neither the police nor the district administration has issued a response to the incident so far.