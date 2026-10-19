Central Asian Countries Seek U.S. Tech Investment In AI, Cloud At Samarkand

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries are seeking to expand cooperation with U.S. technology companies in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure, as regional governments look to attract investment and strengthen their positions in the global digital economy during a meeting in Samarkand on October 19.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies, following a digital technology panel held in Samarkand as part of the C5+1 business program involving the United States and Central Asian countries.

The session brought together Uzbekistan's Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce David Fogel, representatives of Central Asian countries and executives from Google and other international technology companies.

Shermatov said Uzbekistan aims to combine its domestic potential with international partnerships to attract investment, increase IT services exports and integrate local companies into global technology supply chains.

“We are paying particular attention to developing human capital, improving young people's knowledge and skills in modern technologies, supporting innovation and creating a favorable business environment for international companies,” Shermatov said.

He added that cooperation with U.S. companies could help introduce advanced technologies and expertise, develop local specialists and advance mutually beneficial projects.

Moreover, the minister emphasized that Central Asian countries should view one another as partners rather than competitors, saying regional cooperation, knowledge sharing and joint initiatives could improve the region's competitiveness internationally.

Additionally, the panel highlighted Uzbekistan's investment opportunities in information technology. Participants were introduced to the capabilities of IT Park Uzbekistan and Enterprise Uzbekistan, an international digital technology center designed to attract foreign companies, support innovative businesses and help technology projects access international markets.

Discussions identified potential areas for cooperation in the digital economy, cloud technologies, artificial intelligence and technology workforce development. Participants also emphasized the importance of establishing direct business contacts and building new partnerships.

The event forms part of broader efforts to strengthen U.S.-Central Asian economic cooperation and attract investment into the region's technology sectors.