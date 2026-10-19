President Ilham Aliyev Awards Group Of Energy Sector Workers
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, the following individuals have been awarded for their effective contributions to the development of the energy sector:
With the 2nd Class "Labor" Order
Ziyaddin Guliyev
With the 3rd Class"Labor" Order
Mirjalal Huseynov
Ilham Mirzaliyev
Ramil Yusifov
With the "Taraggi" Medal
Maharram Abbasov
Gullu Abbasova
Zulfi Aghayev
Musa Akhundov
Zaur Akhundov
Farid Dashdamirli
Aynura Eyvazova
Ramiz Ganjaliyev
Barat Ibrahimov
Ruslan Ibrahimov
Gabil Imanov
Vahid Isgandarov
Sardar Ismayilov
Yusif Garayev
Shahin Gadimli
Vusal Ganbarov
Arif Lazimzade
Salami Mutalov
Murad Orujov
Nahid Sultanov
Zaur Shiraliyev
Elchin Yusifov
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