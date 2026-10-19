President Ilham Aliyev Awards Group Of Energy Sector Workers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the awarding of Azerbaijani energy sector workers.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the following individuals have been awarded for their effective contributions to the development of the energy sector:

With the 2nd Class "Labor" Order

Ziyaddin Guliyev

With the 3rd Class"Labor" Order

Mirjalal Huseynov

Ilham Mirzaliyev

Ramil Yusifov

With the "Taraggi" Medal

Maharram Abbasov

Gullu Abbasova

Zulfi Aghayev

Musa Akhundov

Zaur Akhundov

Farid Dashdamirli

Aynura Eyvazova

Ramiz Ganjaliyev

Barat Ibrahimov

Ruslan Ibrahimov

Gabil Imanov

Vahid Isgandarov

Sardar Ismayilov

Yusif Garayev

Shahin Gadimli

Vusal Ganbarov

Arif Lazimzade

Salami Mutalov

Murad Orujov

Nahid Sultanov

Zaur Shiraliyev

Elchin Yusifov