Industrial Fume Extraction Systems Market - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 7.8 Billion At 8.2% CAGR As Safety Rules, Smart Filtration, And Asia-Pacific Demand Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Fume Extraction Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial fume extraction systems market is projected to reach approximately USD 7.8 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 3.9 billion in 2026. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by stringent occupational health and safety regulations, increasing awareness of the risks associated with hazardous industrial fumes, and the growing complexity of manufacturing processes. Demand for advanced industrial air purification and fume extraction solutions is rising as manufacturers seek to capture airborne contaminants, protect employees, maintain regulatory compliance, and support consistent production quality.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies and continued expansion across metal fabrication, automotive, electronics, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and other industrial sectors are creating additional market opportunities. The adoption of smart technologies and IoT-enabled systems is also supporting demand for fume extractors with real-time monitoring, performance analytics, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Industrial Fume Extraction Systems Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by type, technology, application, end-use vertical, and geography. It also provides country-level market insights and an assessment of leading industrial fume extraction system manufacturers.

Stationary Fume Extractors Lead by Type

Stationary fume extractors are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Their leading position reflects widespread installation at fixed workstations and dedicated production lines in large-scale manufacturing facilities. These systems provide continuous, high-capacity extraction for heavy-duty welding, large-format laser cutting, and other processes that generate substantial volumes of fumes.

Investment is also increasing in extraction systems integrated directly into robotic welding cells, particularly among automotive and aerospace manufacturers. Portable fume extractors, meanwhile, are forecast to record significant growth as workshops and industrial maintenance teams adopt flexible equipment that can be moved between production areas.

Cartridge Filters Maintain Technology Leadership

Cartridge filters are anticipated to hold the largest share of the industrial fume extraction systems market in 2026. Their market position is supported by high filtration efficiency, broad industrial applicability, ease of maintenance, and the ability to capture varied particulate sizes. Self-cleaning features, including pulse-jet cleaning, can extend filter life and reduce production downtime.

HEPA filters are expected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Demand is increasing in pharmaceutical and electronics manufacturing, where stringent contamination controls and the capture of sub-micron particles are essential for workforce safety and product quality.

Welding & Soldering Remains the Largest Application

Welding & soldering is projected to represent the largest application segment in 2026, supported by extensive use across metal fabrication, automotive production, and construction. Regulatory exposure limits for hazardous substances, including hexavalent chromium and manganese, are encouraging companies to invest in advanced source extraction equipment.

Laser cutting & engraving is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The expanding use of high-precision laser systems is increasing the need for effective extraction to protect operators, preserve optical clarity, and limit debris accumulation on equipment and workpieces.

Metal Fabrication Leads End-use Demand

Metal fabrication is forecast to hold the largest end-use vertical share in 2026 because welding, grinding, and thermal cutting generate high concentrations of fumes and particulates. Rising demand for fabricated metal products in infrastructure and industrial projects is reinforcing the importance of comprehensive workplace air quality management.

Electronics is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use vertical. Growth is being supported by expanding electronics manufacturing, particularly in Asia-Pacific, and increasing requirements to capture solder fumes and chemical vapors during printed circuit board and semiconductor production.

Europe Holds the Largest Regional Share

Europe is expected to lead the global industrial fume extraction systems market in 2026, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The region benefits from rigorous occupational safety and environmental regulations, an established industrial base, and strong corporate commitments to worker protection and sustainable manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Rapid industrialization, manufacturing expansion, and government initiatives focused on workplace air quality are strengthening demand across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The report also assesses opportunities in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the industrial fume extraction systems market include Nederman Holding AB, Donaldson Company, Inc., Filtermist International Limited, Plymovent, Absolent Group AB, Kemper GmbH, Lincoln Electric Company, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, ESAB Corporation, BOFA International Ltd., Sentry Air Systems, Inc., and Quatro Air Technologies Inc.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and projected growth, competitive positioning, product offerings, regional opportunities, and recent strategic developments. Its scope covers portable, stationary, and centralized fume extraction systems; cartridge, HEPA, activated carbon, and electrostatic filtration technologies; and applications across welding & soldering, laser cutting & engraving, grinding & polishing, chemical processing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Impact of Regulatory Compliance and Worker Safety Standards

3.4 Technological Advancements in Filtration and Smart Control Systems

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4. Global Industrial Fume Extraction Systems Market, by Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Portable Fume Extractors

4.3 Stationary Fume Extractors

4.4 Centralized Fume Extraction Systems

4.5 Other Types (e.g., Downdraft Tables, Ambient Air Cleaners)

5. Global Industrial Fume Extraction Systems Market, by Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cartridge Filters

5.3 HEPA Filters

5.4 Activated Carbon Filters

5.5 Electrostatic Precipitators

5.6 Other Technologies (e.g., Bag Filters, Wet Scrubbers)

6. Global Industrial Fume Extraction Systems Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Welding & Soldering

6.3 Laser Cutting & Engraving

6.4 Grinding & Polishing

6.5 Chemical Processing

6.6 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

6.7 Other Applications (e.g., Plastics Processing, Food Processing)

7. Global Industrial Fume Extraction Systems Market, by End-use Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metal Fabrication

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Electronics

7.5 Pharmaceuticals

7.6 Food & Beverage

7.7 Other End-use Verticals (e.g., Mining, Construction, Education)

8. Global Industrial Fume Extraction Systems Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Nordic Countries

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Southeast Asia

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Growth Strategies

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4 Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1 Industry Leaders

9.4.2 Market Differentiators

9.4.3 Vanguards

9.4.4 Emerging Companies

9.5 Market Ranking / Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

10. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

10.1 Nederman Holding AB

10.2 Donaldson Company, Inc.

10.3 Filtermist International Limited

10.4 Plymovent

10.5 Absolent Group AB

10.6 Kemper GmbH

10.7 Lincoln Electric Company

10.8 Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

10.9 ESAB Corporation

10.10 BOFA International Ltd.

10.11 Sentry Air Systems, Inc.

10.12 Quatro Air Technologies Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1 Questionnaire

11.2 Related Reports

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