Dental Materials Market - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $12.42 Billion At 6.5% CAGR As Digital Dentistry, CAD/CAM, And Biomaterials Unlock Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global dental materials market is projected to reach approximately USD 12.42 billion by 2036, increasing from an estimated USD 6.62 billion in 2026. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of dental disorders, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, expansion of dental tourism, and growing recognition of oral health as an important component of overall wellness. The expanding geriatric population and rising incidence of edentulism are also increasing demand for advanced restorative and prosthetic procedures.

Technological developments are reshaping the dental materials market. Greater adoption of CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, and digital dentistry workflows is improving the efficiency, accuracy, and customization of dental restorations. At the same time, bioactive and biocompatible materials are supporting advances in implantology, bone regeneration, tissue engineering, and long-term restorative care.

Dental Materials Market Segmentation

The report segments the dental materials market by type, end user, and geography. It also provides country-level market analysis, competitive intelligence, historical market data, growth forecasts, and an assessment of strategic developments.

By type, the market includes indirect restorative materials, direct restorative materials, dental biomaterials, impression materials, and bonding agents. Indirect restorative materials are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Demand is driven by the widespread use of ceramics and metal-ceramics in crowns, bridges, and inlays/onlays, supported by their mechanical performance, aesthetics, and durability.

The dental biomaterials segment is projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Increased use of dental bone grafts, membranes, and other bioactive materials in implantology is supporting this expansion. These products are increasingly used in bone regeneration and tissue engineering procedures due to their biocompatibility and ability to support healing.

Major product categories assessed in the report include:



Metal-Ceramics

Ceramics

Zirconia

Lithium Disilicate Glass Ceramics

Resin-Based Composites

Glass Ionomer

Amalgam

Dental Bone Grafts

Membranes

Impression Materials Bonding Agents

End User Analysis

Dental clinics & hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the dental materials market in 2026. This position is attributed to the high number of restorative, cosmetic, implant, and prosthetic procedures performed in clinical settings, as well as the continued growth of private dental practices worldwide.

Dental laboratories are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The outsourcing of prosthetic fabrication and increasing implementation of CAD/CAM and 3D printing technologies are enabling laboratories to provide more precise and customized dental products. Other end users covered include dental products manufacturers and academic & research institutes.

Regional Dental Materials Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global dental materials market in 2026, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America's position is supported by established healthcare infrastructure, high oral health awareness, significant adoption of digital dental technologies, and the presence of major dental materials manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest growth through 2036. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, improving access to dental care, and expanding dental tourism are creating opportunities across China, India, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The report also evaluates market conditions in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, including Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the dental materials market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Envista Holdings Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, Ultradent Products Inc., 3M Company, ZimVie Inc., VOCO GmbH, Tokuyama Dental Corporation, Shofu Dental Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Gc America Inc.

The report examines these companies' product portfolios, market presence, competitive positioning, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies growth opportunities for established companies and new entrants across product categories, end-user segments, and regional markets.

Key Market Insights Covered



Current and historical dental materials market revenue

Market growth projections for the next 7-10 years

Key factors influencing market expansion

High-growth opportunities by type and end user

Regional and country-level dental materials market trends

Competitive analysis of major industry participants Recent strategic developments and their market impact

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, By Type

3.3. Market Analysis, By End User

3.4. Market Analysis, By Geography

3.5. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Dental Materials Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2026-2036)

4.2.1. Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders Driving the Demand for Dental Materials

4.2.2. Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry and Growth in Dental Tourism

4.2.3. Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Edentulism Prevalence

4.3. Global Dental Materials Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2026-2036)

4.3.1. High Cost of Dental Treatments Limiting Patient Access in Price-Sensitive Markets

4.3.2. Biocompatibility Challenges and Regulatory Complexity for Novel Dental Materials

4.4. Global Dental Materials Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2026-2036)

4.4.1. Increasing Adoption of CAD/CAM Technology and Digital Dentistry Workflows

4.4.2. Growing Focus on Biocompatible and Bioactive Dental Biomaterials

4.4.3. Regulatory Phase-Down of Dental Amalgam Creating Demand for Alternative Materials

4.5. Global Dental Materials Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2026-2036)

4.5.1. Shortage of Dental Professionals in Developing Markets Limiting Procedure Volumes

4.5.2. Reimbursement Limitations for Advanced Dental Materials in Certain Markets

4.6. Global Dental Materials Market: Impact Analysis of Market Trends (2026-2036)

4.6.1. Growing Adoption of CAD/CAM Technology and Digital Workflows in Dental Material Processing

4.6.2. Rising Demand for Zirconia-Based Ceramics and Tooth-Colored Restorative Materials

4.6.3. Growing Integration of AI in Digital Dental Workflows and Material Selection

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4. Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5. Competitive Rivalry

5. The Impact of Technology on the Global Dental Materials Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. CAD/CAM Technology and Digital Impression Systems

5.3. Advanced Ceramic and Zirconia Material Formulation

5.4. Bioactive and Biocompatible Biomaterial Development

5.5. 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing in Dental Material Processing

5.6. Artificial Intelligence in Digital Dental Workflows

5.7. Impact on Market Growth and Competitive Differentiation

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Key Growth Strategies

6.2.1. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

6.3. Competitive Dashboard

6.3.1. Industry Leaders

6.3.2. Market Differentiators

6.3.3. Vanguards

6.3.4. Emerging Companies

6.4. Vendor Market Positioning

6.5. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players

7. Global Dental Materials Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Indirect Restorative Materials

7.2.1. Metal-Ceramics

7.2.2. Ceramics

7.2.2.1. Zirconia

7.2.2.2. Lithium Disilicate Glass Ceramics

7.2.2.3. Other Ceramics

7.2.3. Other Indirect Restorative Materials

7.3. Direct Restorative Materials

7.3.1. Resin-Based Composites

7.3.2. Glass Ionomer

7.3.3. Amalgam

7.3.4. Other Direct Restorative Materials

7.4. Dental Biomaterials

7.4.1. Dental Bone Grafts

7.4.1.1. Autografts

7.4.1.2. Allografts

7.4.1.3. Xenografts

7.4.1.4. Alloplastic/Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes

7.4.2. Membranes

7.4.2.1. Resorbable Membranes

7.4.2.2. Non-Resorbable Membranes

7.4.3. Other Dental Biomaterials

7.5. Impression Materials

7.5.1. Vinyl Polysiloxane

7.5.2. Polyether

7.5.3. Alginate

7.5.4. Other Impression Materials

7.6. Bonding Agents

7.6.1. Total-Etch Bonding Agents

7.6.2. Self-Etch Bonding Agents

7.6.3. Universal Bonding Agents

8. Global Dental Materials Market, By End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Dental Clinics & Hospitals

8.3. Dental Products Manufacturers

8.4. Dental Laboratories

8.5. Academic & Research Institutes

9. Global Dental Materials Market, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. South Korea

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Argentina

9.5.3. Mexico

9.5.4. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. Saudi Arabia

9.6.2. UAE

9.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

10.1. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

10.2. Institut Straumann AG

10.3. Envista Holdings Corporation

10.4. Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

10.5. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

10.6. GC Corporation

10.7. Kulzer GmbH

10.8. Ultradent Products Inc.

10.9. 3M Company

10.10. VOCO GmbH

10.11. Tokuyama Dental Corporation

10.12. Shofu Dental Corporation

10.13. DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

10.14. Septodont Holding

10.15. Coltene Holding AG

10.16. VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

10.17. Others

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