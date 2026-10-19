Singapore Gift Card Market And Investment Opportunities Databook Digital Growth And Corporate Demand Propel 6.9% CAGR To US$2.48 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

The gift card market in Singapore is expected to grow by 7.9% annually, reaching US$1.90 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2025, the sector is forecast to maintain positive momentum at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026-2030. Market value is projected to increase from USD 1.76 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 2.48 billion by the end of 2030.

The report provides an independent, data-centric analysis of the Singapore gift card industry, highlighting market growth opportunities, potential constraints, digital adoption, consumer behaviour, corporate demand and competitive positioning. Featuring more than 90+ KPIs across 118 tables and 288 charts, it assesses the market in both value and volume terms to support strategic planning, investment assessment and performance benchmarking.

Coverage spans total gift spend, retail consumer demand and corporate gifting activity. The analysis evaluates gift card transaction value and volume, average value per gift card, unused balances, redemption rates and market share across consumer segments. It also examines how product categories, retail sectors, gifting occasions and purchasing patterns influence market development.

Key areas covered include:



Total gift spend by value, volume, consumer segment, product category and retail sector

Retail and corporate consumer gift spend, including market size, forecasts and purchasing patterns

Singapore gift card market size, transaction activity, average card value and unused value

Digital gift card market size, adoption by occasion and spend by enterprise size

Consumer demographics, including age, income, gender and preferred payment methods

Corporate gift card demand by company type and company size

Open loop and closed loop gift card performance, market share and average value

Gift card spending across festivals, milestone celebrations, self-use and other occasions

Online and offline distribution, including first-party and third-party digital channels

Retail sector spending, market share and sales uplift Competitive positioning by retailer, redemption rate and gift card format

The digital gift card market analysis explores adoption among retail and corporate buyers, delivery channel preferences and demographic differences. It also assesses the shift between physical and digital formats, enabling businesses to identify changing purchase habits and emerging distribution opportunities.

Functional analysis compares open loop and closed loop gift card spending, while format-level coverage reviews consumer preferences for single-brand and multi-brand products. Distribution insights examine online versus offline sales and compare first-party with third-party channels, helping market participants evaluate partnerships and route-to-market strategies.

Strategic value of the report



Market planning: Assess historical performance and forecasts for the Singapore gift card market using structured value and volume indicators.

Digital strategy: Evaluate digital gift card penetration, delivery mechanisms and adoption across consumer and corporate segments.

Competitive benchmarking: Compare retailer market share, redemption performance and positioning across open-loop, closed-loop, single-brand and multi-brand formats.

Distribution development: Identify opportunities across online, offline, first-party and third-party channels.

Customer targeting: Use demographic, payment method and purchase behaviour insights to improve gift card programme design and marketing. Corporate growth: Understand demand among large enterprises, Mid-Tier Enterprises and Small-Scale Enterprises to support tailored incentive and gifting programmes.

Supported by an established research methodology and proprietary analytics framework, the report offers actionable intelligence for retailers, gift card issuers, payment providers, technology companies, corporate programme managers and investors. Its detailed assessment of market structure, digital adoption, competitive dynamics and spending behaviour enables decision-makers to identify growth priorities and develop informed strategies for Singapore's expanding gift card sector.

Key Topics Covered



1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Singapore Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Singapore Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Singapore Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Singapore Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

6. Singapore Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Singapore Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Singapore Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Singapore Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Singapore Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Singapore Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Singapore Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Singapore Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Singapore Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Singapore Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Singapore Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Singapore Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Singapore Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Singapore Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Singapore Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Singapore Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Singapore Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Singapore Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Singapore Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Singapore Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Singapore Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Singapore Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Singapore Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Singapore Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Singapore Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]



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