U.S. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market - Forecast To 2036 AI Analytics, FDA Adoption, And Value-Based Care Drive 9.2% CAGR Toward USD 3.52 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The U.S. real-world evidence (RWE) solutions market is projected to reach approximately USD 3.52 billion by 2036, up from USD 1.46 billion in 2026. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Market growth is being supported by the rapid expansion of healthcare big data, the transition from volume-based to value-based care, increasing demand for personalized healthcare and precision medicine, and broader acceptance of RWE by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for real-world data (RWD) analysis, together with the integration of genomic information into RWE datasets, is expected to create additional opportunities for technology providers, analytics companies, and consulting firms.

U.S. RWE Solutions Market Segmentation

The report segments the U.S. RWE solutions market by component, application, and end user. Components include datasets and consulting & analytics services. Applications cover market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions, drug development & approvals, post-market surveillance, medical device development & approvals, and clinical and regulatory decision-making. End users include pharmaceutical, biotechnology & medical device companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other organizations.

Component Analysis

The datasets segment is expected to hold the largest share of the U.S. RWE solutions market in 2026. Its leading position is supported by the availability of structured healthcare information, including medical claims from commercial insurers, Medicare, and Medicaid, as well as EHR data from integrated health systems and specialty pharmacy data. The segment includes disparate datasets, EMR/EHR/clinical data, claims & billing data, pharmacy data, product/disease registries data, other disparate datasets, and integrated datasets.

Consulting and analytics is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is associated with the increasing complexity of RWD curation, demand for advanced statistical modeling, greater use of machine learning to analyze unstructured clinical text, and the need for regulatory-grade RWE study design and reporting.

Application Analysis

Market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Life sciences companies are under increasing pressure to demonstrate product value and cost-effectiveness to healthcare payers. Value-based contracting and the Inflation Reduction Act (2022), particularly its implications for Medicare price negotiations, are also influencing demand for RWE solutions.

Drug development & approvals is anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment. The FDA's expanding acceptance of RWE for new indication approvals, label expansions, and post-approval study commitments is supporting adoption. RWE is also increasingly used to generate evidence in oncology, neurology, immunology, cardiovascular diseases, and other therapeutic areas, including studies involving rare disease populations.

End User Analysis

Pharmaceutical, biotechnology & medical device companies are expected to remain the largest end-user segment in 2026. These organizations use RWE throughout the product life cycle, including research and development, regulatory submissions, market access, and post-market safety surveillance.

Healthcare payers use RWE for formulary decision-making, population health management, and assessments of high-cost therapies. Healthcare providers and research institutions are also increasing their use of RWE platforms to support clinical decision-making and academic research.

U.S. Market Outlook

The U.S. remains the world's largest and most advanced market for real-world evidence solutions. Growth is supported by widespread digitalization of healthcare records, an established network of RWD aggregators, and the presence of major life sciences companies. The 21st Century Cures Act and subsequent FDA guidances have established a regulatory framework for incorporating RWE into regulatory decision-making.

Increasing attention to health equity and the inclusion of diverse patient populations in clinical evidence is strengthening demand for comprehensive RWD sources. These trends are encouraging market participants to improve data interoperability, analytical capabilities, evidence quality, and regulatory compliance.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the U.S. real-world evidence solutions market include IQVIA Holdings Inc., Optum, Inc. (a UnitedHealth Group company), Elevance Health, Inc., ICON plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., PPD (a Thermo Fisher Scientific company), Flatiron Health, Inc., Aetion, Inc., TriNetX, LLC, Merative, Medidata Solutions (a Dassault Systemes company), and Fortrea Holdings Inc.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates current revenue, historical market performance, projected demand over the next 7-10 years, and the principal factors affecting U.S. market growth. It also examines opportunities for established companies and new entrants, high-potential segments by component, application, and end user, and regulatory developments such as the FDA's Advancing RWE Program.

Additional coverage includes competitor technology and service offerings, recent strategic developments, and their impact on market dynamics. Through primary and secondary research, the report assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, By Component

3.3. Market Analysis, By Application

3.4. Market Analysis, By End User

3.5. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. U.S. RWE Solutions Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2026-2036)

4.1.1. Growing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Rising Focus on Personalized Healthcare

4.1.2. Shift from Volume to Value-Based Care and Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare

4.1.3. Increasing Delays in Drug Development and Rising Development Costs

4.1.4. Expanding Regulatory Acceptance of RWE by the FDA

4.2. U.S. RWE Solutions Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2026-2036)

4.2.1. Data Quality and Interoperability Challenges Across Disparate RWD Sources

4.2.2. Data Privacy and Security Concerns in Real-World Data Use

4.3. U.S. RWE Solutions Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2026-2036)

4.3.1. Rising Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in RWE Generation

4.3.2. Growing Integration of Genomic Data and Patient-Generated Data into RWE Datasets

4.3.3. Rising Focus on End-to-End RWE Services and Integrated Evidence Generation

4.3.4. Growing Demand for RWE Under the Inflation Reduction Act Medicare Negotiation Program

4.4. U.S. RWE Solutions Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2026-2036)

4.4.1. Methodological Concerns and Regulatory Uncertainty in Observational Study Designs

4.4.2. Inconsistent EHR Data Quality and Completeness Across Healthcare Settings

4.5. U.S. RWE Solutions Market: Impact Analysis of Market Trends (2026-2036)

4.5.1. Rising Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trials and Patient-Generated RWD

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.4. Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

5. Regulatory Framework and Impact on the U.S. RWE Solutions Market

5.1. 21st Century Cures Act and FDA RWE Program

5.2. FDA Final Guidance: Considerations for the Use of RWD and RWE for Drug and Biological Products (August 2023)

5.3. FDA Final Guidance: Assessing EHR and Medical Claims Data for Regulatory Decision-Making (July 2024)

5.4. FDA Final Guidance: Use of RWE to Support Regulatory Decision-Making for Medical Devices (December 2025)

5.5. PDUFA VII Advancing RWE Program

5.6. Inflation Reduction Act (2022) and Impact on RWE Demand for Market Access

5.7. Impact of Regulatory Developments on Market Growth

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Growth Strategies

6.1.1. Market Differentiators

6.1.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

6.2. Competitive Dashboard

6.2.1. Industry Leaders

6.2.2. Vanguards

6.2.3. Emerging Companies

6.3. Vendor Market Positioning

6.4. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players

7. U.S. RWE Solutions Market, By Component

7.1. Datasets

7.1.1. Disparate Datasets

7.1.1.1. EMR/EHR/Clinical Data

7.1.1.2. Claims & Billing Data

7.1.1.3. Pharmacy Data

7.1.1.4. Product/Disease Registries Data

7.1.1.5. Other Disparate Datasets

7.1.2. Integrated Datasets

7.2. Consulting and Analytics

8. U.S. RWE Solutions Market, By Application

8.1. Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

8.2. Drug Development & Approvals

8.2.1. Oncology

8.2.2. Neurology

8.2.3. Immunology

8.2.4. Cardiovascular Diseases

8.2.5. Other Therapeutic Areas

8.3. Post-Market Surveillance

8.4. Medical Device Development & Approvals

8.5. Clinical and Regulatory Decision-Making

9. U.S. RWE Solutions Market, By End User

9.1. Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology & Medical Device Companies

9.2. Healthcare Payers

9.3. Healthcare Providers

9.4. Other End Users

10. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

10.1. IQVIA Holdings Inc.

10.2. Optum, Inc. (a UnitedHealth Group company)

10.3. Elevance Health, Inc.

10.4. ICON plc

10.5. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

10.6. Oracle Corporation

10.7. PAREXEL International Corporation

10.8. SAS Institute Inc.

10.9. PPD (a Thermo Fisher Scientific company)

10.10. Flatiron Health, Inc.

10.11. Aetion, Inc.

10.12. TriNetX, LLC

10.13. Merative

10.14. Medidata Solutions (a Dassault Systemes company)

10.15. Fortrea Holdings Inc.

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