Global Evtol Software Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $13.28 Billion At 62.3% CAGR On AI, Autonomy, And Cloud Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "eVTOL Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global eVTOL software market was valued at USD 272.5 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 447.0 million in 2026 to USD 13.28 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 62.3% from 2026 to 2033. North America held the largest revenue share of 42.1% in 2025, supported by significant investment in advanced air mobility, aircraft development, digital aviation infrastructure, and autonomous flight technologies.

Market growth is being driven by expanding eVTOL aircraft development programs, rising demand for autonomous flight capabilities, advances in flight management software, growing vertiport infrastructure, and increased adoption of cloud-based aviation software. Aircraft manufacturers, air mobility operators, technology companies, and government organizations are investing in digital systems that support safer, more efficient, and scalable eVTOL operations.

Commercial eVTOL development increasingly depends on software for flight control, navigation, energy optimization, vehicle health monitoring, airspace integration, fleet coordination, simulation, testing, and safety certification. Digital engineering platforms are also helping developers validate aircraft performance, reduce development timelines, manage complex certification workflows, and meet stringent aviation safety requirements.

Highly integrated software architectures are essential for coordinating flight controls, propulsion systems, battery data, communications, navigation, and operational information. Software-enabled automation can enhance situational awareness, route planning, energy efficiency, predictive maintenance, and fleet performance. These capabilities are expected to become increasingly important as advanced air mobility networks move toward commercial deployment.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, digital twins, and real-time data analytics are further transforming the eVTOL software market. AI-enabled platforms can support autonomous navigation, traffic management, route optimization, maintenance forecasting, and operational decision-making. Cloud-based solutions enable centralized oversight of aircraft fleets, vertiports, and airspace operations, while simulation and digital certification platforms improve testing efficiency and aircraft validation.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across component, deployment, end use, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Software

Flight Control & Management Software

Navigation & Autonomous Flight Software

Aircraft Monitoring & Energy Management Software

Fleet, Vertiport & Airspace Management Software

Simulation, Testing & Certification Software

Others Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



On-Premise

Cloud-Based Hybrid

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



eVTOL Manufacturers

Air Mobility Operators

Fleet Operators

Airlines

Logistics & Delivery Companies

Defense Organizations

Government & Public-Safety Agencies

Vertiport Operators Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess revenue performance, growth potential, and adoption trends across major eVTOL software segments and geographic markets.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key industry participants.

Technology and investment trends: Identify developments in autonomous flight, cloud-based platforms, digital engineering, simulation, and fleet management.

Strategic insights: Use market forecasts and segment analysis to identify revenue opportunities and support business planning. Regional assessment: Compare market conditions, infrastructure development, and commercial opportunities across leading countries and regions.

The report supports effective decision-making through market estimates, revenue forecasts, growth opportunity analysis, competitive strategy assessment, market share insights, and product innovation tracking. It is designed to help aircraft manufacturers, software providers, mobility operators, investors, vertiport developers, government agencies, and other stakeholders evaluate the rapidly evolving global eVTOL software market.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Information analysis

1.2.2. Market formulation & data visualization

1.2.3. Data validation & publishing

1.3. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. eVTOL Software Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunities

3.3. eVTOL Software Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Technological landscape

3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.6. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. eVTOL Software Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. eVTOL Software Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Flight Control & Management Software

4.3.2.1. Flight Control & Management Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Navigation & Autonomous Flight Software

4.3.3.1. Navigation & Autonomous Flight Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Aircraft Monitoring & Energy Management Software

4.3.4.1. Aircraft Monitoring & Energy Management Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Fleet, Vertiport & Airspace Management Software

4.3.5.1. Fleet, Vertiport & Airspace Management Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Simulation, Testing & Certification Software

4.3.6.1. Simulation, Testing & Certification Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.7. Others

4.3.7.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. eVTOL Software Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. eVTOL Software Market: Deployment Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. On-Premise

5.3.1. On-Premise Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Cloud-Based

5.4.1. Cloud-Based Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Hybrid

5.5.1. Hybrid Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. eVTOL Software Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. eVTOL Software Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. eVTOL Manufacturers

6.3.1. eVTOL Manufacturers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Air Mobility Operators

6.4.1. Air Mobility Operators Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Fleet Operators

6.5.1. Fleet Operators Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Airlines

6.6.1. Airlines Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Logistics & Delivery Companies

6.7.1. Logistics & Delivery Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Defense Organizations

6.8.1. Defense Organizations Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Government & Public-Safety Agencies

6.9.1. Government & Public-Safety Agencies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Vertiport Operators

6.10.1. Vertiport Operators Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.11. Others

6.11.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. eVTOL Software Market, Region, 2025 & 2033

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America eVTOL Software Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.2.1. U.S. eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.2.3. Canada

7.2.3.1. Canada eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.2.4. Mexico

7.2.4.1. Mexico eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.2. UK

7.3.2.1. UK eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.3.1. Germany eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.4. France

7.3.4.1. France eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Asia Pacific eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. China

7.4.2.1. China eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.3.1. Japan eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.4. India

7.4.4.1. India eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.5. South Korea

7.4.5.1. South Korea eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.6. Australia

7.4.6.1. Australia eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Brazil

7.5.2.1. Brazil eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Middle East and Africa

7.6.1. Middle East and Africa eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. UAE

7.6.2.1. UAE eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1. Saudi Arabia eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4. South Africa

7.6.4.1. South Africa eVTOL Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. eVTOL Software Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Positioning

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Honeywell International Inc.

8.4.1.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.1.2. Financial Performance

8.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2. Collins Aerospace

8.4.2.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2.2. Financial Performance

8.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.3. Thales Group

8.4.3.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.3.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.4. CAE Inc.

8.4.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.5. Garmin

8.4.5.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.5.2. Financial Performance

8.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.6. Safran S.A.

8.4.6.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.6.2. Financial Performance

8.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.7. Moog Inc.

8.4.7.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.7.2. Financial Performance

8.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.8. Ansys, Inc.

8.4.8.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.8.2. Financial Performance

8.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.9. Dassault Systemes

8.4.9.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.9.2. Financial Performance

8.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.10. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

8.4.10.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.10.2. Financial Performance

8.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.11. Joby Aviation

8.4.11.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.11.2. Financial Performance

8.4.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.12. Archer Aviation Inc.

8.4.12.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.12.2. Financial Performance

8.4.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [85]



List of Figures [60]

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