Global Video Streaming Software Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2031 AI, Cloud, OTT, And Live Sports Drive 17.7% CAGR And A US$43 Billion Opportunity
The global video streaming software market reached US$ 16.1 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand to US$ 43.0 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 17.7%. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising OTT and live-sports adoption, greater use of enterprise video communication, and continued migration to cloud-based streaming infrastructure.
North America remains the largest regional video streaming software market, accounting for 35% of global revenue and an estimated US$ 5.65 billion in 2025. Asia Pacific follows with a 30% market share, while Europe represents 24%. At the country level, the United States leads with a market value of US$ 5.09 billion. China ranks second at US$ 1.55 billion, highlighting the importance of both established and rapidly developing digital video ecosystems.
Cloud deployment dominates the market with a 72% share, reflecting continued demand for scalable infrastructure, flexible capacity, and support for expanding video audiences. On-Premise deployment accounts for the remaining 28%, maintaining a significant position among organizations with specific operational, security, or infrastructure requirements.
By component, Solutions represents 65% of the market, making it the leading category. This segment benefits from investment in video management, content delivery, analytics, monetization, encoding, and audience engagement capabilities. The remaining market share is associated with services that support implementation, integration, management, and ongoing platform performance.
Video-on-Demand is the largest streaming type, capturing 68% of the market. Its leadership reflects sustained consumption of entertainment, educational, corporate, and subscription-based video libraries. Live Streaming holds a 32% share and is expected to remain strategically important as audiences increase their engagement with sports, events, news, gaming, and real-time enterprise communications.
The competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with major technology companies competing alongside specialist platforms, CDN providers, and regional streaming-technology vendors. IBM Corporation leads with a 24.7% share, followed by Google at 4.5%, Microsoft at 3.8%, Vimeo at 2.2%, and Brightcove at 1.4%. Together, the five leading companies account for 36.6% of the market, leaving a substantial portion distributed among a broad range of established and emerging providers.
AI-driven personalization, low-latency live streaming, and consolidation of CDN & security layers are expected to shape the market through 2031. These priorities are likely to influence platform investment as providers seek to improve content discovery, streaming performance, audience retention, and delivery resilience across devices and regions.
India and Brazil are positioned as the fastest-growing country markets covered in the report. India is projected to record a 23.6% CAGR through 2031, while Brazil is forecast to grow at 22.2%. Their expansion underscores the increasing contribution of high-growth economies to global video consumption, cloud adoption, and streaming technology demand. Overall, the outlook indicates sustained opportunities for software vendors, cloud providers, content platforms, enterprises, and infrastructure partners serving the global video streaming market.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Market Definition & Scope
- Research Methodology Market Segmentation Framework Regulatory Landscape Key Findings
Global Video Streaming Software Market Analysis
Market Snapshot
- Global Video Streaming Software Market Trend (2021 - 2025 US$ Billion) Global Video Streaming Software Market Forecast (2026 - 2031 US$ Billion) Market Value Reconciliation Market Growth Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix B2B Value Chain Porter's Five Forces Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Stack & Vendor Ecosystem
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Deployment Mode
- By Component By Streaming Type By Vertical / End-Use By Monetization Model By Organization Size
Regional Market Analysis
North America - Countries & Major Players
- United States Video Streaming Software Market Canada
Europe Video Streaming Software Market Countries & Major Players
- Germany United Kingdom France Italy Netherlands Spain
Asia Pacific Video Streaming Software Market Countries & Major Players
- China India Japan South Korea Australia
Latin America Video Streaming Software Market Countries & Major Players
- Brazil Mexico
Middle East & Africa Video Streaming Software Market Countries & Major Players
- United Arab Emirates South Africa
Competitive Landscape
- Market Consolidation & Share Recent Developments IBM Corporation Google LLC Microsoft Corporation Vimeo, Inc. Brightcove Inc. Kaltura, Inc. AWS Elemental (Amazon Web Services) Synamedia Limited Akamai Technologies Haivision Systems Inc. Wowza Media Systems Harmonic Inc.
Technology & Innovation
Core Technology Categories
- Adaptive Bitrate Streaming & Encoding Low-Latency & Real-Time Streaming AI-Driven Personalization & Content Analytics Content Security, CDN & DRM Delivery 07 Market Outlook & Strategic Recommendations Forward Outlook Strategic Recommendations
List of Figures [33]
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