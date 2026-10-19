Global Video Streaming Software Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2031 AI, Cloud, OTT, And Live Sports Drive 17.7% CAGR And A US$43 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Video Streaming Software Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The global video streaming software market reached US$ 16.1 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand to US$ 43.0 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 17.7%. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising OTT and live-sports adoption, greater use of enterprise video communication, and continued migration to cloud-based streaming infrastructure.

North America remains the largest regional video streaming software market, accounting for 35% of global revenue and an estimated US$ 5.65 billion in 2025. Asia Pacific follows with a 30% market share, while Europe represents 24%. At the country level, the United States leads with a market value of US$ 5.09 billion. China ranks second at US$ 1.55 billion, highlighting the importance of both established and rapidly developing digital video ecosystems.

Cloud deployment dominates the market with a 72% share, reflecting continued demand for scalable infrastructure, flexible capacity, and support for expanding video audiences. On-Premise deployment accounts for the remaining 28%, maintaining a significant position among organizations with specific operational, security, or infrastructure requirements.

By component, Solutions represents 65% of the market, making it the leading category. This segment benefits from investment in video management, content delivery, analytics, monetization, encoding, and audience engagement capabilities. The remaining market share is associated with services that support implementation, integration, management, and ongoing platform performance.

Video-on-Demand is the largest streaming type, capturing 68% of the market. Its leadership reflects sustained consumption of entertainment, educational, corporate, and subscription-based video libraries. Live Streaming holds a 32% share and is expected to remain strategically important as audiences increase their engagement with sports, events, news, gaming, and real-time enterprise communications.

The competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with major technology companies competing alongside specialist platforms, CDN providers, and regional streaming-technology vendors. IBM Corporation leads with a 24.7% share, followed by Google at 4.5%, Microsoft at 3.8%, Vimeo at 2.2%, and Brightcove at 1.4%. Together, the five leading companies account for 36.6% of the market, leaving a substantial portion distributed among a broad range of established and emerging providers.

AI-driven personalization, low-latency live streaming, and consolidation of CDN & security layers are expected to shape the market through 2031. These priorities are likely to influence platform investment as providers seek to improve content discovery, streaming performance, audience retention, and delivery resilience across devices and regions.

India and Brazil are positioned as the fastest-growing country markets covered in the report. India is projected to record a 23.6% CAGR through 2031, while Brazil is forecast to grow at 22.2%. Their expansion underscores the increasing contribution of high-growth economies to global video consumption, cloud adoption, and streaming technology demand. Overall, the outlook indicates sustained opportunities for software vendors, cloud providers, content platforms, enterprises, and infrastructure partners serving the global video streaming market.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction



Market Definition & Scope



Research Methodology

Market Segmentation Framework

Regulatory Landscape Key Findings

Global Video Streaming Software Market Analysis



Market Snapshot



Global Video Streaming Software Market Trend (2021 - 2025 US$ Billion)

Global Video Streaming Software Market Forecast (2026 - 2031 US$ Billion)

Market Value Reconciliation

Market Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix

B2B Value Chain

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis Technology Stack & Vendor Ecosystem

Market Segmentation Analysis



By Deployment Mode



By Component

By Streaming Type

By Vertical / End-Use

By Monetization Model By Organization Size

Regional Market Analysis



North America - Countries & Major Players



United States Video Streaming Software Market Canada

Europe Video Streaming Software Market Countries & Major Players



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Netherlands Spain

Asia Pacific Video Streaming Software Market Countries & Major Players



China

India

Japan

South Korea Australia

Latin America Video Streaming Software Market Countries & Major Players



Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Video Streaming Software Market Countries & Major Players



United Arab Emirates South Africa

Competitive Landscape



Market Consolidation & Share

Recent Developments

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Vimeo, Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Kaltura, Inc.

AWS Elemental (Amazon Web Services)

Synamedia Limited

Akamai Technologies

Haivision Systems Inc.

Wowza Media Systems Harmonic Inc.

Technology & Innovation



Core Technology Categories



Adaptive Bitrate Streaming & Encoding

Low-Latency & Real-Time Streaming

AI-Driven Personalization & Content Analytics

Content Security, CDN & DRM Delivery

07 Market Outlook & Strategic Recommendations

Forward Outlook Strategic Recommendations

List of Figures [33]

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