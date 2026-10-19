CBIZ Reports Third-Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Financial Results
| CBIZ, INC.
| FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
| THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
| (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|%
|2025
|%
|Revenue
|$
|702,240
|100.0
|%
|$
|693,818
|100.0
|%
|Operating expenses(1)
|588,186
|83.8
|603,689
|87.0
|Gross margin
|114,054
|16.2
|90,129
|13.0
|Corporate general and administrative expenses(1)
|23,877
|3.4
|31,265
|4.5
|Operating income
|90,177
|12.8
|58,864
|8.5
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(23,986
|)
|(3.4
|)
|(27,960
|)
|(4.0
|)
|Gain from acquisition related adjustments, net
|-
|-
|1,124
|0.2
|Other income, net(1) (2)
|1,449
|0.2
|8,378
|1.2
|Total other expense, net
|(22,537
|)
|(3.2
|)
|(18,458
|)
|(2.6
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|67,640
|9.6
|40,406
|5.9
|Income tax expense
|20,404
|10,260
|Net income
|$
|47,236
|6.7
|%
|$
|30,146
|4.3
|%
|Diluted income per share:
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.48
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|59,986
|62,699
|Other data:
|Adjusted EBITDA(3)
|$
|131,852
|18.8
|%
|$
|124,005
|17.9
|%
|Adjusted Diluted EPS(3)
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.06
|(1)
|We sponsor a Non-qualified Deferred Compensation Plan (the“deferred compensation plan”), under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. The activities related to the deferred compensation plan are recorded in“Corporate and Other” for segment reporting purposes. Gains and losses resulting from the adjustments to the fair value of the invested assets in the deferred compensation plan are recorded as an increase or decrease to the“Other income (expense), net”, directly offset by the same adjustments as an increase or decrease to compensation expense (recorded as“Operating expense” or“Corporate general and administrative expense”) in the accompanying Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. The deferred compensation plan has no impact on“Income before income tax expense” or diluted earnings per share.
|Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Income statement line items:
|2026
|% of Revenue
|2025
|% of Revenue
|Operating expenses
|$
|(566
|)
|(0.1)%
|$
|7,847
|1.1
|%
|Corporate general & administrative expenses
|(191
|)
|-
|1,076
|0.2
|%
|Other income, net
|(757
|)
|(0.1)%
|8,923
|1.3
|%
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
| As Reported
| Deferred Compensation Plan
|Adjusted
|% of Revenue
|As Reported
|Deferred Compensation Plan
|Adjusted
|% of Revenue
|Gross margin
|$
|114,054
|$
|(566
|)
|$
|113,488
|16.2
|%
|$
|90,129
|$
|7,847
|$
|97,976
|14.1
|%
|Operating income
|90,177
|(757
|)
|89,420
|12.7
|%
|58,864
|8,923
|67,787
|9.8
|%
|Other income (expense), net
|1,449
|757
|2,206
|0.3
|%
|8,378
|(8,923
|)
|(545
|)
|(0.1)
|%
|Income before income tax expense
|67,640
|-
|67,640
|9.6
|%
|40,406
|-
|40,406
|5.8
|%
|(2)
|Included in“Other income, net” for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, is income of $1.1 million and expense of $0.5 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.
|(3)
|Refer to the schedules reconciling Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the non-GAAP financial measures to stockholders and investors, see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
| CBIZ, INC.
| FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
| NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
| (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|%
|2025
|%
|Revenue
|$
|2,233,025
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,215,328
|100.0
|%
|Operating expenses(1)
|1,820,516
|81.5
|1,809,188
|81.7
|Gross margin
|412,509
|18.5
|406,140
|18.3
|Corporate general and administrative expenses(1)
|103,754
|4.6
|86,972
|3.9
|Operating income
|308,755
|13.9
|319,168
|14.4
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(72,237
|)
|(3.2
|)
|(80,983
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Gain from acquisition related adjustment, net
|57,955
|2.6
|1,124
|0.1
|Other income, net(1) (2)
|11,382
|0.5
|31,786
|1.4
|Total other income (expense), net
|(2,900
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(48,073
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|305,855
|13.7
|271,095
|12.2
|Income tax expense
|87,228
|76,234
|Net income
|218,627
|9.8
|%
|194,861
|8.8
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|3.62
|$
|3.06
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|60,333
|63,609
|Other data:
|Adjusted EBITDA(3)
|$
|479,345
|21.5
|%
|$
|485,127
|21.9
|%
|Adjusted Diluted EPS(3)
|$
|4.64
|$
|4.38
|(1)
|We sponsor a Non-qualified Deferred Compensation Plan (the“deferred compensation plan”), under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. The activities related to the deferred compensation plan are recorded in“Corporate and Other” for segment reporting purposes. Gains and losses resulting from the adjustments to the fair value of the invested assets in the deferred compensation plan are recorded as an increase or decrease to the“Other income (expense), net”, directly offset by the same adjustments as an increase or decrease to compensation expense (recorded as“Operating expense” or“Corporate general and administrative expense”) in the accompanying Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. The deferred compensation plan has no impact on“Income before income tax expense” or diluted earnings per share.
|Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Income statement line items:
|2026
|% of Revenue
|2025
|% of Revenue
|Operating expense
|$
|13,478
|0.6
|%
|$
|17,132
|0.8
|%
|Corporate general and administrative expenses
|1,788
|0.1
|%
|2,415
|0.1
|%
|Other income, net
|15,266
|0.7
|%
|19,547
|0.9
|%
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|As Reported
|Deferred Compensation Plan
|Adjusted
|% of Revenue
|As Reported
|Deferred Compensation Plan
|Adjusted
|% of Revenue
|Gross margin
|$
|412,509
|$
|13,478
|$
|425,987
|19.1
|%
|$
|406,140
|$
|17,132
|$
|423,272
|19.1
|%
|Operating income
|308,755
|15,266
|324,021
|14.5
|%
|319,168
|19,547
|338,715
|15.3
|%
|Other income, net
|11,382
|(15,266
|)
|(3,884
|)
|(0.2)
|%
|31,786
|(19,547
|)
|12,239
|0.6
|%
|Income before income tax expense
|305,855
|-
|305,855
|13.7
|%
|271,095
|-
|271,095
|12.2
|%
|(2)
|Included in“Other income, net” for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, is income of $2.6 million and expense of $2.0 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.
|(3)
|Refer to the schedules reconciling Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release and for additional information as to the usefulness of the non-GAAP financial measures to stockholders and investors see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
| CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
SELECT SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Financial Services(1)
|$
|597,791
|$
|590,431
|$
|1,918,445
|$
|1,897,036
|Benefits and Insurance Services
|104,449
|103,387
|314,580
|318,292
|Total Revenue
|$
|702,240
|$
|693,818
|$
|2,233,025
|$
|2,215,328
|Gross Margin
|Financial Services(1)
|$
|109,931
|$
|95,905
|$
|400,003
|$
|386,813
|Benefits and Insurance Services
|18,299
|19,305
|56,901
|64,845
|Operating expenses - unallocated(2):
|Other expense
|$
| (14,742)
|$
| (17,234)
|$
| (30,917)
|$
| (28,386)
|Deferred compensation
| 566
| (7,847)
| (13,478)
| (17,132)
|Total Gross Margin
|$
|114,054
|$
|90,129
|$
|412,509
|$
|406,140
|As a % of Revenue
|16.2
|%
|13.0
|%
|18.5
|%
|18.3
|%
|(1)
|During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the National Practice group was combined with the Financial Service practice group to better align with internal management and reporting structure. As a result, the Financial Services revenue and gross margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was adjusted to reflect this change.
|(2)
|Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses.“Operating expenses - unallocated” also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact“Income before income tax expense” as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to“Other income (expense), net” in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains or losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in“Operating expenses” and“Corporate, general and administrative expenses,” and offset in“Other income (expense), net.”
| CBIZ, INC.
SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|218,627
|$
|194,861
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Gain on sale of operations, net of tax
|-
|(1,124
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|70,411
|74,313
|Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
|5,072
|3,216
|Adjustment to contingent purchase price liabilities
|(2,638
|)
|1,984
|Stock-based compensation expense
|22,158
|19,572
|Deferred income taxes
|22,939
|8,815
|Other, net
|5,477
|5,256
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(231,285
|)
|(186,884
|)
|Other assets
|(8,771
|)
|(31,071
|)
|Accounts payable
|(8,835
|)
|9,162
|Income taxes payable
|45,465
|46,364
|Accrued personnel costs
|(14,389
|)
|(33,962
|)
|Other liabilities
|22,824
|(61,656
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|147,055
|48,846
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(29,303
|)
|(16,913
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(185,915
|)
|(75,233
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(68,163
|)
|(43,300
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|218,090
|187,170
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|149,927
|$
|143,870
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|17,551
|$
|16,969
|Restricted cash
|40,853
|44,455
|Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients
|91,523
|82,446
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|149,927
|$
|143,870
| CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow(1)
(Unaudited. Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|147,055
|$
|48,846
|Less:
|Additions to property and equipment
|(21,820
|)
|(15,035
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|125,235
|$
|33,811
|(1)
|This table reconciles Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our cash flows. This information is useful to investors, as it offers a measure of cash generated from our business that can be used for our strategic business objectives.
| CBIZ, INC.
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except percentages, DSO, and per share data)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|17,551
|$
|18,290
|Restricted cash
|40,853
|38,234
|Accounts receivable, net
|782,392
|555,995
|Other current assets
|88,389
|79,693
|Current assets before funds held for clients
|$
|929,185
|$
|692,212
|Funds held for clients
|134,454
|207,037
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|2,828,643
|2,869,790
|Total assets
|$
|4,610,429
|$
|4,409,528
|Current liabilities before client fund obligations, excluding short-term debt
|$
|468,227
|$
|462,484
|Client fund obligations
|135,305
|206,738
|Current portion, Term Loan(1)
|$
|96,250
|$
|70,000
|Revolver Facility(1)
|176,500
|142,400
|Long-term portion, Term Loan(1)
|1,181,250
|1,260,000
|Total liabilities
|$
|2,697,705
|$
|2,647,461
|Treasury stock
|(1,156,495
|)
|(1,078,521
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,912,724
|$
|1,762,067
|Debt to equity
|66.8%
|75.5%
|Shares outstanding
|54,761
|54,380
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|60,057
|62,909
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|60,333
|63,240
|(1)
|Reflects the gross debt for the Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility excluding the associated unamortized deferred debt issuance costs totaling $13.8 million and $16.5 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.
| CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS,
Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
(Unaudited. Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Financial Services
|Benefits and Insurance Services
| Corporate &
Other
|Consolidated
|EPS
|Net income (loss)
|$
|110,323
|$
|18,495
|$
|(81,582
|)
|$
|47,236
|$
|0.79
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|17,138
|1,085
|-
|18,223
|0.30
|Integration costs related to acquisitions(2)
|1,008
|1
|16,312
|17,321
|0.29
|Corporate projects related costs(3)
|110
|190
|1,836
|2,136
|0.04
|Stock-based compensation(4)
|944
|-
|2,498
|3,442
|0.06
|ESPP correction income(6)
|-
|-
|(5,933
|)
|(5,933
|)
|(0.10
|)
|Income tax effect related to adjustments
|-
|-
|(10,222
|)
|(10,222
|)
|(0.17
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|129,523
|$
|19,771
|$
|(77,091
|)
|$
|72,203
|$
|1.21
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|23,986
|23,986
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|20,404
|20,404
|Tax effect related to the adjustments above
|-
|-
|10,222
|10,222
|Depreciation(7)
|3,159
|491
|1,387
|5,037
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|132,682
|$
|20,262
|$
|(21,092
|)
|$
|131,852
|As a % of Revenue
|22.2%
|19.4%
|N/A
|18.8%
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
| Financial
Services
|Benefits and Insurance Services
| Corporate &
Other
|Consolidated
|EPS
|Net income (loss)
|$
|96,410
|$
|19,347
|$
|(85,611
|)
|$
|30,146
|$
|0.48
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|17,090
|1,658
|-
|18,748
|0.30
|Integration costs related to acquisitions(2)
|10,340
|228
|18,071
|28,639
|0.46
|Legal settlement and related costs(5)
|-
|-
|(293
|)
|(293
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation(4)
|-
|-
|3,977
|3,977
|0.06
|Gain on sale of operations, net
|(1,124
|)
|-
|-
|(1,124
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Income tax effect related to adjustments
|-
|-
|(12,635
|)
|(12,635
|)
|(0.22
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|122,716
|$
|21,233
|$
|(76,491
|)
|$
|67,458
|$
|1.06
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|27,960
|27,960
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|10,260
|10,260
|Tax effect related to the adjustments above
|-
|-
|12,635
|12,635
|Depreciation(7)
|4,015
|525
|1,152
|5,692
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|126,731
|$
|21,758
|$
|(24,484
|)
|$
|124,005
|As a % of Revenue
|21.5%
|21.0%
|N/A
|17.9%
|(1)
|This table reconciles Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of the Marcum Transaction and other significant non-operating related gains and losses that management does not consider on-going in nature. Please refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section for further management discussion.
|(2)
|These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other integration costs related to the Marcum Transaction.
|(3)
|These costs included unusual and one-time legal and professional services costs associated with the Company's pending transaction.
|(4)
|Stock-based compensation expense reported for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 excluded $3.1 million and $3.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense reported as“Integration costs related to acquisitions” above.
|(5)
|During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $0.3 million adjustment to the accrued legal costs associated with the $12.5 million legal settlement when payments were made.
|(6)
|Represents amounts relating to the impact of the previously disclosed ESPP correction.
|(7)
|Depreciation expense reported for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 excluded $16 thousand and $0.2 million, respectively, of depreciation expense reported as“Integration costs related to acquisitions” above. The accelerated depreciation was associated with certain technology assets from the Marcum Transaction.
| CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS
and Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(Unaudited. Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Nine months ended September 30, 2026
| Financial
Services
| Benefits and Insurance
Services
| Corporate &
Other
|Consolidated
|EPS
|Net income (loss)
|$
|399,407
|$
|57,533
|$
|(238,313
|)
|$
|218,627
|$
|3.62
|Adjustments:
|Integration costs related to acquisitions(2)
|21,395
|24
|34,572
|55,991
|0.93
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|51,396
|3,844
|-
|55,240
|0.92
|Gain from acquisition related adjustment, net(3)
|-
|-
|(57,955
|)
|(57,955
|)
|(0.96
|)
|Corporate projects related costs(4)
|110
|190
|5,193
|5,493
|0.09
|Legal settlement and related costs(5)
|7,200
|7,200
|0.12
|Stock-based compensation(6)
|2,605
|-
|10,152
|12,757
|0.21
|ESPP correction expense(7)
|-
|-
|7,404
|7,404
|0.12
|Income tax effect related to adjustments
|-
|-
|(24,564
|)
|(24,564
|)
|(0.41
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|474,913
|$
|61,591
|$
|(256,311
|)
|$
|280,193
|$
|4.64
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|72,237
|72,237
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|87,228
|87,228
|Tax effect related to the adjustments above
|-
|-
|24,564
|24,564
|Depreciation(8)
|9,424
|1,475
|4,224
|15,123
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|484,337
|$
|63,066
|$
|(68,058
|)
|$
|479,345
|As a % of Revenue
|25.2%
|20.0%
|N/A
|21.5%
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
| Financial
Services
| Benefits and
Insurance
Services
| Corporate &
Other
|Consolidated
|EPS
|Net income (loss)
|$
|387,477
|$
|65,260
|$
|(257,876
|)
|$
|194,861
|$
|3.06
|Adjustments:
|Integration costs related to acquisitions(2)
|17,840
|609
|45,045
|63,494
|1.00
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|51,071
|5,133
|-
|56,204
|0.88
|Legal settlement and related costs(5)
|-
|-
|(11,356
|)
|(11,356
|)
|(0.18
|)
|Stock-based compensation(6)
|-
|-
|9,530
|9,530
|0.15
|Gain on sale of operations, net
|(1,124
|)
|-
|-
|(1,124
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Income tax effect related to adjustments
|-
|-
|(32,830
|)
|(32,830
|)
|(0.51
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|455,264
|$
|71,002
|$
|(247,487
|)
|$
|278,779
|$
|4.38
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|80,983
|80,983
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|76,234
|76,234
|Tax effect related to the adjustments above
|-
|-
|32,830
|32,830
|Depreciation(8)
|11,364
|1,608
|3,329
|16,301
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|466,628
|$
|72,610
|$
|(54,111
|)
|$
|485,127
|As a % of Revenue
|24.6%
|22.8%
|N/A
|21.9%
|(1)
|This table reconciles Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of the Marcum Transaction and other significant non-operating related gains and losses that management does not consider on-going in nature. Please refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section for further management discussion.
|(2)
|These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other integration costs related to the Marcum Transaction.
|(3)
|Gain related to the finalization of working capital and related purchase price adjustments associated with the Marcum Transaction.
|(4)
|These costs included unusual and one-time legal and professional services costs associated with the Company's pending transaction.
|(5)
|During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded an estimated loss of $7.2 million associated with a legal matter which the Company plans to settle. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a gain of $12.5 million related to a legal settlement payment from a small group of former employees. The settlement loss and gain were recorded in“other income (expense), net” on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. The costs associated with this litigation were $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and were recorded in“Corporate general and administrative expenses” on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
|(6)
|Stock-based compensation expense reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 excluded $9.4 million and $6.7 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense reported as“Integration costs related to acquisitions” above.
|(7)
|Represents amounts relating to the impact of the previously disclosed ESPP correction.
|(8)
|Depreciation expense reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 excluded $48 thousand and $1.8 million, respectively, of depreciation expense reported as“Integration costs related to acquisitions” above. The accelerated depreciation was associated with certain technology assets from the Marcum Transaction.
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