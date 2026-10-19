A.I.S. Resources Sponsors Phd Research To Advance Geological Exploration At St. John Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS ● OTC PINK: AISSF ● FRA: 5YH) (the“Company or“A.I.S) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of a Doctoral (PhD) research candidate to undertake advanced geological studies on the Company's St. John project in New Brunswick. The research initiative will be led by doctoral candidate Gilles Ngoran at the University of New Brunswick, under the academic supervision and mentorship of Dr. Kynan Hughson, Assistant Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University.

The PhD study will focus on structural controls on mineralization, refining geochemical processes, and regional tectonic evolution across A.I.S. Resources' exploration properties in the St. John region. The findings will directly inform and refine A.I.S.'s ongoing target generation and field exploration programs.

This initiative builds upon A.I.S. Resources' ongoing field programs and commitment to mentoring early-career geologists. By integrating academic research with practical mineral exploration, the program provides valuable data to guide future exploration work on the St. John properties, while supporting the student's academic degree.

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO said, "We are delighted to support Gilles Ngoran's doctoral research and collaborate closely with Dr. Kynan Hughson, and the University of New Brunswick. The deep academic knowledge Dr. Kynan Hughson brings, combined with Gilles dedicated field research, will significantly enhance our geological model at St. John, while investing in top-tier geoscience talent for Canada."

About Gilles Ngoran

Gilles Ngoran is an exploration geologist with over 15 years working experience on different geological domains. Gilles holds a master's degree in Applied Geology from the University of Buea-Cameroon, and a second Masters in Economic Geology from Shimane University-Japan, with some publications to his credit. He has completed online Short Courses from the University of Tasmania (Centre for Ore Deposits & Earth Sciences - CODES), the University of Western Australia (Centre for Exploration Targeting – CET) and Colorado School of Mines offered by world class researchers on varied mineral deposits including porphyry and epithermal deposits, IOCG, orogenic gold among others.

Gilles is currently a PhD Fellow at the University of New Brunswick in Canada, with interest in copper, gold, silver, antimony, iron ore and heavy mineral sands. His research seeks to apply high-resolution geophysics integrated with geotectonics and lithogeochemistry, to enhance the understanding of the relationship between geodynamic episodes and geochemical gradients in our mineral system prospectivity mapping in southern New Brunswick. This knowledge driven approach aids in providing processes and vectors for regional, district, and prospect scale analyses thereby reducing exploration cost.

About Dr. Kynan Hughson

Dr. Kynan Hughson is a geophysicist and remote sensing scientist with over 10 years of research experience spanning terrestrial geophysics, geomorphology, Arctic hydrology, and planetary science. Kynan holds a PhD and MSc in Geophysics and Space Physics, with concentrations in Planetary Science and Geophysics, from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a BSc in Geology and Physics from the University of New Brunswick. He has authored and co-authored 40 journal publications on terrestrial and planetary surface processes, including research conducted as part of NASA's Dawn mission to the dwarf planet Ceres.

Kynan is currently an Assistant Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of New Brunswick. His research focuses on using geophysical, geomorphological, and remote sensing techniques to investigate periglacial landforms, groundwater systems, and near-surface structure. His terrestrial research includes investigations of Arctic pingos, rock glaciers, and landscape changes across Canada, Alaska, and Greenland. He also conducts terrestrial analog research to better understand ice-related geological processes on other planetary bodies, including the dwarf planet Ceres

A.I.S. Resources Sells Kingston Gold Project to Equus Mining

The Company also announces it has completed the sale of its Kingston Gold Project in Victoria State, Australia to Equus Mining Limited, an Australian Company (Equus). The Company received $22,500 (AUD) and 25,180,956 common shares of Equus as proceeds of the sale.

CEO Marc Enright-Morin said,“A.I.S. has found an enthusiastic Australian partner in Equus to bring the Kingston project forward, while A.I.S. focuses on its prospective IOCG properties in New Brunswick. We are pleased to retain an equity position in Equus to participate in the Kingston project's potential upside.”

The Company did not renew its Toolleen exploration licence in Victoria State, Australia.

About the Saint John Project

The Company considers the Saint John Project to be prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on its regional geological setting and current exploration model. The property remains at an early stage of exploration, and additional work is required to determine whether IOCG-style mineralization is present. The Company's exploration model is focused on evaluating the potential for copper-gold-silver-antimony mineralization, together with associated critical-mineral pathfinders identified through the compilation of historical and current exploration work.

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for IOCG-style, magmatic copper-gold and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold exploration models. Vendor compilation materials and the Company's compiled data identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station-Pocologan River, Grand Bay and Red Head Harbour areas, where surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered and sheared host rocks. The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick and benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, deep-water port facilities at Saint John and a skilled regional workforce. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to verify the continuity, scale or economic significance of the historical mineralization reported in vendor compilation materials.

About the Frenchmans Creek Project

The Frenchmans Creek Project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on evaluating IOCG-style and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold exploration targets. Vendor compilation materials and the Company's data identify several target areas where surface prospecting outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered or sheared host rocks. The project remains at an early exploration stage and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling, geophysical work and drilling before any conclusions can be made regarding the presence, continuity, grade, scale or economic potential of mineralization.

About the Grand Bay Project

The Grand Bay area is considered prospective for volcanic-hosted base-metal mineralization, structurally controlled copper-silver-gold veins, and localized intrusion-related copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry systems; however, these exploration concepts require confirmation through systematic mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, dedicated to acquiring and exploring resource projects with the goal of building shareholder value through disciplined exploration, rigorous technical assessment, and responsible project development. The Company is led by a team with extensive experience in mineral exploration, project generation, finance, and capital markets. A.I.S. holds a substantial land position across major terrane boundaries and crustal-scale structures in southwestern New Brunswick, where emerging geophysical, geological, and geochemical data indicate the potential for a district-scale IOCG–porphyry mineral system.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO



For further information please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

M: +1-778-892-5455

E: ...

ADVISORY: This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed field validation, sampling, permitting, drill-collar planning, proposed initial drill program, expected timing of drilling, contractor availability, access, weather conditions, financing, receipt of required permits and approvals, and the Company's future exploration plans for its New Brunswick properties.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the availability of contractors, weather and operating conditions, receipt of any required permits or approvals, access to the project area, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to complete the proposed exploration program as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, permitting and access risks, contractor availability, weather delays, market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, financing risks, regulatory risks, and the risk that exploration results may not support further work. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.