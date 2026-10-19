EASA Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing Training | AS6285

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Aviation has released an online training course titled Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness - AS6285, designed to address compliance and operational oversight obligations during winter aircraft operations.Under European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations, commercial air operators retain direct regulatory accountability for all de-icing and anti-icing activities performed on their aircraft, including those executed by third-party ground service providers. The training program aligns with EASA Part-CAT requirements, SAE AS6285 Revision F specifications, and SAE AS6286 DI-L30 training guidelines. It is structured for flight operations managers, ground operations supervisors, safety auditors, and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) personnel tasked with monitoring ground safety standards and subcontracted services.The syllabus covers technical, regulatory, and procedural components of winter ground handling, including:Regulatory Oversight: Methods for auditing third-party ground handling service providers and maintaining compliance with EASA operational mandates.Technical Standards: Implementation of SAE AS6285 Rev F standards and SAE AS6286 DI-L30 guidelines within operational manuals and checklists.Fluid Specifications & HOT Calculation: Chemical properties, limits, and application criteria for Type I, II, III, and IV fluids, alongside the calculation of Holdover Times across varying weather conditions and fluid concentrations.Inspection and Coordination: Post-application visual and tactile inspection procedures for critical airframe surfaces, as well as standardized communication protocols between flight crews and ground personnel prior to taxi.Quality Assurance and Human Factors: Management of cold-weather performance limiters, such as fatigue and environmental stress, alongside procedures for conducting seasonal reviews and continuous quality audits.The course is delivered as a 24/7 self-paced online module, equivalent in scope to two days of classroom instruction. Completion requires passing a 24-question multiple-choice assessment with a minimum score of 75%, which generates an official certificate. The registration fee is established at 135.00 EUR.

Steve Bentley

Sofema Aviation Services

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EASA Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing Training | AS6285 News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services October 19, 2026, 10:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Energy Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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