Lisa Ray Witnesses Bengali Community's Beautiful 'Pujo Bari' In Goa With Her Twin Daughters

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray offered a glimpse of Durga Puja celebrations in Goa. She shared how the Bengali community in a neighbouring village came together to create a 'Pujo Bari' for the festive occasion.

Taking to Instagram on the occasion of Mahashtami, Lisa shared that she had been busy with her twin daughters, whom she fondly referred to as her“little devis.” She said the girls had performed at pandals across Goa. Sharing videos, she wrote,“Shubho Mahashtami. This Pujo I have been busy with my little devis who have performed at Pandals around Goa with @apac. Thank you @themoumitapal for pouring your heart and soul into this performance for Ma.”

She further spoke about the Bengali community in a neighbouring village in Goa setting up a 'Pujo Bari' called 'Aamandar Pujo' this year. According to Lisa, the celebration reflected the various aspects of Durga Puja, including children playing, bhog, cultural performances, community bonding, devotion and emotion.

“This year, the Bengali community in an adjoining village in Goa has put together a beautiful Pujo Bari #AamandarPujo which captures the most precious aspects of this celebration; children running about, delicious bhog, cultural performances, community, devotion and emotion,” she added.

Lisa also shared glimpses of the celebrations through videos and photographs posted by her friends on social media, asking followers to look closely to spot her twin daughters dressed in yellow. The videos show her twin daughters dressed in yellow, dancing along with other children during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Wishing everyone on the occasion, she concluded her post with“Shubho Sharodiya.”

Earlier, Lisa Ray had reflected on her deep connection with her Bengali roots. She shared how celebrating Durga Puja in different cities across the world had helped her stay connected to her culture and traditions.

Taking to Instagram, she had shared a heartfelt note about celebrating the festival in Goa. Ray had also recalled growing up celebrating Durga Puja in Toronto and later experiencing the same festive spirit in places such as Hong Kong and Dubai.

Lisa had written,“The sound of the dhak. That unmistakable rhythm that reaches somewhere deeper than memory. And just like that, Ma is here. So happy to celebrate Shashthi, Bodhon and Adhibas in Goa this year. A little piece of Bengal in my adopted home. I grew up celebrating Durga Pujo in Toronto, and over the years I've found Ma in Hong Kong, Dubai and wherever life has carried me. Different cities, different communities, but the same familiar stirring of the heart.”