Bihar MLC Election: Three Firs Filed Against Anant Singh, Jan Suraaj Candidate Anuj Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 19 (IANS) Amid campaigning for the biennial elections for eight MLC seats on October 23 in Bihar, police have registered three FIRs in connection with alleged violation of election rules during a roadshow in the Mokama Assembly constituency of Patna district.

The roadshow was held on Sunday. The cases have been registered against local MLA Anant Singh and Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh, according to police sources.

Of the three cases, two were registered at Barh police station and one at Mokama police station in Patna district.

The police are investigating the alleged violations and examining the circumstances surrounding the roadshow.

According to police sources, the action followed complaints of violations of the Model Code of Conduct and other applicable regulations during the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) election-related event.

The allegations concern compliance with rules governing political roadshows and public campaigning.

However, the specific allegations against each leader and the legal sections invoked in the FIRs have not yet been independently confirmed.

The registration of the cases has triggered political discussions in the Mokama and Barh areas, where election-related activities have intensified.

During the MLC election period, candidates and political parties are required to comply with the Model Code of Conduct and applicable rules governing public meetings, roadshows, permissions and traffic management.

Authorities can initiate legal action when alleged violations are reported.

However, the filing of an FIR does not establish guilt. The allegations against Anant Singh and Anuj Singh will be subject to investigation and the due process of law.

Police said further action would be taken on the basis of the evidence collected and the findings of the investigation.

Additional details are awaited.

Anant Singh, the JD(U) MLA from Mokama in Patna district, has openly extended his support to Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh and is campaigning against his own party's official nominee, Neeraj Kumar, in the upcoming MLC election.

Anant Singh said his decision to support Anuj Singh stemmed from a personal dispute with Neeraj Kumar. He clarified that his move had nothing to do with his political relationship with the JD(U).

The election for eight Legislative Council seats is scheduled to be held on October 23, with counting of votes and announcement of results set for October 27.