US, Central Asia Discuss Trade And Transport At C5+1 Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States and Central Asian countries have discussed trade and investment, transport connectivity and joint economic projects at a C5+1 ministerial meeting in Samarkand, according to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was attended by Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of other Central Asian countries. It took place during Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the C5+1 dialogue platform.

The participants discussed strengthening regional connectivity and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Tileuberdi highlighted the role of Kazakhstan and the United States in establishing the C5+1 format, describing it as an effective platform for regional cooperation. He emphasized the importance of expanding trade, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, and diversifying supply chains.

The participants also considered prospects for joint projects in critical minerals, energy, digitalization and innovation.

Following the meeting, the participants adopted a joint statement expressing their readiness to strengthen long-term, mutually beneficial partnership and implement agreements reached.

Earlier in the day, Rubio met with Tileuberdi to discuss further development of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States, focusing on trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The two sides noted positive momentum in bilateral relations and expressed mutual interest in expanding practical cooperation, increasing trade turnover and implementing joint investment projects.

They also discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, including those following the November 2025 meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and US President Donald Trump.

Tileuberdi emphasized the importance of strengthening business ties, attracting US investment and advanced technologies, and expanding cooperation in energy, critical minerals, digitalization, transport and logistics.

The two sides exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in Miami. Rubio also confirmed his interest in visiting Kazakhstan after the summit, according to the ministry.