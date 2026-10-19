Kyrgyzstan Lays Asphalt On 4 Km Of 5.4-Km Komsomol-Barpy-Turk-Abad Road

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction of the Komsomol–Barpy–Turk-Abad road, with a total length of 5.4 kilometers, is underway in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

According to the ministry, two layers of asphalt have been fully laid on a four-kilometer section of the road. Asphalt paving is ongoing on the remaining section.

The construction works involve 15 dump trucks, two road rollers, one asphalt paver, three excavators, and 10 cargo trucks. Around 20 workers are employed at the site.

Furthermore, the ministry noted that the road upgrade is aimed at improving transport connectivity in the region, enhancing road safety, and providing more convenient travel conditions for drivers.

Construction progress is being monitored by the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, road construction and rehabilitation are important components of Kyrgyzstan's efforts to improve regional connectivity and modernize its transport infrastructure. Improved road conditions can facilitate passenger and freight movement, strengthen links between settlements, and support access to local markets and essential services.

The country's mountainous terrain and the distribution of settlements across different regions make reliable road infrastructure particularly important for domestic transport. Road upgrades can also contribute to safer driving conditions and reduce travel difficulties for residents and businesses.

The development of the road network is part of broader efforts to improve transport accessibility and support economic activity across Kyrgyzstan. Better connections between communities can facilitate the movement of agricultural products and other goods while improving links between rural areas and regional centers.