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Global Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 158.4 Billion At 7.7% CAGR As Decentralized Trials And R&D Outsourcing Accelerate


Date: 2026-10-19 06:16:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report puts the global market at $89bn in 2025, with chronic and rare disease, precision medicine and outsourcing to contract researchers driving growth - and IQVIA, ICON, Parexel, Pfizer and Roche among the 20 companies profiled

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase, Study Design, Indication, Indication by Study Design, Service, Sponsor, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Clinical Trials Market Projected to Reach USD 158.4 Billion by 2033

The global clinical trials market was valued at an estimated USD 89.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 158.4 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.7% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, increasing demand for innovative therapies, advances in biotechnology and precision medicine, and higher research and development investment from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

The continued adoption of decentralized and virtual clinical trials is reshaping study operations, patient participation, and data collection. Digital health technologies, personalized medicine, global research partnerships, and broader access to clinical studies are expected to enhance patient recruitment, data quality, and trial success rates across regions. The growing number of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies conducting research is also strengthening demand for specialized clinical trial services.

Regulatory support remains an important market driver. Agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, National Institutes of Health, and China's National Medical Products Administration have issued guidance supporting decentralized clinical trials and virtual services. The need to accelerate the development of new treatment options has also encouraged greater adoption of fast-track clinical trials, creating opportunities for sponsors, service providers, and technology companies.

Outsourcing is becoming increasingly important as clinical trial sponsors seek greater operational efficiency and access to specialized expertise. Contract research organization services allow manufacturers and sponsors to concentrate resources on core production capabilities while optimizing internal processes. Service portfolios spanning drug discovery, protocol development, patient recruitment, data management, analytical testing, and post-marketing surveillance can help mid-size & small-scale pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies reduce infrastructure requirements and improve development timelines.

Industry partnerships are also supporting clinical trials market expansion. In May 2025, IQVIA entered into a strategic partnership with the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, known as SCRI Development Innovations, to advance oncology trials for global biopharmaceutical partners. The collaboration is intended to improve trial processes, address operational challenges, strengthen data delivery, and accelerate patient access to innovative therapies.

Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates current clinical trials industry trends and market opportunities across phase, study design, indication, indication by study design, service, sponsor, and region.

  • Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.
  • Study design: Interventional trials, observational trials, and expanded access trials.
  • Indication: Autoimmune/inflammation, pain management, oncology, CNS conditions, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and other therapeutic areas.
  • Key disease areas: Rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, blood cancer, solid tumors, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, stroke, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and muscle regeneration.
  • Services: Protocol designing, site identification, patient recruitment, laboratory services, analytical testing services, clinical trial data management services, and other support services.
  • Sponsors: Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and other organizations.

The indication-by-study-design analysis assesses interventional, observational, and expanded access trials across autoimmune/inflammation, pain management, oncology, CNS conditions, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and additional indications. This structure enables stakeholders to compare revenue potential and clinical research activity across major therapeutic and study categories.

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

North America and Europe remain central to global clinical research because of established pharmaceutical industries, developed regulatory frameworks, extensive research infrastructure, and strong investment in drug development. Asia Pacific is expected to provide significant opportunities through expanding patient populations, growing biotechnology capabilities, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing participation in international studies. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also attracting attention as sponsors pursue broader patient access and more geographically diverse trial populations.

Strategic Value of the Report

  • Detailed clinical trials market estimates and revenue forecasts across major segments and regions.
  • Analysis of competitive positioning and the market presence of key industry participants.
  • Assessment of emerging trends, growth drivers, and commercial opportunities.
  • Segment-level and country-level intelligence to support investment and expansion decisions.
  • Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and developing competitive strategies.
  • Coverage of innovation, outsourcing, digital transformation, and evolving clinical trial models.

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, medical device manufacturers, contract research organizations, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate market potential, prioritize growth opportunities, and make informed strategic decisions in the global clinical trials industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $89 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $158.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased database
1.4.2. Internal database
1.4.3. Secondary sources
1.4.4. Primary research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data analysis models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.7.2. Value chain based analysis (Model 2)
1.7.3. Multivariate Analysis (Model 3)
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Clinical Trials Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2. Market Challenge Analysis
3.4. R&D Spending Analysis
3.4.1. R&D Investment Analysis, by Key Sponsors (2021-2025)
3.4.2. Venture Capital & Government Funding Scenario
3.5. Clinical Trials Design Analysis
3.6. Industry Ecosystem Analysis
3.7. Technology Landscape
3.8. Pricing Analysis
3.9. Clinical Trial Volume Analysis, 2025
3.9.1. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Region (2025)
3.9.2. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Phase (2025)
3.9.3. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Study Design (2025)
3.9.4. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Key Indication (2025)
3.10. Clinical Trials Market Analysis Tools
3.10.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.10.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Clinical Trials Market: Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Clinical Trials Market: Phase Movement Analysis
4.3. Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Phase, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Phase I
4.4.1. Phase I Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Phase II
4.5.1. Phase II Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Phase III
4.6.1. Phase III Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Phase IV
4.7.1. Phase IV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Movement Analysis
5.3. Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Study Design, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Interventional
5.4.1. Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Observational
5.5.1. Observational Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Expanded Access
5.6.1. Expanded Access Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Clinical Trials Market: Indication Movement Analysis
6.3. Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Indication, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Autoimmune/Inflammation
6.4.1. Autoimmune/Inflammation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Rheumatoid Arthritis
6.4.3. Multiple Sclerosis
6.4.4. Osteoarthritis
6.4.5. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
6.4.6. Others
6.5. Pain Management
6.5.1. Pain Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Chronic Pain
6.5.3. Acute Pain
6.6. Oncology
6.6.1. Oncology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Blood Cancer
6.6.3. Solid Tumors
6.6.4. Others
6.7. CNS Conditions
6.7.1. CNS Conditions Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7.2. Epilepsy
6.7.3. Parkinson's Disease (PD)
6.7.4. Huntington's Disease
6.7.5. Stroke
6.7.6. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
6.7.7. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
6.7.8. Muscle Regeneration
6.7.9. Others
6.8. Diabetes
6.8.1. Diabetes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.9. Obesity
6.9.1. Obesity Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.10. Cardiovascular Diseases
6.10.1. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.11. Others
6.11.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Clinical Trials Market: Indication by Study Design Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Clinical Trials Market: Indication by Study Design Movement Analysis
7.3. Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Indication by Study Design, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Autoimmune/Inflammation
7.4.1. Autoimmune/Inflammation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. Interventional Trials
7.4.3. Observational Trials
7.4.4. Expanded Access Trials
7.5. Pain Management
7.5.1. Pain Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Interventional Trials
7.5.3. Observational Trials
7.5.4. Expanded Access Trials
7.6. Oncology
7.6.1. Oncology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. Interventional Trials
7.6.3. Observational Trials
7.6.4. Expanded Access Trials
7.7. CNS Conditions
7.7.1. CNS Conditions Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7.2. Interventional Trials
7.7.3. Observational Trials
7.7.4. Expanded Access Trials
7.8. Diabetes
7.8.1. Diabetes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.8.2. Interventional Trials
7.8.3. Observational Trials
7.8.4. Expanded Access Trials
7.9. Obesity
7.9.1. Obesity Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.9.2. Interventional Trials
7.9.3. Observational Trials
7.9.4. Expanded Access Trials
7.10. Cardiovascular Diseases
7.10.1. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.10.2. Interventional Trials
7.10.3. Observational Trials
7.10.4. Expanded Access Trials
7.11. Others
7.11.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.11.2. Interventional Trials
7.11.3. Observational Trials
7.11.4. Expanded Access Trials
Chapter 8. Clinical Trials Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. Clinical Trials Market: Service Movement Analysis
8.3. Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Protocol Designing
8.4.1. Protocol Designing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Site Identification
8.5.1. Site Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Patient Recruitment
8.6.1. Patient Recruitment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Laboratory Services
8.7.1. Laboratory Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.8. Analytical Testing Services
8.8.1. Analytical Testing Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.9. Clinical Trial Data Management Services
8.9.1. Clinical Trial Data Management Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.10. Others
8.10.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Clinical Trials Market: Sponsor Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Segment Dashboard
9.2. Clinical Trials Market: Sponsor Movement Analysis
9.3. Clinical Trials Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Sponsor, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
9.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5. Medical Device Companies
9.5.1. Medical Device Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6. Others
9.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Companies Featured

  • IQVIA Inc.
  • Parexel International Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • ICON Plc.
  • LabCorp
  • Syneos Health
  • Novotech
  • Avance Clinical
  • George Clinical
  • Veritus Research
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Actinogen Medical
  • Telix Pharmaceuticals
  • PYC Therapeutics
  • Neuren Pharmaceuticals
  • AbbVie
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

For more information about this report visit

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