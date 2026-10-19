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Outdoor Living Structures Market Forecasts Growth From $2.5 Billion (2025) To $4.0 Billion By 2033, Profiling Struxure, Renson, Brown Jordan, Azenco Outdoor & 8 Other Key Players


Date: 2026-10-19 06:16:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outdoor Living Structures Market Forecasts Growth from $2.5 Billion (2025) to $4.0 Billion by 2033, Profiling StruXure, Renson, Brown Jordan, Azenco Outdoor & 8 Other Key Players120-Page Report Covers Pergolas, Patios, Pavilions and Gazebos as Home Renovation, Hospitality Demand and Composite, Aluminum and Automated Shading Technologies Drive Adoption Across Residential and Commercial Spaces

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Outdoor Living Structures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor living structures market was valued at an estimated USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising investment in outdoor leisure areas, residential renovation, and functional home improvement projects.

Consumer demand for patios, pergolas, gazebos, outdoor kitchens, and backyard entertainment spaces continues to strengthen as homeowners extend indoor comfort into outdoor environments. Greater emphasis on wellness, leisure, and at-home experiences has made outdoor spaces an increasingly important part of residential design. Rising disposable incomes and evolving lifestyle preferences are also encouraging spending on aesthetically appealing, multifunctional structures. Major home improvement retailers, including Home Depot and Lowe's, continue to experience consumer interest in products for outdoor renovation and property enhancement.

Residential construction and remodeling activity remains a significant driver of outdoor living structures market growth. Developers are incorporating outdoor amenities into new housing projects to increase property value, improve marketability, and distinguish their offerings. Existing homeowners are also upgrading underused exterior areas to create flexible spaces for dining, relaxation, recreation, and social gatherings.

Commercial demand is expanding across the hospitality, foodservice, and resort sectors. Restaurants, hotels, cafes, and leisure venues are installing covered seating areas and other outdoor structures to increase usable capacity and improve customer engagement. Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and Starbucks are among the businesses using outdoor seating and sheltered spaces to enhance customer experiences, particularly at high-traffic locations. These investments allow commercial operators to optimize available property while responding to consumer demand for comfortable open-air environments.

Material innovation and technology integration are further supporting market expansion. Composite wood, aluminum, and engineered polymers offer durability, improved lifecycle value, and low-maintenance performance. Automated shading, lighting, and climate control systems are also enhancing convenience and enabling outdoor spaces to be used in a broader range of weather conditions.

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important across residential and commercial projects. Manufacturers such as Trex Company and Azek Company are advancing environmentally responsible product portfolios, while developers and commercial buyers are prioritizing durable materials and energy-efficient designs. This shift reflects changing environmental standards, regulatory requirements, and demand for products that combine long-term performance with reduced maintenance needs.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates outdoor living structures market trends and opportunities across key segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers the market by product and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Pergolas/Patio
  • Pavilions/Gazebo

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Overall, the outdoor living structures market is positioned for sustained growth as consumers, property developers, and commercial operators invest in attractive, durable, and adaptable exterior environments. Continued residential construction, renovation spending, commercial adoption, sustainable material development, and smart technology integration are expected to create opportunities for manufacturers and solution providers through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Types & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Insights
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. Outdoor Living Structures Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.3. Industry Challenges
3.4.4. Industry Opportunities
3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.1. Supplier Power
3.5.2. Buyer Power
3.5.3. Substitution Threat
3.5.4. Threat from New Entrants
3.5.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6. PESTEL Analysis
3.6.1. Political Landscape
3.6.2. Economic Landscape
3.6.3. Social Landscape
3.6.4. Technological Landscape
3.6.5. Environmental Landscape
3.6.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. Outdoor Living Structures Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definition & Scope
4.2. Key Takeaways
4.3. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.3.1. Pergolas/Patio
4.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Pavilions/Gazebo
4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Outdoor Living Structures Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Key Takeaways
5.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.3. North America
5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.3. U.S.
5.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.3.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.4. Canada
5.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.5. Mexico
5.3.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.5.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Europe
5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.3. Germany
5.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.3.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.4. UK
5.4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.5. France
5.4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.5.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.6. Italy
5.4.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.6.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.7. Spain
5.4.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.7.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Asia Pacific
5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.3. China
5.5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.3.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.4. India
5.5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.5. Japan
5.5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.5.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.6. Australia
5.5.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.6.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Latin America
5.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Middle East & Africa
5.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.7.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
6.2. Company Categorization
6.3. Company Market Positioning Analysis
6.4. Strategy Mapping
6.5. Heat Map Analysis
6.6. Company Profiles/Listing
6.6.1. Participant's Overview
6.6.2. Financial Performance
6.6.3. Product Benchmarking
6.6.3.1. Azenco Outdoor
6.6.3.2. StruXure
6.6.3.3. Absolute Outdoor Living
6.6.3.4. Renson Inc
6.6.3.5. Brown Jordan Inc.
6.6.3.6. Barbeques Galore
6.6.3.7. Corradi
6.6.3.8. Scandia Canada Ltd.
6.6.3.9. Luxos
6.6.3.10. Baldwin Lawn Furniture and Pergolas LLC
6.6.3.11. Pavion Corp.
6.6.3.12. Sunesta
List of Tables [37]
List of Figures [17]
Companies Featured

  • Azenco Outdoor
  • StruXure
  • Absolute Outdoor Living
  • Renson Inc
  • Brown Jordan Inc.
  • Barbeques Galore
  • Corradi
  • Scandia Canada Ltd.
  • Luxos
  • Baldwin Lawn Furniture and Pergolas LLC
  • Pavion Corp.
  • Sunesta

For more information about this report visit

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