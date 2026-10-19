Living Soil Market Forecasts Growth From $298.6 Million (2025) To $635.1 Million By 2033, Profiling Foxfarm, Buildasoil, Kis Organics, Redbud Soil & 6 Other Key Players
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$298.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$635.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumption
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Application & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Estimation & Data Visualization
1.6. List of Data Applications
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook, 2025 (USD Million)
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Living Soil Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis
3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends/Technological Advancements
3.2.3. Raw Application Trends
3.3. Price Trend Analysis, 2018-2033 (USD/KG)
3.3.1. Key Factors Influencing Prices
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.4.1. Analyst Perspective
3.4.2. Regulations & Standards
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Opportunities
3.5.4. Industry Challenges
3.6. Other Business End Uses Tools Analysis: Living Soil Market
3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Living Soil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Key Takeaways
4.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Global Living Soil Market by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.4. Agriculture (Field Crops & Specialty Crops)
4.4.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Agriculture (Field Crops & Specialty Crops), 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.5. Horticulture & Nurseries
4.5.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Horticulture & Nurseries, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.6. Home & Urban Gardening
4.6.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Home & Urban Gardening, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.7. Controlled Environment Agriculture
4.7.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Controlled Environment Agriculture, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.8. Landscaping & Turf
4.8.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Landscaping & Turf, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.9. Other Application
4.9.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Other Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
Chapter 5. Living Soil Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Key Takeaways
5.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Global Living Soil Market by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.4. Commercial Farmers
5.4.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Commercial Farmers, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
5.5. Professional Landscapers
5.5.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Professional Landscapers, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
5.6. Retail/Home Gardeners
5.6.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Retail/Home Gardeners, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
5.7. Urban Farms
5.7.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Urban Farms, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
5.8. Other End Uses
5.8.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Other End Uses, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
Chapter 6. Living Soil Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Key Takeaways
6.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. North America
6.3.1. North America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3.2. North America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3.3. North America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3.4. U.S.
6.3.5. Canada
6.3.6. Mexico
6.4. Europe
6.4.1. Europe Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.4.2. Europe Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.4.3. Europe Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.4.4. Germany
6.4.5. UK
6.4.6. France
6.4.7. Spain
6.4.8. Italy
6.5. Asia-Pacific
6.5.1. Asia-Pacific Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.5.2. Asia-Pacific Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.5.3. Asia-Pacific Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.5.4. China
6.5.5. India
6.5.6. Japan
6.5.7. South Korea
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.1. Middle East & Africa Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.6.2. Middle East & Africa Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.6.3. Middle East & Africa Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.6.4. Saudi Arabia
6.6.5. South Africa
6.7. Latin America
6.7.1. Latin America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.7.2. Latin America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.7.3. Latin America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.7.4. Brazil
6.7.5. Argentina
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Key Players, their Recent Developments, and their Impact on Industry
7.2. Competition Categorization
7.3. Company Market Position Analysis
7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.5. Strategy Mapping, 2025
7.6. Company Listing
7.6.1. BuildASoil
7.6.2. KiS Organics
7.6.3. Redbud Soil
7.6.4. FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co
7.6.5. soilsunrise
7.6.6. Dirtcraft Living Soils
7.6.7. APSU Soil
7.6.8. Organic Matters Soil
7.6.9. Terra Preta
7.6.10. SoilBiotics
List of Tables [77]
List of Figures [24]
Companies Featured
- BuildASoil KiS Organics Redbud Soil FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co soilsunrise Dirtcraft Living Soils APSU Soil Organic Matters Soil Terra Preta SoilBiotics
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