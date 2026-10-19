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Living Soil Market Forecasts Growth From $298.6 Million (2025) To $635.1 Million By 2033, Profiling Foxfarm, Buildasoil, Kis Organics, Redbud Soil & 6 Other Key Players


Date: 2026-10-19 06:16:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 80-Page Report Examines How Organic and Regenerative Farming, Clean-Label Food Demand and Government Incentives Are Driving Adoption Across Agriculture, Controlled Environment Agriculture and Home Gardening

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Living Soil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global living soil market was valued at an estimated USD 298.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 635.1 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.0% from 2026 to 2033. Increasing adoption of organic and regenerative farming practices is expected to remain a major driver of market growth.

Growers are investing in biologically active, nutrient-rich soil systems to reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers, support crop productivity, and respond to consumer demand for clean-label, sustainably produced food. Government incentives, organic certifications, and sustainability initiatives are strengthening this transition, making living soil solutions increasingly relevant to small-scale growers and commercial agricultural businesses.

Growing awareness of soil health is also influencing purchasing decisions across agriculture, horticulture, landscaping, and urban gardening. Farmers and horticulturists are placing greater emphasis on microbial diversity, nutrient cycling, disease resistance, soil structure, and long-term productivity. As a result, suppliers of high-quality microbial-rich soil products are well positioned to serve growers seeking improved crop resilience and balanced soil ecosystems.

Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent significant opportunities for living soil market expansion. Adoption of modern sustainable farming methods, rising awareness of soil quality, and increasing demand for premium organic produce are creating favorable conditions for manufacturers. Companies that establish distribution networks and brand recognition in these developing agricultural markets may gain an early competitive advantage.

Living Soil Market Segmentation

The report analyzes volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, covering industry trends and market developments from 2018 to 2033. Market estimates and forecasts are segmented by application, end use, and region.

  • Application: Agriculture (Field Crops & Specialty Crops), Horticulture & Nurseries, Home & Urban Gardening, Controlled Environment Agriculture, Landscaping & Turf, and Other Application.
  • End Use: Commercial Farmers, Professional Landscapers, Retail/Home Gardeners, Urban Farms, and Other End Uses.
  • Measurement: Volume in kilotons and revenue in USD million.

Regional Market Coverage

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain.
  • Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina.
  • Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive living soil market intelligence to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and geographic expansion. It examines the factors shaping demand across major applications and end-use categories while assessing regional revenue potential and evolving industry conditions.

  • Market Analysis: Review global, regional, and country-level performance across key market segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Assess the presence, positioning, and strategies of leading living soil companies.
  • Market Forecasts: Evaluate historical data and projections from 2018 to 2033.
  • Growth Opportunities: Identify high-potential applications, end users, and emerging regional markets.
  • Trend Analysis: Examine organic farming, regenerative agriculture, soil health, and sustainable food production trends.
  • Strategic Recommendations: Use actionable insights to identify revenue opportunities and guide business decisions.
  • Innovation Tracking: Monitor product developments and market activity affecting competitive performance.

With demand for sustainable agriculture solutions continuing to rise, the living soil market offers opportunities for soil product manufacturers, agricultural suppliers, investors, distributors, and growers. The report supports market assessment by combining revenue forecasts, volume analysis, competitive intelligence, segment insights, and regional outlooks within a unified research framework.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 80
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $298.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $635.1 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumption
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Application & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Estimation & Data Visualization
1.6. List of Data Applications

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook, 2025 (USD Million)
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Living Soil Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis
3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends/Technological Advancements
3.2.3. Raw Application Trends
3.3. Price Trend Analysis, 2018-2033 (USD/KG)
3.3.1. Key Factors Influencing Prices
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.4.1. Analyst Perspective
3.4.2. Regulations & Standards
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Opportunities
3.5.4. Industry Challenges
3.6. Other Business End Uses Tools Analysis: Living Soil Market
3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Living Soil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Key Takeaways
4.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Global Living Soil Market by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.4. Agriculture (Field Crops & Specialty Crops)
4.4.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Agriculture (Field Crops & Specialty Crops), 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.5. Horticulture & Nurseries
4.5.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Horticulture & Nurseries, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.6. Home & Urban Gardening
4.6.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Home & Urban Gardening, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.7. Controlled Environment Agriculture
4.7.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Controlled Environment Agriculture, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.8. Landscaping & Turf
4.8.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Landscaping & Turf, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
4.9. Other Application
4.9.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Other Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)

Chapter 5. Living Soil Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Key Takeaways
5.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Global Living Soil Market by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.4. Commercial Farmers
5.4.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Commercial Farmers, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
5.5. Professional Landscapers
5.5.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Professional Landscapers, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
5.6. Retail/Home Gardeners
5.6.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Retail/Home Gardeners, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
5.7. Urban Farms
5.7.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Urban Farms, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)
5.8. Other End Uses
5.8.1. Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Other End Uses, 2018-2033 (Kilotons)

Chapter 6. Living Soil Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Key Takeaways
6.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. North America
6.3.1. North America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3.2. North America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3.3. North America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3.4. U.S.
6.3.5. Canada
6.3.6. Mexico
6.4. Europe
6.4.1. Europe Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.4.2. Europe Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.4.3. Europe Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.4.4. Germany
6.4.5. UK
6.4.6. France
6.4.7. Spain
6.4.8. Italy
6.5. Asia-Pacific
6.5.1. Asia-Pacific Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.5.2. Asia-Pacific Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.5.3. Asia-Pacific Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.5.4. China
6.5.5. India
6.5.6. Japan
6.5.7. South Korea
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.1. Middle East & Africa Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.6.2. Middle East & Africa Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.6.3. Middle East & Africa Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.6.4. Saudi Arabia
6.6.5. South Africa
6.7. Latin America
6.7.1. Latin America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.7.2. Latin America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.7.3. Latin America Living Soil Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.7.4. Brazil
6.7.5. Argentina

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Key Players, their Recent Developments, and their Impact on Industry
7.2. Competition Categorization
7.3. Company Market Position Analysis
7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.5. Strategy Mapping, 2025
7.6. Company Listing
7.6.1. BuildASoil
7.6.2. KiS Organics
7.6.3. Redbud Soil
7.6.4. FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co
7.6.5. soilsunrise
7.6.6. Dirtcraft Living Soils
7.6.7. APSU Soil
7.6.8. Organic Matters Soil
7.6.9. Terra Preta
7.6.10. SoilBiotics

List of Tables [77]

List of Figures [24]

Companies Featured

  • BuildASoil
  • KiS Organics
  • Redbud Soil
  • FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co
  • soilsunrise
  • Dirtcraft Living Soils
  • APSU Soil
  • Organic Matters Soil
  • Terra Preta
  • SoilBiotics

For more information about this report visit

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