Living Soil Market Forecasts Growth From $298.6 Million (2025) To $635.1 Million By 2033, Profiling Foxfarm, Buildasoil, Kis Organics, Redbud Soil & 6 Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Living Soil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global living soil market was valued at an estimated USD 298.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 635.1 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.0% from 2026 to 2033. Increasing adoption of organic and regenerative farming practices is expected to remain a major driver of market growth.

Growers are investing in biologically active, nutrient-rich soil systems to reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers, support crop productivity, and respond to consumer demand for clean-label, sustainably produced food. Government incentives, organic certifications, and sustainability initiatives are strengthening this transition, making living soil solutions increasingly relevant to small-scale growers and commercial agricultural businesses.

Growing awareness of soil health is also influencing purchasing decisions across agriculture, horticulture, landscaping, and urban gardening. Farmers and horticulturists are placing greater emphasis on microbial diversity, nutrient cycling, disease resistance, soil structure, and long-term productivity. As a result, suppliers of high-quality microbial-rich soil products are well positioned to serve growers seeking improved crop resilience and balanced soil ecosystems.

Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent significant opportunities for living soil market expansion. Adoption of modern sustainable farming methods, rising awareness of soil quality, and increasing demand for premium organic produce are creating favorable conditions for manufacturers. Companies that establish distribution networks and brand recognition in these developing agricultural markets may gain an early competitive advantage.

Living Soil Market Segmentation

The report analyzes volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, covering industry trends and market developments from 2018 to 2033. Market estimates and forecasts are segmented by application, end use, and region.



Application: Agriculture (Field Crops & Specialty Crops), Horticulture & Nurseries, Home & Urban Gardening, Controlled Environment Agriculture, Landscaping & Turf, and Other Application.

End Use: Commercial Farmers, Professional Landscapers, Retail/Home Gardeners, Urban Farms, and Other End Uses. Measurement: Volume in kilotons and revenue in USD million.

Regional Market Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive living soil market intelligence to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and geographic expansion. It examines the factors shaping demand across major applications and end-use categories while assessing regional revenue potential and evolving industry conditions.



Market Analysis: Review global, regional, and country-level performance across key market segments.

Competitive Landscape: Assess the presence, positioning, and strategies of leading living soil companies.

Market Forecasts: Evaluate historical data and projections from 2018 to 2033.

Growth Opportunities: Identify high-potential applications, end users, and emerging regional markets.

Trend Analysis: Examine organic farming, regenerative agriculture, soil health, and sustainable food production trends.

Strategic Recommendations: Use actionable insights to identify revenue opportunities and guide business decisions. Innovation Tracking: Monitor product developments and market activity affecting competitive performance.

With demand for sustainable agriculture solutions continuing to rise, the living soil market offers opportunities for soil product manufacturers, agricultural suppliers, investors, distributors, and growers. The report supports market assessment by combining revenue forecasts, volume analysis, competitive intelligence, segment insights, and regional outlooks within a unified research framework.

Key Attributes:

