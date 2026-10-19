Global Immune Cell Engineering Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 CRISPR And CAR-T Drive 17.3% CAGR Toward USD 14.31 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immune Cell Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Cell Type, Product, Disease Indication, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immune cell engineering market was valued at an estimated USD 4.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.31 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 17.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing demand for engineered immune cell therapies across cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other complex conditions.
Market growth is being accelerated by rising investment in cell and gene therapy research, expanding clinical development pipelines, and continued innovation in immune cell modification. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations are increasing their focus on personalized immunotherapies that can improve clinical outcomes while addressing limitations associated with conventional treatments.
Gene-Editing and Cell Therapy Innovation
Advancements in gene-editing and cell therapy technologies are strengthening the development of precise, targeted immunotherapies. CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and enhanced viral and non-viral delivery systems are improving the genetic modification of immune cells, including T cells and NK cells. These capabilities support the creation of therapies designed to recognize and attack specific disease targets more effectively.
Innovation in CAR-T and TCR-T therapies is also improving treatment efficacy, limiting off-target effects, and broadening potential applications. While cancer remains a major area of development, research is increasingly focused on solid tumors, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory diseases. Advances in manufacturing, delivery, cell persistence, and treatment safety are expected to support wider clinical adoption throughout the forecast period.
Immune Cell Engineering Market Segmentation
The report provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the global immune cell engineering market from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers cell type, product, disease indication, End-use, and region, offering insight into the technologies, therapeutic areas, customers, and geographic markets shaping industry growth.
Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- T Cells NK Cells Dendritic Cells Tumor Cells Stem Cells Others
The cell type analysis reflects the expanding use of engineered immune cells in research and therapeutic development, with T cells and NK cells remaining central to many immunotherapy programs.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Consumables Instruments Software
Product demand is influenced by increasing laboratory activity, clinical research, process automation, data analysis requirements, and the scaling of cell therapy manufacturing.
Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Cardiovascular Diseases Respiratory Diseases Infectious Diseases Cancer Neurological Diseases Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospitals & Clinics Academic & Research Institutes Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait
The regional analysis evaluates established and emerging immune cell engineering markets, accounting for research investment, clinical trial activity, biotechnology infrastructure, regulatory developments, and access to advanced therapies. Together, these factors are expected to shape competitive opportunities and commercialization strategies through 2033.
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Danaher Corporation Lonza Miltenyi Biotec Takara Bio Inc. Sartorious AG Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio-Techne Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
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