United States Lawn Care Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Smart Equipment, Digital Services, And Sustainable Landscaping Drive Growth To US$93.93 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Lawn Care Market Trends & Forecast 2026-2034: Growth, Insights, and Industry Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The United States lawn care market is projected to increase from US$ 60.65 billion in 2025 to US$ 93.93 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.98% from 2026-2034. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising homeowner investment in outdoor spaces, greater demand for professional landscaping services, expanding commercial green areas, smart lawn care equipment, digital service platforms, and government initiatives promoting sustainable urban greenery.

Residential and commercial property owners are increasingly prioritizing professional lawn maintenance to improve outdoor aesthetics, property value, and environmental quality. Higher disposable incomes, continued home improvement spending, and the expansion of suburban communities are strengthening demand for mowing, fertilization, weed control, irrigation, pest management, aeration, seeding, tree care, and seasonal cleanup services.

Smart and Autonomous Lawn Care Equipment Accelerates Market Growth

Technology is reshaping the United States lawn care industry by reducing labor dependency, improving productivity, and supporting more sustainable operations. Robotic mowers, autonomous equipment, battery-powered tools, smart sensors, GPS-enabled navigation, artificial intelligence, and automated scheduling systems allow homeowners and landscaping companies to maintain outdoor spaces with greater precision.

In January 2024, Greenworks presented battery-powered products at CES in Las Vegas, including four zero-turn mowers, the AiConic robotic mower, the ChargeLinkT battery charging system, portable power stations, and an electric vehicle charger. In January 2025, John Deere unveiled a fully electric autonomous commercial mower equipped with eight cameras and autonomous technology adapted from its agricultural equipment.

These innovations are particularly important as lawn care providers address workforce shortages, rising wages, fuel expenses, and equipment maintenance costs. Electric and autonomous equipment can help reduce emissions, noise, operating expenses, and reliance on manual labor while improving service capacity during peak seasons.

Digital Lawn Care Platforms Expand Customer Access

Online booking, mobile applications, digital payments, automated customer communication, and artificial intelligence-based scheduling are making professional lawn care services more accessible. Digital marketplaces also help small and independent providers reach larger customer bases while improving pricing transparency, route planning, workforce utilization, and service reliability.

In June 2024, LawnStarter added 198 markets and 440 cities, expanding its service coverage to more than 2,572 cities nationwide. The expansion provided an additional 16 million homeowners with access to professional lawn care services and created new opportunities for local service providers. In February 2025, LawnStarter reported more than USD 100 million in bookings and profitability for a second consecutive year while deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning across its operations.

Government Investment Supports Sustainable Landscaping

Federal, state, and local investments in urban forestry, parks, schools, transportation corridors, municipal facilities, and community green spaces are creating recurring opportunities for lawn maintenance, tree care, irrigation, and vegetation management providers. In 2023, the United States government invested USD 1 billion to expand access to trees and greenery in urban and community forests, where more than 84% of Americans live.

Climate resilience initiatives are also increasing demand for native plants, drought-tolerant landscaping, water-efficient irrigation, and environmentally responsible fertilizers. These practices are becoming increasingly important in regions affected by drought, heatwaves, water-use restrictions, hurricanes, and unpredictable rainfall.

Regional United States Lawn Care Market Outlook

California remains a major market due to year-round landscaping demand, extensive residential and commercial properties, and strict water conservation policies. Smart irrigation systems, drought-tolerant landscaping, and sustainable maintenance practices are gaining adoption as property owners seek attractive outdoor spaces that comply with environmental requirements.

Texas benefits from population growth, suburban construction, commercial development, and an extended lawn maintenance season. Florida generates consistent demand through year-round vegetation growth, tourism properties, golf courses, high humidity, and recurring pest management needs. Ohio is supported by suburban neighborhoods, educational institutions, municipal green spaces, and continued industry consolidation. In December 2024, LawnPRO Partners acquired Meehan's Lawn Service, strengthening its presence in Northeast Ohio and expanding its residential lawn, tree, shrub, weed control, and pest control capabilities.

Market Challenges and Emerging Opportunities

Labor shortages remain a major constraint for lawn care companies, particularly during periods of peak seasonal demand. Rising wages, fuel prices, insurance premiums, transportation expenses, and equipment costs can reduce margins and limit expansion, especially for smaller businesses. Automation, route optimization, and digital workforce management are becoming essential strategies for improving efficiency.

Climate variability also complicates maintenance schedules and irrigation planning. Droughts, excessive rainfall, extreme heat, and water restrictions are encouraging providers to recommend alternative turf varieties, water-efficient systems, and sustainable landscape designs. Although these conditions increase operational complexity, they also create opportunities for companies offering specialized irrigation, native landscaping, vegetation management, and climate-responsive maintenance services.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates lawn mowers, fertilizers, grass seed, weed killers and herbicides, lawn irrigation systems, and related products. Service categories include basic lawn maintenance, fertilization and weed control, aeration and overseeding, pest and disease management, lawn renovation, and landscaping. Key applications cover residential, commercial, municipal and government properties, golf courses, and other landscaped environments.

Major companies assessed include BrightView Holdings Inc., The Davey Tree Expert Co., Spring Green Lawn Care Corp., Knox Lane, Augusta Lawn Care Services, Park West Companies, Gothic Landscape Inc., Gibbs Landscape Company, Landscape Development Inc., and Argonne (Schill Grounds Maintenance). The report reviews company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance.

As sustainable landscaping, digitalization, electric equipment, and autonomous technology gain momentum, the United States lawn care market is positioned for steady long-term expansion. Providers that combine advanced equipment, efficient digital platforms, comprehensive services, and water-conscious maintenance strategies are expected to strengthen their competitive position through 2034.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Lawn Care Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Products and Services

6.2 By Application

6.3 By States

7. Products and Services - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Products

7.1.1 Lawn Mowers

7.1.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.1.2 Fertilizers

7.1.2.1 Market Analysis

7.1.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.1.3 Grass Seed

7.1.3.1 Market Analysis

7.1.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.1.4 Weed Killers and Herbicides

7.1.4.1 Market Analysis

7.1.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.1.5 Lawn Irrigation Systems

7.1.5.1 Market Analysis

7.1.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.1.6 Others

7.1.6.1 Market Analysis

7.1.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Basic Lawn Maintenance

7.2.1.1 Market Analysis

7.2.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2.2 Fertilization and Weed Control

7.2.2.1 Market Analysis

7.2.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2.3 Aeration and Overseeding

7.2.3.1 Market Analysis

7.2.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2.4 Pest Control and Disease Management

7.2.4.1 Market Analysis

7.2.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2.5 Lawn Renovation and Landscaping

7.2.5.1 Market Analysis

7.2.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2.6 Others

7.2.6.1 Market Analysis

7.2.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

8. Application - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.3 Municipal and Government

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.4 Golf Course Maintenance

8.4.1 Market Analysis

8.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Analysis

8.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

9. States - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of the United States

10. Value Chain Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats

13. Merger and Acquisition

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 BrightView Holdings Inc.

14.1.1 Overviews

14.1.2 Key Person

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Revenue Analysis

14.2 The Davey Tree Expert Co.

14.2.1 Overviews

14.2.2 Key Person

14.2.3 Recent Developments

14.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2.5 Revenue Analysis

14.3 Spring Green Lawn Care Corp.

14.3.1 Overviews

14.3.2 Key Person

14.3.3 Recent Developments

14.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Revenue Analysis

14.4 Knox Lane

14.4.1 Overviews

14.4.2 Key Person

14.4.3 Recent Developments

14.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.4.5 Revenue Analysis

14.5 Augusta Lawn Care Services

14.5.1 Overviews

14.5.2 Key Person

14.5.3 Recent Developments

14.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.5.5 Revenue Analysis

14.6 Park West Companies

14.6.1 Overviews

14.6.2 Key Person

14.6.3 Recent Developments

14.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.6.5 Revenue Analysis

14.7 Gothic Landscape Inc.

14.7.1 Overviews

14.7.2 Key Person

14.7.3 Recent Developments

14.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.7.5 Revenue Analysis

14.8 Gibbs Landscape Company

14.8.1 Overviews

14.8.2 Key Person

14.8.3 Recent Developments

14.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.8.5 Revenue Analysis

14.9 Landscape Development Inc.

14.9.1 Overviews

14.9.2 Key Person

14.9.3 Recent Developments

14.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.9.5 Revenue Analysis

14.10 Argonne (Schill Grounds Maintenance)

14.10.1 Overviews

14.10.2 Key Person

14.10.3 Recent Developments

14.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.10.5 Revenue Analysis

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