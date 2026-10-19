BAC Investigation Alert: Bank Of America Investors That Lost Money After The 4% Stock Drop Are Notified To Contact BFA Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether Bank of America Corporation committed securities fraud and whether its senior officers breached their fiduciary duties relating to violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Bank of America securities or are a current holder of Bank of America stock, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Bank of America ($BAC) Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud and/or breaches of fiduciary duty relating to Bank of America's violations of Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws.

Stock Decline: October 14, 2026 – 4.76% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Bank of America Being Investigated?

Bank of America is one of the world's largest financial institutions and is the second largest bank in the United States.

BFA is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims relating to Bank of America's violations of Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws.

Why did Bank of America's Stock Drop?

On October 13, 2026, the U.S. Treasury Department announced more than $1.21 billion in penalties against Bank of America for violations of sanctions and anti-money laundering laws. The fines represent the third largest penalty in Treasury Department history and the largest in the history of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Following the news, Bank of America shares fell approximately 4.76% on October 14, 2026.

Click here for more information: .

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Bank of America securities or are a current holder of Bank of America stock, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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