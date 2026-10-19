United States Personalized Medicine Market - Genomic Trends, Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2034 AI, NGS, And Targeted Therapies Propel Growth To US$327.97 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Personalized Medicine Market - Genomic Trends & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The United States personalized medicine market is projected to grow from US$ 181.12 billion in 2025 to US$ 327.97 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.82% from 2026 to 2034, according to the report. Market expansion is supported by advances in genomics, precision diagnostics, targeted therapies, companion diagnostics and individualized patient care.

The United States remains one of the world's most advanced personalized medicine markets, with expanding applications across oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurology, immunology, infectious disease and rare genetic disorders. The high prevalence of chronic conditions is increasing demand for treatments based on genetic, molecular and clinical data. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also increasing investment in biomarker discovery, pharmacogenomics and precision therapeutics.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, seven of the ten leading causes of death in the country are common chronic diseases. Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, cancer and other diet-related conditions continue to create substantial demand for more targeted diagnostic and treatment strategies. Artificial intelligence, bioinformatics and big data analytics are further strengthening patient profiling, clinical decision-making and treatment selection.

Next-Generation Sequencing Supports Market Growth

Growing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) is accelerating genomic testing, biomarker identification and personalized therapy development. NGS is particularly important in precision oncology, where genetic mutations can influence patient eligibility and response to targeted treatments.

On October 17, 2024, Illumina introduced the MiSeq i100 Series, its latest benchtop sequencing platform designed to expand laboratory NGS capabilities. The MiSeq i100 Plus, expected to become available worldwide in 2025, can generate up to 100 million single end reads per run. Continued innovation in sequencing platforms is expected to support clinical diagnostics, medical research and personalized treatment planning.

Demand for Targeted Therapies Continues to Rise

Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing therapies that improve clinical outcomes while limiting adverse drug reactions. Targeted treatments and companion diagnostics enable more accurate patient selection, particularly in cancer care and rare disease management. Pharmaceutical companies are expanding pipelines of biomarker-based treatments as healthcare systems adopt more individualized approaches to diagnosis, prevention and therapy optimization.

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is also increasing patient awareness and engagement. At the same time, partnerships among research institutions, healthcare providers and technology companies are helping translate genomic discoveries into clinical applications. On August 26, 2024, Care Access announced a multimillion-dollar agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The initiative is intended to strengthen pandemic preparedness by expanding Care Access's decentralized clinical trial network with up to 150 community-based clinicians across 30 regions, underserved community organizations and nationwide long-term care providers.

Research Investment Accelerates Personalized Healthcare Innovation

Government agencies, academic institutions, biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers continue to fund programs focused on genomic medicine, molecular diagnostics, biomarker discovery and precision therapeutics. The availability of advanced research infrastructure, large-scale patient datasets and established clinical trial networks gives the United States a strong foundation for personalized medicine innovation.

Recent industry developments include the establishment of the IMS Open-Source Consortium by Tempus AI, Inc. in June 2026. Through partnerships with academic medical institutions, including YNHH and MSK, the consortium aims to standardize digital pathology and improve clinical workflows through artificial intelligence. In May 2026, CTIBIOTECH launched CTIBIOTECH USA at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, D.C. Headquartered in Philadelphia's Cellicon Valley, the subsidiary will provide patented human cell and tissue bioassays and New Approach Methods to pharmaceutical, biomedical and dermatocosmetics companies.

Cost, Reimbursement and Data Privacy Remain Key Challenges

High costs associated with genomic sequencing, molecular profiling and targeted therapies may limit access to personalized medicine. Insurance coverage, reimbursement policies, laboratory payment levels and patient out-of-pocket expenses can significantly affect adoption. Broader market growth will depend on improving cost-effectiveness while maintaining investment in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies.

Data privacy and ethical considerations also remain central to market development. Personalized medicine depends on the secure collection, storage and analysis of genetic and health information. Healthcare organizations must address patient consent, data ownership, cybersecurity and the potential misuse of genetic information while complying with applicable privacy requirements.

California, Texas, New York and Florida Lead Regional Adoption



California: A concentration of biotechnology companies, academic research institutions and advanced healthcare organizations supports leadership in genomic research, precision diagnostics and targeted therapeutics. In January 2024, the city of Bakersfield, Kern Venture Group and BIOS Health announced plans to collaborate on a precision medicine facility supporting research, development and brain clinical trials using BIOS' adaptive dose technology.

Texas: Expanding healthcare infrastructure, major medical centers and a growing biotechnology sector are strengthening precision oncology, genomic medicine and translational research. The state's diverse population also supports genetic research and clinical studies.

New York: World-class hospitals, research organizations and pharmaceutical companies are advancing molecular diagnostics, genetic testing and individualized treatment planning. Florida: Population growth, chronic disease prevalence and an expanding elderly population are increasing demand for genomic medicine, advanced diagnostics and patient-specific treatment strategies.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The report segments the United States personalized medicine market by product, application, end user and state. Product categories include personalized medicine therapeutics, personalized medicine diagnostics, personalized medical care, and personalized nutrition and wellness. Major applications include oncology, infectious disease, neurology or psychiatry, cardiovascular disease and other clinical areas. End users include hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes and other healthcare organizations.

The state-level analysis covers California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky and the Rest of United States.

Key companies analyzed include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, AbbVie Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Company coverage includes overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis.

Research Methodology

The report combines bottom-up and top-down market estimation, company-level revenue analysis, product-level validation, reimbursement assessment and patient-based modeling. The research evaluates personalized diagnostics, genetic and genomic testing, molecular diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, companion diagnostics, sequencing, pharmacogenomics, precision oncology and related services.

Market estimates were validated using test volumes, eligible patient populations, treatment adoption, average revenue per test or treatment, reimbursement levels, company disclosures and broader U.S. healthcare market indicators. Supply-side and demand-side findings were reconciled through data triangulation, with controls applied to prevent double counting across diagnostic, therapeutic and service revenue streams.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Personalized Medicine Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End User

6.4 By States

7. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

7.2 Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

7.3 Personalized Medical Care

7.4 Personalized Nutrition and Wellness

8. Application - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Infectious disease

8.3 Neurology or Psychiatry

8.4 Cardiovascular

8.5 Others

9. End User - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Diagnostic Centers

9.3 Research & Academic Institutes

9.4 Others

10. States - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 California

10.2 Texas

10.3 New York

10.4 Florida

10.5 Illinois

10.6 Pennsylvania

10.7 Ohio

10.8 Georgia

10.9 New Jersey

10.10 Washington

10.11 North Carolina

10.12 Massachusetts

10.13 Virginia

10.14 Michigan

10.15 Maryland

10.16 Colorado

10.17 Tennessee

10.18 Indiana

10.19 Arizona

10.20 Minnesota

10.21 Wisconsin

10.22 Missouri

10.23 Connecticut

10.24 South Carolina

10.25 Oregon

10.26 Louisiana

10.27 Alabama

10.28 Kentucky

10.29 Rest of the United States

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

13. Merger and Acquisition

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Abbott Laboratories

14.1.1 Overviews

14.1.2 Key Person

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Revenue Analysis

14.2 GE Healthcare, Inc.

14.2.1 Overviews

14.2.2 Key Person

14.2.3 Recent Developments

14.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2.5 Revenue Analysis

14.3 Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

14.3.1 Overviews

14.3.2 Key Person

14.3.3 Recent Developments

14.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Revenue Analysis

14.4 Illumina, Inc.

14.4.1 Overviews

14.4.2 Key Person

14.4.3 Recent Developments

14.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.4.5 Revenue Analysis

14.5 QIAGEN

14.5.1 Overviews

14.5.2 Key Person

14.5.3 Recent Developments

14.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.5.5 Revenue Analysis

14.6 Eli Lilly and Company

14.6.1 Overviews

14.6.2 Key Person

14.6.3 Recent Developments

14.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.6.5 Revenue Analysis

14.7 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

14.7.1 Overviews

14.7.2 Key Person

14.7.3 Recent Developments

14.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.7.5 Revenue Analysis

14.8 AbbVie Inc

14.8.1 Overviews

14.8.2 Key Person

14.8.3 Recent Developments

14.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.8.5 Revenue Analysis

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