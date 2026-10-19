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North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Regulators' Embrace Of Real-World Data Fuels North America's Evidence Market


Date: 2026-10-19 06:16:54

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America's real world evidence solutions market is projected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2025 to $2.52 billion by 2033, a new Research and Markets report finds, as value-based care and post-market safety needs lift demand; IQVIA, Optum, Flatiron Health and Oracle are among 17 companies profiled.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Application, End Use, Therapeutic Area, Country, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market Projected to Reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2033

The North America real world evidence solutions market was valued at an estimated USD 1.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.29% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the increasing use of real-world data in regulatory decision-making, value-based healthcare, and post-market evaluation of drug safety and effectiveness.

Regulatory support for real-world evidence adoption is strengthening demand for data, analytics, and evidence-generation platforms across North America. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies are increasingly using these solutions to support product development, regulatory submissions, reimbursement strategies, market access, and ongoing safety monitoring. Healthcare payers and providers are also adopting real-world evidence to assess outcomes, costs, and treatment performance across patient populations.

Expanding investment in biomedical and translational research is contributing to market growth. According to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, R&D expenditures in health sciences reached USD 38.5 billion in 2024, an increase of USD 2.8 billion from 2023. Biological and biomedical sciences accounted for USD 20.8 billion, rising by USD 1.3 billion over the same period. Together, these disciplines represented 50% of total higher education R&D spending. This funding supports observational studies, clinical research, and the generation of data used by advanced real-world evidence analytics platforms.

The transition from volume-based to value-based care is another significant market driver. Healthcare organizations require robust evidence to evaluate clinical outcomes, resource utilization, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, an aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are increasing the need for long-term safety, effectiveness, and outcomes data. Favorable government policies, an established life sciences sector, and the presence of leading real-world evidence service providers across the U.S. and Canada further strengthen the regional market.

The report provides revenue forecasts and industry trend analysis at regional and country levels from 2021 to 2033. It examines the North America real world evidence solutions market by component, application, end use, therapeutic area, and country, enabling stakeholders to identify growth opportunities and evaluate evolving competitive conditions.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Services
  • Data Sets
  • Clinical Settings Data
  • Claims Data
  • Pharmacy Data
  • Patient-Powered Data

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Drug Development & Approvals
  • Medical Device Development & Approvals
  • Reimbursement/Coverage and Regulatory Decision Making
  • Post Market Safety & Adverse Events Monitoring

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Healthcare Companies (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device)
  • Clinical research
  • Commercial (inclusive of marketing, etc.)
  • HEOR
  • Others (market access, etc.)
  • Healthcare Payers
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Neurology
  • Diabetes
  • Psychiatry
  • Respiratory
  • Other Therapeutic Areas (Immunology, Gastroenterology, etc.)

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Key Benefits of the Report

  • Detailed market estimates and forecasts across major components, applications, end users, therapeutic areas, and countries
  • Analysis of regulatory, clinical, technological, and reimbursement trends influencing market development
  • Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants
  • Identification of growth opportunities, emerging revenue streams, and strategic priorities
  • Actionable market intelligence to support investment, product development, market access, and commercial planning

By combining segment-level forecasts with competitive and trend analysis, the report helps life sciences companies, healthcare organizations, investors, and service providers assess the future direction of the North America real world evidence solutions market and make informed strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.34 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.52 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2%
Regions Covered Global, North America


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Component
1.2.2. Application
1.2.3. End Use
1.2.4. Therapeutic Area
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Industry Challenge Analysis
3.2.5. Pricing Analysis
3.2.6. Emerging Trends
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunity analysis
3.3.4. Market Challenges analysis
Chapter 4. North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Component Segment Dashboard
4.2. Component Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Component, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Services
4.4.1. Services market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Data Sets
4.5.1. Data sets market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Clinical Settings Data
4.5.3. Claims Data
4.5.4. Pharmacy Data
4.5.5. Patient-Powered Data
Chapter 5. North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Application Segment Dashboard
5.2. Application Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Drug Development & Approvals
5.4.1. Drug development & approval market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Medical Device Development & Approvals
5.5.1. Medical device development & approvals market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Reimbursement/Coverage and Regulatory Decision Making
5.6.1. Reimbursement/Coverage and Regulatory Decision Making market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Post Market Safety & Adverse Events Monitoring
5.7.1. Post Market Safety & Adverse Events Monitoring market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis -
6.1. End Use Dashboard
6.2. End Use Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025& 2033
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Healthcare Companies (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device)
6.4.1. Healthcare Companies (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Clinical research
6.4.3. Commercial (inclusive of marketing, etc.)
6.4.4. HEOR
6.4.5. Others (market access, etc.)
6.5. Healthcare Payers
6.5.1. Healthcare Payers market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Healthcare Providers
6.6.1. Healthcare Providers market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Therapeutic Area Segment Dashboard
7.2. Therapeutic Area Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Oncology
7.4.1. Oncology market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Cardiology
7.5.1. Cardiology market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Diabetes
7.6.1. Diabetes market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Neurology
7.7.1. Neurology market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.8. Psychiatry
7.8.1. Psychiatry market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.9. Respiratory
7.9.1. Respiratory market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.10. Other Therapeutic Areas (Immunology, Gastroenterology, etc.)
7.11. Other Therapeutic Areas (Immunology, Gastroenterology, etc.) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Country Market Dashboard
8.2. Country Market: Key Takeaways
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. Key country dynamic
8.3.2. Regulatory framework
8.3.3. Competitive insights
8.3.4. U.S. Real World Evidence Solutions market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Key country dynamic
8.4.2. Regulatory framework
8.4.3. Competitive insights
8.4.4. Canada Real World Evidence Solutions market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Mexico
8.5.1. Key country dynamic
8.5.2. Regulatory framework
8.5.3. Competitive insights
8.5.4. Mexico Real World Evidence Solutions market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Companies Featured

  • Oracle
  • Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health, acquired by Francisco Partners in June 2022)
  • IQVIA
  • ICON, plc
  • Syneos Health
  • Cegedim Health Data is (a division of Cegedim Group)
  • Medpace
  • Optum Inc. (UnitedHealth Group)
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Aetion, Inc. (acquired by Datavant in May 2025)
  • Flatiron Health
  • Cytel Inc.
  • Trinity
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Parexel International Corporation
  • NTT DATA, Inc.(a part of the NTT Group)
  • Cognizant

For more information about this report visit

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