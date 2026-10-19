North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Regulators' Embrace Of Real-World Data Fuels North America's Evidence Market

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Application, End Use, Therapeutic Area, Country, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Real World Evidence Solutions Market Projected to Reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2033

The North America real world evidence solutions market was valued at an estimated USD 1.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.29% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the increasing use of real-world data in regulatory decision-making, value-based healthcare, and post-market evaluation of drug safety and effectiveness.

Regulatory support for real-world evidence adoption is strengthening demand for data, analytics, and evidence-generation platforms across North America. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies are increasingly using these solutions to support product development, regulatory submissions, reimbursement strategies, market access, and ongoing safety monitoring. Healthcare payers and providers are also adopting real-world evidence to assess outcomes, costs, and treatment performance across patient populations.

Expanding investment in biomedical and translational research is contributing to market growth. According to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, R&D expenditures in health sciences reached USD 38.5 billion in 2024, an increase of USD 2.8 billion from 2023. Biological and biomedical sciences accounted for USD 20.8 billion, rising by USD 1.3 billion over the same period. Together, these disciplines represented 50% of total higher education R&D spending. This funding supports observational studies, clinical research, and the generation of data used by advanced real-world evidence analytics platforms.

The transition from volume-based to value-based care is another significant market driver. Healthcare organizations require robust evidence to evaluate clinical outcomes, resource utilization, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, an aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are increasing the need for long-term safety, effectiveness, and outcomes data. Favorable government policies, an established life sciences sector, and the presence of leading real-world evidence service providers across the U.S. and Canada further strengthen the regional market.

The report provides revenue forecasts and industry trend analysis at regional and country levels from 2021 to 2033. It examines the North America real world evidence solutions market by component, application, end use, therapeutic area, and country, enabling stakeholders to identify growth opportunities and evaluate evolving competitive conditions.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Services

Data Sets

Clinical Settings Data

Claims Data

Pharmacy Data Patient-Powered Data

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Drug Development & Approvals

Medical Device Development & Approvals

Reimbursement/Coverage and Regulatory Decision Making Post Market Safety & Adverse Events Monitoring

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Healthcare Companies (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device)

Clinical research

Commercial (inclusive of marketing, etc.)

HEOR

Others (market access, etc.)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Diabetes

Psychiatry

Respiratory Other Therapeutic Areas (Immunology, Gastroenterology, etc.)

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



U.S.

Canada Mexico

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts across major components, applications, end users, therapeutic areas, and countries

Analysis of regulatory, clinical, technological, and reimbursement trends influencing market development

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Identification of growth opportunities, emerging revenue streams, and strategic priorities Actionable market intelligence to support investment, product development, market access, and commercial planning

By combining segment-level forecasts with competitive and trend analysis, the report helps life sciences companies, healthcare organizations, investors, and service providers assess the future direction of the North America real world evidence solutions market and make informed strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:

