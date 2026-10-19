Global Grid Modernization And Transmission Infrastructure Investment Market Strategic Report, 2026-2031 AI Data Centers And Renewables Fuel 11.4% CAGR To $545 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Grid Modernisation & Transmission Infrastructure Investment Market Strategic Research Report" has been added tooffering.

The global grid modernization and transmission infrastructure investment market has entered a structural supercycle, supported by rising electricity demand, aging infrastructure, renewable energy deployment and rapid growth in AI data center electricity consumption. Valued at USD 250 billion in 2025, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% and reach USD 545 billion by 2031.

This acceleration reflects a fundamental shift in utility and infrastructure investment priorities. Aging grid infrastructure replacement cycles remain important, but capital spending is increasingly directed toward expanding transmission capacity, modernizing distribution networks, integrating energy storage and deploying smart grid technology. Utilities, governments and infrastructure investors must also address the growing volume of renewable energy projects awaiting interconnection.

The convergence of structural demand drivers -- decarbonization-driven renewable interconnection, electrification of transport and heating, and now AI-driven data center load growth -- represents a genuinely new capital investment cycle distinct from prior grid infrastructure spending waves, which were driven primarily by aging-asset replacement alone.

Power demand from cloud computing, artificial intelligence and hyperscale data centers is placing additional pressure on electricity networks in major global markets. These facilities require dependable, high-capacity power supplies, creating demand for new transmission corridors, substation upgrades, distribution system expansion and improved grid resilience. At the same time, electric vehicle adoption and the electrification of residential, commercial and industrial heating are changing load profiles and increasing the need for flexible grid management.

Market Research Scope

The report provides value-based forecasts for the global grid modernization market, using 2025 as the base year and presenting projections through 2031. Its analysis is designed to support strategic planning, capital allocation, competitive assessment and long-term infrastructure investment decisions.



Market forecasts by investment type, covering Transmission, Distribution, Smart Grid Technology and Storage Integration.

Segmentation by end demand driver to assess the forces shaping infrastructure requirements and capital expenditure.

Region-wise and country-level forecast data for identifying geographic growth opportunities.

Analysis of the principal growth drivers and inhibitors affecting grid modernization investment.

Company profiles covering key utilities and infrastructure providers active across the market value chain.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analysis to evaluate market structure, external influences and strategic positioning. Assessment of key technology, policy and investment trends expected to influence the market through 2031.

The findings indicate that transmission and distribution investment will remain central to the global energy transition. Grid operators must connect increasingly diverse generation resources while maintaining system reliability, cybersecurity and operational flexibility. Storage Integration and Smart Grid Technology will play an expanding role by improving network visibility, balancing variable generation and enabling more efficient use of existing infrastructure.

Intended Users

The report is relevant to organizations and professionals seeking actionable intelligence on the global grid infrastructure investment cycle. It provides market data and strategic analysis for:



C-level executives and Company Directors at utilities, engineering groups and infrastructure companies.

Investment managers, Infrastructure fund analysts and institutional investors evaluating long-term opportunities.

Technology suppliers, developers, consultants and contractors operating in the grid infrastructure value chain. Government agencies, regulators and policymakers responsible for energy security, network planning and decarbonization.

With electricity systems facing simultaneous pressure from renewable generation, electrification and data center expansion, the global grid modernization market is positioned for sustained growth through 2031. The report offers the forecasts, competitive intelligence and regional insights required to evaluate this evolving infrastructure opportunity.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Hitachi Energy

Siemens Energy Grid Technologies

GE Vernova Electrification

Prysmian Group

Schneider Electric

ABB

Nexans

Quanta Services

Eaton National Grid

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