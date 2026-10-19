Global Networking Support Services Market Report 2026: LAN, WAN, Cloud, On-Premise And End-User Forecast, 2021-2031 5G, SD-WAN And Cloud Adoption Drive Growth To $1.50 Trillion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Networking Support Services Market (2026 Edition): Analysis by Type (LAN, WAN), Deployment, End-user Industry, Region, Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Global Networking Support Services market is projected to expand from USD 924.16 Billion in 2024 to USD 1.50 trillion by 2031. The market recorded a CAGR of 6.83% during 2021-2024, supported by accelerating digital transformation, cloud adoption and the increasing complexity of enterprise network infrastructure.

The report provides market analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, estimates for 2025 and forecasts for 2026-2031. It evaluates the market By Type, including LAN and WAN; By Deployment, covering Cloud and On-premise; and By End-user Industry, encompassing BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Transportation and Other End-User Industries.

Growth in the networking support services market is being driven by the adoption of 5G, cloud computing, IoT, IIoT and software-defined networking (SDN). As businesses modernize their technology environments, they require advanced services for network deployment, management, security, troubleshooting and optimization. Service providers must continue developing scalable solutions that address evolving connectivity requirements, distributed operations and increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

Managed networking services are gaining importance because they offer proactive monitoring, rapid issue resolution, scalability and access to specialized technical expertise. Outsourcing network hardware, connectivity and security management allows organizations to focus resources on core business priorities while improving network reliability and operational resilience. Demand is particularly strong among enterprises with global operations, distributed workforces and growing dependence on cloud-based applications.

Cloud migration represents a major opportunity for networking support service providers. As infrastructure becomes more cloud-centric, organizations require dependable connectivity, consistent performance and secure integration across private, public, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Demand is increasing for cloud-based network administration, virtual private networking (VPN) and integration with major cloud computing platforms, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

Cybersecurity is also shaping market development. Expanding network interconnectivity and cloud adoption have increased the need for continuous network monitoring, robust security controls and rapid incident response. Networking support services help organizations protect critical infrastructure, maintain availability and manage emerging security risks across complex technology environments.

Edge computing, private 5G networks and software-driven 5G solutions are creating additional growth opportunities. Network service providers are expanding their capabilities across edge applications, hardware and software technologies, orchestration, management and reporting tools. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important for IoT, IIoT and Industry 4.0 deployments that depend on speed, automation and operational flexibility.

Adoption of SD-WAN and related software-defined technologies is expected to strengthen as enterprises replace conventional hardware-based networking models. SD-WAN supports simplified network management and greater flexibility across business locations and cloud environments. Its role in network function virtualization (NFV), cloudification strategies and broader digital transformation initiatives is increasing demand for specialized deployment and support services.

Regional and Competitive Coverage

The report assesses the Networking Support Services Market by value in USD Billion across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Country-level analysis covers the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, India and Australia, providing insight into regional market potential and evolving enterprise technology requirements.

Market attractiveness is evaluated by region, type, deployment and End-user Industry. The report also examines industry opportunities, trends, growth drivers and challenges through SWOT Analysis and other strategic frameworks.

Competitive analysis covers business strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and other significant market developments. Companies analysed include Cisco Systems, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., DXC Technology, Arista Networks Inc, and Extreme Networks, Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Vertical-Specific Solutions

2.2 Emphasize Service Quality and Customer Experience

3. Global Networking Support Services Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Networking Support Services Market

3.2 Global Networking Support Services Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 Global Networking Support Services Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Type

3.5.1 Global Networking Support Services Market, By Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Networking Support Services Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

3.5.3 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By LAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By WAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 Global Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Deployment

3.6.1 Global Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment Overview

3.6.2 Global Networking Support Services Market Attractiveness Index, By Deployment

3.6.3 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By On-premise, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 Global Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By End-user Industry

3.7.1 Global Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry Overview

3.7.2 Global Networking Support Services Market Attractiveness Index, By End-user Industry

3.7.3 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By BFSI, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By IT and Telecommunication, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By Healthcare and Life Sciences, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By Government and Public Sector, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By Transportation, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.8 Global Networking Support Services Market Size, By Other End-User Industries, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Global Networking Support Services Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Networking Support Services Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Networking Support Services Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Networking Support Services Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Networking Support Services Market: Segment Analysis

5.5 Americas Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Type

5.5.1 Americas Networking Support Services Market, By Type Overview

5.5.2 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By LAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.3 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By WAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6 Americas Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Deployment

5.6.1 Americas Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment Overview

5.6.2 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.6.3 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By On-premise, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7 Americas Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By End-user Industry

5.7.1 Americas Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry Overview

5.7.2 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By BFSI, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.3 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By IT and Telecommunication, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.4 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By Healthcare and Life Sciences, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.5 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By Government and Public Sector, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.6 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By Transportation, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.7.7 Americas Networking Support Services Market Size, By Other End-User Industries, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8 Americas Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Country

5.8.1 Americas Networking Support Services Market, by Country Overview

5.8.2 United States Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.2.1 United States Networking Support Services Market, By Type

5.8.2.2 United States Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

5.8.2.3 United States Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

5.8.3 Canada Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.3.1 Canada Networking Support Services Market, By Type

5.8.3.2 Canada Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

5.8.3.3 Canada Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

5.8.4 Brazil Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.4.1 Brazil Networking Support Services Market, By Type

5.8.4.2 Brazil Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

5.8.4.3 Brazil Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

5.8.5 Rest of Americas Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.8.5.1 Rest of Americas Networking Support Services Market, By Type

5.8.5.2 Rest of Americas Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

5.8.5.3 Rest of Americas Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

6. Europe Networking Support Services Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Networking Support Services Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Networking Support Services Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Networking Support Services Market: Segment Analysis

6.5 Europe Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Type

6.5.1 Europe Networking Support Services Market, By Type Overview

6.5.2 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By LAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.3 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By WAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.6 Europe Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Deployment

6.6.1 Europe Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment Overview

6.6.2 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.6.3 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By On-premise, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7 Europe Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By End-user Industry

6.7.1 Europe Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry Overview

6.7.2 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By BFSI, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.3 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By IT and Telecommunication, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.4 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By Healthcare and Life Sciences, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.5 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By Government and Public Sector, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.6 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By Transportation, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.7.7 Europe Networking Support Services Market Size, By Other End-User Industries, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8 Europe Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Country

6.8.1 Europe Networking Support Services Market, by Country Overview

6.8.2 Germany Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.2.1 Germany Networking Support Services Market, By Type

6.8.2.2 Germany Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

6.8.2.3 Germany Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

6.8.3 United Kingdom Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.3.1 United Kingdom Networking Support Services Market, By Type

6.8.3.2 United Kingdom Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

6.8.3.3 United Kingdom Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

6.8.4 France Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.4.1 France Networking Support Services Market, By Type

6.8.4.2 France Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

6.8.4.3 France Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

6.8.5 Rest of Europe Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.8.5.1 Rest of Europe Networking Support Services Market, By Type

6.8.5.2 Rest of Europe Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

6.8.5.3 Rest of Europe Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

7. Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market: Segment Analysis

7.5 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Type

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market, By Type Overview

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By LAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By WAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.6 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Deployment

7.6.1 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment Overview

7.6.2 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.6.3 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By On-premise, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By End-user Industry

7.7.1 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry Overview

7.7.2 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By BFSI, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.3 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By IT and Telecommunication, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.4 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By Healthcare and Life Sciences, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.5 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By Government and Public Sector, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.6 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By Transportation, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.7.7 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Size, By Other End-User Industries, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Country

7.8.1 Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market, by Country Overview

7.8.2 China Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.2.1 China Networking Support Services Market, By Type

7.8.2.2 China Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

7.8.2.3 China Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

7.8.3 Japan Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.3.1 Japan Networking Support Services Market, By Type

7.8.3.2 Japan Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

7.8.3.3 Japan Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

7.8.4 India Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.4.1 India Networking Support Services Market, By Type

7.8.4.2 India Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

7.8.4.3 India Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

7.8.5 Australia Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.5.1 Australia Networking Support Services Market, By Type

7.8.5.2 Australia Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

7.8.5.3 Australia Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

7.8.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.8.6.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market, By Type

7.8.6.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment

7.8.6.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry

8. Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market: Segment Analysis

8.5 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Type

8.5.1 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market, By Type Overview

8.5.2 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By LAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.5.3 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By WAN, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.6 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By Deployment

8.6.1 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market, By Deployment Overview

8.6.2 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By On-premise, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Segmentation: By End-user Industry

8.7.1 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market, By End-user Industry Overview

8.7.2 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By BFSI, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7.3 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By IT and Telecommunication, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7.4 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By Healthcare and Life Sciences, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7.5 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By Government and Public Sector, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7.6 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By Transportation, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.7.7 Middle East and Africa Networking Support Services Market Size, By Other End-User Industries, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis of Global Networking Support Services Market

9.4 Company Profiles

9.4.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.4.2 Verizon Communications Inc.

9.4.3 AT&T Inc.

9.4.4 Cloudflare, Inc.

9.4.5 DXC Technology

9.4.6 Arista Networks Inc

9.4.8 Extreme Networks, Inc.

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [160]



List of Tables [86]

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