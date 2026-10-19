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Havila Shipping ASA: Contract Extension With Peterson Den Helder BV For PSV Havila Borg


Date: 2026-10-19 06:16:54

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peterson den Helder BV has exercised option for Havila Borg through 1 September 2027,
The contract has further option periods totaling 15 months.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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