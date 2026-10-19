Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, 100+ Kpis, And Forecast 2026-2030 Market To Reach US$592.1 Million As Charging Investment Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

The electric vehicles market in Turkey is forecast to grow by 6.9% annually to reach US$458.7 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market is projected to reach approximately US$592.1 million, compared with US$429.0 million in 2025.

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the Turkey electric vehicle market, covering vehicle sales, transaction value, EV penetration, technology trends, charging infrastructure and adoption indicators. Featuring more than 100 KPIs, it delivers historical and forecast data to support market sizing, competitive benchmarking, financial modeling and strategic planning through 2030.

Comprehensive Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Analysis

The research evaluates the development of electric mobility across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and electric buses. It examines the factors shaping market growth, including vehicle electrification, infrastructure expansion, consumer adoption, battery affordability, urban mobility requirements, government incentives, fuel economy regulations and fleet electrification.

Market segmentation includes:



Vehicle drive type: Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All Wheel Drive

Vehicle type: Passenger Electric Vehicles and Commercial Electric Vehicles

Passenger car category: Small, Medium, Crossover, Large and SUV Electric Vehicles

Commercial vehicle category: Light Duty, Medium Duty and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Vehicle class: Low-Priced, Mid-Priced and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Powertrain: Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid and Combined Hybrid

Propulsion type: Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and other propulsion types

Distance range: Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles and Above 300 Miles

Charging type: Normal Charging and Super Charging Electric Vehicles

City type: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities Connectivity: Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home, Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Everything

Turkey EV Charging Infrastructure Outlook

The report also analyzes the value and scale of Turkey's electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, including the number of charging stations and charging points. Coverage enables stakeholders to assess infrastructure readiness, network scalability and charging availability across major vehicle categories and locations.

Charging infrastructure analysis covers:



Charging technology: AC Charging Infrastructure and DC Charging Infrastructure

Installation type: Fixed and Portable Charging Infrastructure

Location: Residential, Retail and Destination, On-Street, Workplace and Fleet Depot Charging Locations

Charging speed: Slow, Fast, Rapid and Ultra-Rapid Charging Infrastructure

Vehicle type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck and Bus Charging Infrastructure

Connector type: Level 1 AC, Level 2 AC, CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T and other charging infrastructure Connectivity: Non-Connected and Smart Charging Infrastructure

Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Value

The competitive landscape includes key player market share analysis for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, helping businesses evaluate market positioning and identify emerging opportunities. The dataset supports comparisons across vehicle categories, propulsion technologies, pricing classes, city tiers and charging networks.

Automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers and investors can use the findings to guide market entry, product development, infrastructure deployment, partnerships and expansion strategies. The report also supports assessment of connected electric vehicles, smart charging adoption and Vehicle-to-Grid ecosystem development.

Delivered in a structured, analytics-ready format, the research provides decision-ready insights into Turkey's EV market size, sales volume, penetration rate, powertrain mix, charging infrastructure value, connector standards, charging speeds and competitive shares. The methodology follows industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to provide an unbiased view of business and investment opportunities across Turkey's evolving electric mobility ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Turkey Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Turkey Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Turkey Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Turkey Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Turkey Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Turkey Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Turkey Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Turkey Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Turkey All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Turkey Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Turkey Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Turkey Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Turkey Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Turkey Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Turkey Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Turkey SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Turkey Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Turkey Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Turkey Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Turkey Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Turkey Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Turkey Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Turkey Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Turkey Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Turkey Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Turkey Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Turkey Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Turkey Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Turkey Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Turkey Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Turkey Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Turkey Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Turkey Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Turkey Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Turkey Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Turkey Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Turkey Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Turkey Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Turkey Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Turkey Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Turkey Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Turkey Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Turkey Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Turkey Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Turkey Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Turkey On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Turkey Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Turkey Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Turkey Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Turkey Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Turkey Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Turkey Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Turkey Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Turkey Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Turkey Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Turkey Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Turkey Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Turkey Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Turkey Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Turkey Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Turkey Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Turkey Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Turkey Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Turkey Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Turkey Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Turkey Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Turkey Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Turkey Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Turkey Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Turkey Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Turkey Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Turkey Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Turkey Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Turkey Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Turkey Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Turkey Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

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