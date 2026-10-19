Global Perlite And Vermiculite Market Strategic Research Report 2026-2031 USD 1.95 Billion Opportunity Driven By Horticulture, Insulation, And Filtration Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trade-validated intelligence with type, application, regional and country-level insights, strategic analyses, and profiles of 17 verified companies

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Perlite and Vermiculite Market Strategic Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perlite and vermiculite market is valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 1.95 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.5%. In volume terms, the market is expected to increase from 4.2 million tonnes in 2025 to 5.455 million tonnes by 2031.

Market expansion is supported by sustained demand across horticulture and growing media, construction and insulation, and industrial filtration. Growth opportunities are also emerging from increased investment in energy-efficient buildings, agricultural productivity, lightweight construction materials, and advanced filtration systems. The report examines these market dynamics while assessing the operational, economic, and regulatory factors influencing demand for perlite and vermiculite worldwide.

The report delivers value and volume forecasts for all major segments, regions, and countries. Market-size modelling is independently cross-validated against real UN Comtrade HS 253010 export trade data -- not solely triangulated from third-party industry estimates. This methodology strengthens the reliability of the findings and provides decision-makers with a detailed view of market performance, trade activity, competitive positioning, and future growth potential.

Market Research Scope



Global perlite and vermiculite market forecasts by value, measured in USD Million, and volume, measured in Million Tonnes, using 2025 as the base year and extending through 2031.

Type-based analysis covering perlite and vermiculite, with individual value and volume forecasts for each segment.

Application analysis across Horticulture & Growing Media, Construction & Insulation, and Industrial Filtration.

Regional forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Country-wise market forecasts across all five regions, enabling detailed assessment of national demand patterns and commercial opportunities.

Independent cross-validation of market-size estimates using UN Comtrade HS 253010 export trade data.

Evaluation of the primary growth drivers, market inhibitors, supply chain considerations, and emerging opportunities affecting the global perlite and vermiculite market.

Profiles of 17 verified companies, including Company Overview, Key Products & Segments, Financial Performance, Business Strategy, and SWOT Analysis.

Strategic assessment using Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis. Identification of future trends expected to shape market development, investment priorities, and competitive strategies through 2031.

Competitive and Strategic Insights

The global perlite and vermiculite market remains fragmented, with companies competing through resource access, production capacity, product quality, geographic reach, application expertise, and customer relationships. The report evaluates 17 verified market participants to provide insight into their financial performance, product portfolios, strategic priorities, and competitive strengths. It also examines risks associated with raw material availability, transportation costs, environmental requirements, regional trade patterns, and changing end-use demand.

Intended Users

The report is designed for organizations and professionals seeking reliable intelligence on the global perlite and vermiculite value chain, market outlook, competitive environment, and investment landscape. Intended users include:



C-level executives and company directors in industrial minerals, mining, building materials, horticulture, and filtration businesses.

Industry consultants and management consultants supporting market entry, growth strategy, and operational planning.

Marketing and business development professionals evaluating customer demand and expansion opportunities.

Investment managers, financial professionals, venture capitalists, and equity research analysts assessing industrial mineral assets and companies.

Bank managers, M&A managers, and auditors conducting commercial or financial due diligence.

Procurement and supply chain professionals working in horticulture, construction, insulation, and industrial filtration.

Portfolio managers monitoring trends in mining, industrial minerals, agricultural inputs, and building materials. Producers, processors, distributors, and end-use businesses operating across the perlite and vermiculite value chain.

By combining market forecasts, trade-based validation, company intelligence, and strategic analysis, the report supports informed decisions related to investment, procurement, market entry, capacity planning, partnerships, and long-term business development in the global perlite and vermiculite market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by Type (Perlite, Vermiculite)Market Segmentation by Application (Horticulture & Growing Media, Construction & Insulation, Industrial Filtration)Regional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company Profiles (17 companies)Competitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Imerys S.A.

Sibelco

Silbrico Corporation

Grupo Mexicano de Perlita

Palabora Mining Company

Termolita S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Omya)

Dicalite Management Group / EP Minerals

Keltech Energies Ltd.

Aegean Perlites SA

Perlite-Hellas

Supreme Perlite Company

Carolina Perlite Company Inc.

Dupre Minerals Limited

IPM (Industrial Minerals Company)

Samrec Vermiculite (Pty) Ltd.

Virginia Vermiculite LLC Showa Denko K.K.

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