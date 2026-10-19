Newsweek Names Priority Tire No. 1 Among America's Best Online Tire Shops For 2027
Each shop was scored based on eight key factors that reflect how customers research, buy, and receive their orders, as well as how the site performs behind the scenes:
- Trust & Security Purchase & Delivery Payment Service & Communication Structure & Usability Technical Details Likelihood of Purchase Traffic Growth
Statista's analysis blends in-depth expert reviews, technical data evaluation, and insight drawn from more than 24,000 online shop reviews, giving the results a broad foundation in both professional assessment and real customer experience.
“We put great effort into making the tire-buying process as easy and intuitive for our customers as possible, so seeing a ranking shaped by real shopper feedback means a great deal to us,” said Dimitri Chernyak, President of Priority Tire.“We will keep working to make buying tires online simple and dependable.”
Now, in its eighth edition, America's Best Online Shops 2027 began with a field of more than 9,500 U.S. retailers. Statista narrowed that list to shops with a majority U.S. audience and meaningful website traffic, then evaluated each one on 46 individual criteria. Scoring was weighted by what matters most to shoppers, based on a survey of 3,000 American online consumers.
About Newsweek
Newsweek is a global media brand founded in 1933, delivering independent journalism to 100 million people each month across print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, it also publishes editions in EMEA and Asia.
About Priority Tire
Priority Tire is an online tire shop headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Operating for more than 20 years, the company maintains multiple warehouses across the U.S. and offers tires for passenger vehicles, SUVs, light trucks, EVs, classic cars, and specialty vehicles.
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