With Clarity Introduces The Mercer Collection, Where New York Architecture Meets Fine Jewelry

With Clarity's Mercer Jewelry Collection

With Clarity, introduces The Mercer collection, a new line of jewelry inspired by the architectural character of SoHo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Clarity, the New York-based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand, introduces The Mercer collection, a new line of jewelry inspired by the architectural character of SoHo. Translating the city's distinctive geometry and historic detailing into fine jewelry, Mercer brings together engagement rings, earrings and necklaces defined by clean lines, stepped silhouettes and vintage-inspired craftsmanship.

Horizontal grooves and structured profiles echo the façades of historic SoHo buildings, while milgrain edges, engraved pillars and intricate gallery work draw inspiration from the ornate columns and carved architectural details found throughout the city. The result is a collection that balances modern geometry with old-world romance–strong yet refined, architectural yet intimate.

Inspired by New York Architecture

The Mercer Collection captures the contrast that gives New York its distinctive character: clean, structured forms paired with intricate detailing and historic details interpreted through a modern lens.

Rather than directly replicating architectural elements, the collection translates their shapes, proportions, and textures into fine jewelry. Horizontal grooves bring structure to the designs, while milgrain detailing adds depth and character. Engraved elements and sculptural profiles give the designs visual interest from every angle, creating pieces that reveal new details as they're viewed and worn.

The Engagement Rings

The Mercer engagement ring collection explores a range of silhouettes, including solitaire, three-stone, bezel, double-claw prong and east-west designs.

Engagement ring designs feature a combination of bezel and prong settings, offering different interpretations of the collection's design language. The Mercer Grand Bezel Ring, for example, pairs a bold bezel-set center stone with fine milgrain detailing, a sculptural basket and grooved inner band.

Other designs bring geometric diamond arrangements, including three-stone silhouettes featuring trapezoid and round diamonds, as well as half-moon side stones.

Other designs introduce geometric diamond arrangements, including three-stone silhouettes featuring trapezoid and round diamonds, as well as half-moon side stones. Petal-inspired filigree beneath select settings adds a softer, decorative element, while grooved detailing adds depth to the bands and baskets.

Thoughtful construction also extends to the interior of select designs. Air grooves create channels along the inside of the band, allowing greater separation between the ring and the skin for added breathability and comfort. This considered detail complements the collection's signature grooved design, bringing an element of comfort to the architectural design.

From Engagement Rings to Everyday Fine Jewelry

The Mercer Collection extends beyond engagement rings with The Mercer Leverback Earrings, Mercer Stud Earrings and The Mercer Solitaire Necklace, bringing the collection's signature detailing to fine jewelry designed for everyday wear.

The leverback earrings feature bezel-set drops accented with milgrain and grooved basket detailing, while the stud earrings offer a more understated take on The Mercer collection's distinctive aesthetic. The Mercer Solitaire Necklace carries the same design language into a refined pendant, creating an easy-to-wear piece that can stand on its own or be layered with other necklaces.

Together, the earrings and necklace complement the engagement rings, offering an easy way to create a cohesive look across the collection, whether worn together or styled individually. Whether marking a milestone with an engagement ring, layering the solitaire necklace into an everyday look, or adding the earrings for a polished finish, the collection offers pieces designed to complement different moments and occasions.

A Love Story Shaped by the City

New York has long been defined by the interplay of history and modernity. With the Mercer Collection, With Clarity translates that contrast into jewelry that feels personal, unmistakable, and enduring. The Mercer Collection is now available at .

About With Clarity

With Clarity is a New York–born and based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamonds designed to feel personal, timeless, and elevated. Through a digital-first experience and expert guidance, customers can easily explore, customize, and visualize pieces with confidence and clarity. Based in NYC with a SoHo showroom, we combine responsibly created diamonds and thoughtful design to simplify the buying process. Founded to modernize an often overwhelming industry, With Clarity offers transparent pricing, clear sourcing, and personalized support to create jewelry that reflects your style, story, and most meaningful moments.

Anubh Shah

With Clarity

+ +1 844-234-6463

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With Clarity Introduces The Mercer Collection, Where New York Architecture Meets Fine Jewelry News Provided By With Clarity October 19, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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