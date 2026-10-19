FTS.Money Partners With The KYB, AML Watcher And Facia To Unite Business, Risk And Identity Checks

FTS partners with The KYB, AML Watcher and Facia.

The partnership brings registry, sanctions and identity checks into payment onboarding. Each provider keeps a distinct role and customers choose their checks.

HONG KONG, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FTS today announced partnerships with The KYB, AML Watcher and Facia, bringing business verification, financial crime screening and identity checks to customers across its portfolio, including veraf and Trust Anchor Service (TAS). Each partner keeps a distinct role: The KYB provides registry and ownership evidence, AML Watcher provides risk intelligence, and Facia provides liveness and deepfake aware identity checks.

The collaboration is modular: customers decide which providers and checks to use. Organisations can build specialist checks into payment, merchant or partner onboarding. Separately, any eligible user with a legitimate purpose can use veraf directly: state the check, see the cost and pay only for the checks selected. veraf prepares a source cited report, and material findings remain subject to human review.

Where stronger evidence is needed, TAS can bind an approved record to an organisation identity and make later alteration detectable. TAS can be used independently or with FTS, where a deployment requires it.

Initial use cases include merchant onboarding, supplier due diligence, identity assurance and UBO review, plus sanctions and PEP screening. Availability depends on jurisdiction, data rights and service agreement.

"Trust is the real infrastructure of payments, and it should not belong only to large institutions. With these partners, any eligible organisation can choose its checks and trust the evidence."

Ajmal Samuel, Founder and CEO, FTS

"Specialist evidence is most useful when it fits how customers already onboard. We are glad to bring business, sanctions and identity checks from The KYB, AML Watcher and Facia into FTS's customer workflows."

Khurram A., Founder, AML Watcher

About the organisations

- FTS provides cloud based payment software and integration infrastructure for Payment Operators. Financial Institutions and settlement remain with regulated providers.

- veraf is an AI-first KYC, KYB and AML platform with pay-per-check pricing.

- Trust Anchor Service is an ID Tech company applying KERI's credential technology to organisational identity and tamper evident business records.

- The KYB provides business verification and corporate due diligence, including registry, ownership and UBO evidence.

- AML Watcher provides sanctions, PEP, watchlist and adverse media risk intelligence and monitoring.

- Facia provides liveness detection, face matching and deepfake-aware identity assurance.

Media contacts

- FTS: Ajmal Samuel,...y,

- AML Watcher: Hashir Siddiqui,...

Ajmal Samuel

FTS

...y

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FTS Partners With The KYB, AML Watcher and Facia to Unite Business, Risk and Identity Checks News Provided By AML Watcher October 19, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.