Huawei / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

HNS 2026 | Huawei and Industry Organizations Release High-Quality 10 Gbps Intelligent Campus Network Technical and Standard White Paper in Europe

19.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

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FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Network Summit 2026 (HNS 2026), Huawei, together with global industry organizations and pioneers, released the High-Quality 10 Gbps Intelligent Campus Network Technical and Standard White Paper (the "White Paper"). Targeting industries such as public services, education, healthcare, and manufacturing, the White Paper outlines the construction objectives, capability frameworks, and reference solutions for building secure, intelligent 10 Gbps campus networks for today and tomorrow.



Key attendees included David Chen, Vice President of Huawei's Campus Network Domain; Wei Qing, Director of Huawei's Italy Enterprise Solutions Department; Philippe Breuils, CEO for South Europe at Wifirst; Rui Aguiar, Chair of Networld Europe; and George Polyzos, President of the Datacom Industry Association. The White Paper defines six core capabilities: autonomous network, 10 Gbps ultra-broadband, connected everything, deterministic experience, energy saving, and full-scope security. It highlights how to build next-generation intelligent campus infrastructure with advanced technologies like multi-AP coordination, intelligent Wi-Fi sensing, intelligent network collaboration, and zero-trust security. Huawei launched its upgraded Stellar Intelligent Campus Network Solution at the Intelligent Campus Innovation Session. In the welcome speech, Gibbs Wang, President of Huawei's Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department, stated, "Europe is quickly entering the intelligent era. Digital transformation is not just a trend-it has become a real need for every industry. Huawei's Stellar Intelligent Campus Network Solution meets this by building a higher-performance, more secure, and more intelligent campus network foundation to power European industry enterprises' productivity upgrades." Alex Sun, Vice President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, emphasized: "The intelligent era has arrived, driving campus networks to evolve from connection infrastructure into intelligent infrastructure. To keep up, Huawei's Stellar Intelligent Campus Network Solution delivers superfast wireless, full-scope security, and network autonomy, helping customers build superfast, secure, green, and intelligent campus networks." Key highlights of Huawei's solution include:

Superfast wireless: Huawei's solution leverages Wi-Fi 7 Advanced technology to achieve multi-AP coordination for doubled network performance. Additionally, it leverages Wi-Fi+X to extend wireless networks as the sensing system for intelligent spaces.

Full-scope security: Huawei's solution enables asset security by blocking abnormal terminal behaviors in seconds and precisely tracing the source of anomalies. In this way, all assets are fully visible and trustworthy. It also guarantees connectivity security by providing end-to-end, quantum-safe encrypted channels to prevent data leakage. Network autonomy: Huawei's network digital map and NetMaster enable 24/7 hands-off O&M without expert intervention, reducing mean time to repair (MTTR) by 90%. Additionally, an energy-saving network architecture achieves multi-dimensional energy consumption optimization. Looking ahead, Huawei will collaborate with European pioneers, industry organizations, and ecosystem partners to implement the White Paper's concepts and technologies across more campus scenarios, thereby helping customers build higher-quality, more sustainable, and easier-to-maintain intelligent campus networks. Explore the full white paper here: Link



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