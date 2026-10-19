Jammu-Basohli Bike Rally Flagged Off To Promote Cultural Heritage, Region's Scenic Beauty

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 19 (IANS) Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal on Monday flagged off the Jammu-Basohli bike rally as part of Basohli Utsav-2026, aimed at promoting the region's rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty and tourism potential while spreading the message of a drug-free society.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Kundal said that around 30 bikers are participating in the rally, with more riders expected to join the convoy en route. The participants are also carrying the national flag, reflecting their spirit of patriotism and commitment to the nation.

He said that Basohli Utsav provides a platform to showcase the region's vibrant cultural traditions, artistic legacy and rich heritage. He added that the bike ride would further strengthen efforts to highlight Basohli as an attractive tourism destination.

Emphasising the vital role of youth in nation-building, the Divisional Commissioner appreciated the initiative for promoting a positive and healthy outlook among young people. He urged the youth to stay away from drugs and other social evils and channel their energy towards constructive activities, sports and nation-building.

The Divisional Commissioner further observed that such initiatives would give an impetus to tourism in Jammu and Basohli by showcasing the region's picturesque landscapes, natural beauty and cultural attractions. He said that these activities could encourage more tourists to explore the region and contribute to the growth of local tourism and the economy.

The Jammu-Basohli Bike Rally is among the activities being organised as part of Basohli Utsav-2026, scheduled from October 19 to 21, to celebrate the region's distinctive cultural identity and promote its tourism potential among a wider audience.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ansuya Jamwal, along with other officers and officials, was present on the occasion.

Basohli is famous for its historical Basohli miniature paintings. These miniatures are the earliest and most passionate school of Pahari miniature painting, originating in the 17th and 18th centuries in the historic hill state of Basohli in Kathua district.

The significance of these paintings is the use of intense, glowing primary colours, such as bold red, yellow, and deep blue against flat, saturated backgrounds.

Figures in these paintings feature large, bulging, lotus-petal or almond-shaped eyes, high noses, and receding chins. Traditional artworks utilise raised white paint drops embedded with shiny fragments of iridescent beetle-wing carapaces to mimic sparkling emeralds and jewels. Paintings are typically enclosed within a crisp white line and a wide, solid brick-red or terracotta border.