Alia Bhatt Opts For A Traditional Bengali Look As She Attends Durga Puja Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress served some major fashion goals as she embraced an elegant traditional Bengali look for the festivities.

Alia looked beautiful in a bright fuchsia-pink saree, which had delicate gold dot motifs all across, along with a metallic border. Enhancing her vibrant ethnic look with a splash of color, she paired her saree with a sky-blue blouse, featuring structured puff sleeves. What made the blouse even more special were the four vertically arranged lotus motifs beneath a crescent-shaped moon on the back of the blouse.

Alia tied up the traditional look with a pair of statement gold jhumkas, golden bangles, and a statement cocktail ring.

Enhancing the traditional appeal of her ensemble further, the 'Jigra' actress wore her hair in a neat low bun, adorned with delicate gold hair accessories and a gajra. Keeping her makeup on the lighter side, she went for kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy lips, and a small black bindi.

Immersing herself in the festivities, Alia was also seen participating in the aarti.

On Saturday, actor Ranbir Kapoor also took blessings at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

Making the evening a little more festive, Ranbir gave an impromptu singing performance at the pandal. He joined singer Harshdeep Kaur and sang the popular track 'Kabira' from his 2013 film“Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, who was also present at the Durga Pandal.

Ranbir wore a red-and-gold kurta, paired with white pyjamas as he arrived at the Durga Puja pandal.

Both Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited next 'Love & War', which will also feature Vicky Kaushal in a crucial role.

'Love & War' is slated for a theatrical release on 21st January 2027.