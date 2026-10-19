Alia Bhatt Stuns In Bengali Saree At Durga Puja After Ranbir's Visit

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt undoubtedly added chaar chand to North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity pandal with her glowing presence. On Monday afternoon, she arrived at the pandal dressed in a festive avatar, wearing a fuchsia pink saree draped in the traditional Bengali style, paired with a blue blouse. She completed her look with her hair neatly tied in a bun adorned with flowers. Her friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji ensured she had a smooth darshan at the Durga Puja pandal. Seeing Alia, several devotees got excited, including some who were her friends and acquaintances. She happily posed for photographs with them and even took selfies.

Ranbir Kapoor's visit and musical moment

A few days ago, Alia's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. Dressed in a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas, Ranbir sought the blessings of Goddess Durga before greeting the paparazzi and posing for pictures. He also caught up with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, it was Ranbir's impromptu singing moment with Harshdeep that soon caught fans' attention. In videos from the pandal that went viral, Ranbir was seen standing on stage with a microphone as Harshdeep began singing 'Kabira'. The actor joined her, singing along to the track and even turning his microphone towards the audience to encourage them to join in.

About Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the Goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. (ANI)

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