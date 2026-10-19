UP Men Hang Out Of Moving Car In Viral Car Stunt, Later Apologise To Cops

Two men in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, who risked their lives by performing dangerous stunts from a moving car, were arrested after a video of their reckless act went viral. Following their arrest, the duo apologised with folded hands and held their ears, promising the police they would never repeat the stunt.

The incident came to light on October 17, when a video showing the men hanging out of a moving car surfaced on social media, triggering concerns over road safety.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Jhansi Police launched an investigation to identify those involved in the dangerous act. Two men, identified as Ansh Prajapati and Shivam Ahirwar were eventually arrested. The police also seized the car allegedly used to perform the stunt.

In footage recorded after the police action, the men were seen holding their ears and apologising to the officers as well as on camera, assuring authorities that they would not repeat the act.

Jhansi station in-charge Ravi Srivastava said a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 118(2), 115(2), 352 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The two men were subsequently produced before the court, he said.