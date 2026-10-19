MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Carrier Connect Data Solutions Secures CAD $88.9 Million Five-Year Data Center Contract for Atlanta Expansion Landmark 4MW customer agreement includes initial CAD $17.8 million in annualized billings, and potential to exceed CAD $23.7 million annually at full deployment.

October 19, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the " Company " or " Carrier "), a rapidly expanding data center company focused on acquiring and operating Tier II/III colocation infrastructure, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, PureColo USA Inc., has signed a landmark five-year customer agreement covering the entire 4-megawatt ("MW") capacity of its newly added Alpharetta, Georgia data center.

The agreement represents approximately CAD $88.9 million in potential billings over five years at the initial 3MW deployment rate, including power charges, and marks a significant milestone in Carrier's strategy of rapidly converting data center infrastructure into long-term recurring revenue.

Leveraging the existing 25 MW LOI (see News Release July 13, 2026) the agreement was secured as a result of Carrier acquiring and announcing the addition of Alpharetta to its portfolio, demonstrating the Company's ability to efficiently match existing, power-enabled infrastructure with substantial customer demand.

The customer has placed a multi-month deposit with PureColo USA and is scheduled to begin its initial 3MW deployment on November 1, 2026. Deployment planning is already underway.

At the initial 3MW deployment, monthly billings are expected to total USD ~$1.05M (CAD $1.48 million) comprising USD $750,000 in service revenue and USD ~$300,000 in power charges. These billings start in full on November 1, 2026. This equates to an annualized billing run rate of CAD ~$17.8 million.

The contract covers the full 4MW capacity, with the remaining 1MW expected to be deployed within three to six months. At full deployment, monthly billings are expected to increase to USD ~$1.4 million, representing over CAD $23.7 million in annualized billings.

A Transformational Milestone for Carrier Connect

Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Carrier Connect, commented:

"This is a transformational milestone for Carrier Connect and one of the most significant commercial achievements in our Company's history.

Within days of adding Alpharetta to our portfolio, we have secured a five-year customer agreement representing CAD ~$17.8 million in revenue, and established a pathway to more than CAD $23.7 million in annualized billings from a single facility.

The speed and scale of this achievement demonstrate exactly why we believe our business model is so compelling. We are not simply acquiring data center capacity; we are identifying existing, power-enabled infrastructure and rapidly converting it into substantial, long-term recurring revenue opportunities.

We expect Alpharetta to generate EBITDA margins at 25-30% once stabilized, creating the potential for meaningful recurring free cash flow.

Importantly, this is just the first 4MW of our previously announced 25MW customer letter of intent, leaving another 21MW of potential customer demand to contract.

We believe Alpharetta provides a powerful blueprint for our future expansion. As we continue securing additional infrastructure, our objective is to replicate this success and build a significantly larger, revenue-generating data center platform.

For our shareholders, this agreement represents a major inflection point in Carrier's growth trajectory, as we demonstrate our ability to translate infrastructure expansion into substantial commercial contracts. We believe we are entering an exciting new chapter in Carrier Connect's development."

Building Momentum for Continued Growth

The Alpharetta facility, comprising approximately 184,553 rentable square feet, currently receives 4MW of power from Georgia Power and has a potential pathway to restore its historical 10MW power allocation, subject to utility requirements and customer demand.

This agreement represents the first 4MW contracted against the Company's previously announced 25MW customer letter of intent dated July 13, 2026. The remaining 21MW represents additional potential customer demand, subject to future definitive agreements.

Carrier continues to actively pursue additional powered data center facilities as it executes its strategy of expanding its global infrastructure footprint and building a scalable platform of recurring-revenue assets.

Due to commercial confidentiality, the customer's identity will not be disclosed.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada, Rochester and Atlanta, USA and Perth, Australia. Carrier operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries - PureColo Inc. and PureColo USA Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mark Binns"

Mark Binns, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Attention: Mark Binns, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: 778-945-1074

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.







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Source: Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc