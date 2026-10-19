Iran's Araghchi Accuses Netanyahu Of Pushing US Towards Another War To Avoid Jail

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States against launching another military confrontation with Iran, claiming that Tehran has emerged stronger from its previous conflict.

In a statement published on X, Araghchi challenged those considering renewed military action against the Islamic Republic, warning that Iran was prepared to respond.

"Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," he wrote.

The Iranian foreign minister also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to draw Washington into another war with Tehran to avoid imprisonment.

Araghchi suggested that Netanyahu's domestic legal troubles were influencing his approach to regional security, warning that another confrontation could have serious consequences for both the United States and Israel.

His remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran over the possibility of renewed hostilities.

Netanyahu faces ongoing legal proceedings in Israel, although Araghchi's allegation that the Israeli prime minister is seeking war to escape imprisonment remains an accusation rather than an established fact.