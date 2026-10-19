Poland Scrambles Military Aircraft In Response To Russian Attack On Ukraine
“Russian air attack on the territory of Ukraine. The situation is being monitored, and Polish Air Force aircraft are operating in the airspace,” the Polish Government Centre for Security said.
Later, the RCB announced that the alerts for residents of the Subcarpathian and Lublin voivodeships had been lifted and that military aircraft operations had ceased.Read also: Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region
As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed in a Russian overnight attack on Kyiv. Eight apartment buildings, a fitness club, a medical facility, a supermarket, two gas stations, a school, a sports complex, a metro station and warehouse premises were damaged.
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